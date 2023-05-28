Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before State Farm entered the scene, the Paul F. Beich Candy Co. reigned as the largest employer in town, nationally known for making many sweet treats, including the famous Whiz Bar.

In 1919 the Pantagraph published an advertisement for "women and girls" encouraging them to fill open positions at Beich. "Making and packing candy is an agreeable occupation," it said. "It is easily learned and pleasant. Our plant is bright and airy, the surroundings of the best, one's associates congenial."

This ad went to print just a year after the conclusion of World War I and before the onset of the Great Depression — two catalysts to women joining the workforce.

For employers, there were many perceived benefits for hiring women. Women were considered cleaner and more capable of attention to detail, and their wages were almost always significantly lower than men's.

The jobs available for women at Beich were respectable, coveted positions and had the added benefit of union representation. Female workers belonged to the Bakers and Confectioners Union while male workers belonged to the Teamsters and International Machinists.

However, work wasn't always sweet for the female employees at Beich, and collective action through their union proved vital in advancing all workers' rights.

Women made less than their male counterparts and worked irregular hours, and some were only allotted one 10-minute break per nine-hour shift.

One female worker, Dora Giese, reported making 1 cent for every 24 candy bars she packed. Giese, who started working at the company at the age of 15 in 1934, was part of the union organizing efforts and eventually the strikes.

More of Giese’s story is told in the Museum’s Working for a Living permanent exhibit.

On April 29, 1937, organized Beich workers walked out in protest of their working conditions. Of the 205 employees that walked out, 183 were women.

These workers banded together to request time-and-a-half pay for all work continuing beyond an eight-hour workday, a five-day workweek and an end to piecework (work paid for by the amount produced rather than hours worked).

On May 6, 1937, The Pantagraph seemed to side with their loyal advertiser, publishing a prepared statement outlining the Beich company's opposition to the request. It stated that the company previously offered wage increases, actively provided life insurance, and worked hard to keep people employed during periods of economic strife.

The workers opposed this claim, arguing that as production increased post-Depression, the working conditions became unreasonable and working hours increased without increases in breaks.

The company and unions agreed on a six-month contract on May 12, 1937, which lifted the strike. A closed shop agreement was granted in the contract, meaning that all workers were required to be part of the union.

The Bakers and Confectioners also received a wage increase, but there was still a disparity in their wages. The new minimum wage for women was 35 cents an hour, while the men received 45 cents per hour.

Both the men and the women would be granted a 1-cent increase each month over the next five months until they reached 50 and 40 cents per hour, respectively.

With the contract only guaranteed for six months, their victory was short-lived. During negotiations for the new contract, the company proposed reducing wages for women by 20% and revoking the closed shop agreement.

The union took immediate action, and approximately 300 workers walked off the job at noon on Dec. 11, 1937. Employees dropped what they were doing to head to the picket line, leaving the factory machines still running as fresh candy fell to the floor.

The strike continued into the new year, as pickets faced miserable conditions, sometimes standing in 5 inches of snow. Temperatures were frigid, dropping close to zero degrees several times throughout the strike.

Despite the difficult conditions, the pickets held the line.

On Jan. 18, the company posted a help-wanted ad in The Pantagraph. Stating that the plant would reopen, the ad served as a threat reading, "Those of its former employees who went on strike December 11 and also those who were laid off prior to that date and who have failed to apply for reinstatement will be considered as having decided not to return to the company employment, and their names will be permanently stricken from our records."

The striking workers remained steadfast, and the next day, Jan. 19, an estimated 450 workers and spectators showed up at the plant. The picketing women formed a human chain to block the factory's main entrance on Lumbar Street. This prevented applicants responding to the help-wanted advertisement from entering the building.

Their blockade was so strong that company President Otto G. Beich and Superintendent Albert Hale could not access the plant.

Despite the insistence of the striking workers, the company would not move on its refusal to allow a closed shop. This was the central sticking point between the unions and the company.

Wanting an end to the strike, Bloomington Mayor Mark B. Hayes called for a meeting with union and company leadership, saying, "The continued operation of the Paul F. Beich factory is of vital concern to all of the citizens of this community."

The mayor, the union, and the company met on Jan. 26, 1938, and after four hours of deliberation, the parties failed to reach a contractual agreement.

The offer presented to the workers was 35 cents an hour, a 48-hour workweek and an open shop. When representatives took the proposal back to the union for a vote, the results overwhelmingly favored continuing the strike, 145-15.

After another seven hours of deliberation, the strike ended on Feb. 2, 1938. All parties agreed to a 44-hour workweek and an eight-hour workday.

Men and women employed over six months were guaranteed a minimum wage of 50 and 37.5 cents, respectively. Most importantly to the workers, Bakers and Confectioners Local 342 was recognized as the sole collective bargaining agent for all employees involved in the manufacturing and production of candy.

The Beich strikes in 1937 and 1938 illustrate the significant role of women in the local labor movement. Despite their jobs and futures on the line, they steadfastly pursued justice and better working conditions for all.

Their local efforts contributed to the national labor movement, ensuring many of the benefits we take for granted today, such as weekends and lunch breaks. Although worker exploitation still exists in many industries today, we can learn a great deal about the power of collective action from the stories of these women.

After the strike, a reflection from writers at The Pantagraph read, "In the meantime, the Beich Strike is over. The lessons learned from it will, we hope, have a beneficial effect in future discussions between employers and their employees in Bloomington."

