Where were the first Beer Nuts created? 9 facts about the Bloomington-born snack

The Beer Nuts plant at 103 N. Robinson St. in Bloomington is shown. The family-owned company started in downtown Bloomington.
An ad from The Pantagraph on April 8, 1939, for the Caramel Crisp Shop shows the store's famous peanuts for sale.
An ad for Beer Nuts appears in the Jan. 29, 1963, Pantagraph.
Andy Shirk, president of Beer Nuts, is shown. He became president in 2015.
Graduates line up in the gym at the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University on May 2. The venue is named after the late Russell Shirk, who helped found Beer Nuts and donated money for the center's construction.
Lenore Sobota
Then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, listens to Beer Nuts President Andy Shirk explain the inspection process at the plant in Bloomington on April 24, 2017.
BLOOMINGTON — For Beer Nuts, it all started in a confection shop's basement on North Main Street. There, peanuts with skins in tact were coated with salty-sugary glaze and sold by the scoop.
Here are nine facts about our own Bloomington-made snack star.
1937
Arlo Shirk and his father Edward Shirk buy the Caramel Crisp Shop, a peanut and popcorn store at 413 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. One of the popular products created by previous owners Herbert and Edith McCollum were sugar-coated Virginia and Southeastern Jumbo Runner peanuts.
20
Age of Edward's son, Russell Shirk, when he returned to Bloomington in 1940 after the death of Arlo to run the store and eventually oversee the expansion of the operation.
1950
Year the first “Shirk’s Glazed Peanuts" were packaged for a local liquor store. The "Beer Nuts" name was adopted three years later.
7,000
Square footage of 505 N. Prairie St. building that housed operations starting in 1954, a year after the confectionary store was closed so attention could be focused on Beer Nuts. Shirk Products Inc. was incorporated in 1955. With the help of Eldridge C. Brewster, who sold Blue Star Potato Chips, the snack would be available in all 50 states by 1960.
4 million
Amount of Virginia peanuts sold in 1963, according to a Pantagraph article, which described the company as a "$2 million a year business." It employed 50.
1973
After expansions of the North Prairie Street plant in 1957, 1961 and 1962, the company moved to a factory at 103 Robinson St.
