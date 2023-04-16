SECOR — When the Japanese army invaded the city where she led a women's college, setting off weeks of horror that would become known as the Nanjing Massacre, Minnie Vautrin stood her ground.

Vautrin, a Christian missionary born in the Woodford County village of Secor, served as acting president of Ginling College for Women in what was then the Chinese capital. Japanese troops captured the city on Dec. 13, 1937, and began a rampage of torture, murder and rape that lasted for six weeks.

"How many thousands were mown down by guns or bayoneted we shall probably never know," Vautrin later wrote of this time, "for in many cases oil was thrown over their bodies and they were burned — charred bones tell the tale of some of these tragedies."

At least 200,000 civilians were killed by Japanese troops, according to a 1946 international postwar tribunal, though some historians have said the death toll could be as high as 300,000.

As the terror continued, Vautrin opened the doors to the college, sheltering women and girls as she used American flags and proclamations from the American Embassy to convince Japanese soldiers not to interfere with those in the safe zone. She is credited with saving as many as 10,000 lives, for which she has been remembered as "the American Goddess of Mercy."

Last week, she was honored in her hometown of Secor, where the Illinois State Historical Society unveiled a historical marker commemorating her work.

"We honor Madame Vautrin because we really remember and pay tribute to her great character, to her great contribution to the Chinese people and to the cause of peace and love," said Zhao Jian, consul general of China in Chicago, among the attendees at the ceremony in Secor Community Park. "I think both the Chinese and American people, we share commonalities in yearning and loving peace."

'An incredible story'

Born to French immigrants in on Sept. 27, 1886, Vautrin — whose legal first name was Wilhelmina — graduated from both Illinois State Normal University and the University of Illinois. She later earned her master's degree in education at Columbia University in New York City.

She began her missionary work in China in 1912 and remained in the country until 1940, except for several furlough visits home to the United States. Before she was acting president, Vautrin also taught at Ginling College, which was the first school in China to grant bachelor's degrees to women. It still operates as a women's college, and today is part of Nanjing Normal University.

Dedicating her life to China, Vautrin stayed behind when the Japanese army invaded Nanjing and, along with providing shelter to people, she joined other foreigners in organizing the International Committee for the Nanjing Safety Zone.

The safety zone were marked by Red Cross flags and offered some measure of safety for thousands upon thousands of Chinese civilians fleeing their homes.

"Never shall I forget the faces of the young girls as they streamed in — most of them parting from their fathers or husbands at the gate," she later wrote in correspondence preserved by The Yale Divinity Library and posted online as part of a Columbia University student project. "They had disguised themselves in every possible way — many had cut their hair, most of them had blackened their faces, many were wearing men or boy's clothes or those of old women."

And, she continued, "I shall never forget the faces of the fathers and husbands as they watched their women folk enter the campus. Often times the tears were streaming down their cheeks as they begged us to 'just give them a place to sleep outside.' Women were faced with a terrible dilemma in those days — it might mean that in saving themselves from being raped they were risking the lives of their husbands and sons, who might be taken away and killed."

William Furry, executive director of the Illinois State Historical Society, said Vautrin used her own money to buy food and supplies for the students, staff and residents who sheltered at the college.

"It's such an incredible story for Illinois, for the United States and for the world, and China too," Furry said. "She took them in and did everything she could to be the person that she promised herself that she would be."

Written accounts describe Vautrin staring down armed Japanese soldiers as she attempted to protect the women and girls under her care. She wrote that her faith helped to support her during this time.

"Religion has become a reality to many of us during these days of terror and destruction," Vautrin wrote. "Jesus becomes a friend who walks by your side as you go forward to meet a group of fierce men whose shining bayonets are marked with fresh stains of blood."

Vautrin returned to the U.S in the spring of 1940. Back in Secor, proud residents of her hometown planned to welcome her with a "Minnie Vautrin Day" celebration — but the event never took place.

Vautrin took her own life on May 14, 1941, at the age of 54. In a story about her death, Pantagraph reporter Virginia Meginnes wrote that the trauma of her experiences in Nanjing had stayed with Vautrin, and she had suffered a "complete nervous breakdown" for which she was hospitalized in Iowa City.

The story quoted her physicians from that time as saying that Vautrin was suffering from depression and needed to give her brain a rest.

"We are keeping her from all outside contacts such as would arose feeling of responsibility for her work or any self-blame for her illness," Meginnes wrote, quoting Vautrin's medical team. "The constant scene that seems to run through her mind is that she brought it on herself because of certain alleged mistakes that she thought she had made."

After her release from the hospital, Vautrin lived for two months in Texas before traveling to Indianapolis, home of the United Christian Missionary headquarters. Vautrin was staying with a friend who was vice president of that organization at the time of her death.

'Engraved in our hearts'

After her death, Vautrin was awarded the Order of the Brilliant Jade by the Chinese government.

"The Chinese people will never forget Madame Vautrin. Her touching deeds and noble character will always be engraved in our hearts," Jian said. "History, if not forgotten, can really serve as a guide for the future."

Nanjing today is a city of more than 8.2 million residents, and Vautrin is remembered there with markers in the Nanjing Memorial Hall and on the Ginling campus.

McLean County Museum of History Librarian Bill Kemp said a historical marker may seem static and old-fashioned, but having these physical markers helps keep the history of these events and individuals alive.

"We can revisit the past in many ways, and these markers not only commemorate military leaders and battlefields and conflicts, but we also want to make sure that these markers commemorate the peacemakers, the social justice warriors and the people who fought for civil rights," Kemp said. "Over time this organization has reconfigured itself to some degree to look for opportunities to support markers in those fields."

Shelley Jacobs, an archivist at the Disciples of Christ Historical Society in Bethany, West Virginia, drove to Secor for the event and said she first learned about Vautrin when researchers starting coming to the organization to view materials in their collection.

The organization holds missionary records for all of the missionaries who went to China and overseas from the 1850s. Their collection includes Vautrin's diaries and other those of other missionaries who were in China at the time of the massacre, Jacobs said.

"When Minnie came back to the United States, she lived with the guilt of not having been able to save more people, and that was what eventually led to her death," Jacobs said. "She's called the Goddess of Nanjing, and Minnie is very alive and very honored by the Chinese people for the work that she did in saving the Chinese."

Filmmaker Carol Liu, from San Francisco, said she is working on a film about Vautrin and Iris Chang, an American journalist and author of the 1997 book "The Rape of Nanking."

Liu, who was present at the event, said there are many similarities between the two women's life stories: They both grew up in Central Illinois, went to the University of Illinois and were committed to exposing the truth of what happened in Nanjing.

"I dedicate all my work to historical events and stories because I think that when we lose touch with the past, we don't really know who we are today," Liu said. "In the case of the Nanjing Massacre, it's such a controversial, hidden piece of history because people refute that it happened, and it's really important to tell the stories and also honor the people who have been involved in saving people from that horrific massacre."

El Paso-Gridley High School seniors Kayleigh Reed and Madison Schumacher attended Wednesday's ceremony and volunteered to hand out programs after learning about Vautrin's legacy.

They both hope the marker will share Vautrin's story with more people, and show people that there are many untold stories in small towns like Secor.

"We definitely want to spread the word that we're not just a small town," Schumacher said. "We have a lot of history behind us."

The Illinois State Historical Society also made a proclamation declaring April 12 as Wilhelmina "Minnie" Vautrin Day.

"Today, we commemorated a little bit of China here in Secor," Furry said, "because her heart's in China, but Minnie's story is here in Secor."

