Where were the first Beer Nuts created? 9 facts about the Bloomington-born snack

BLOOMINGTON — For Beer Nuts, it all started in a confection shop's basement on North Main Street. There, peanuts with skins in tact were coated with salty-sugary glaze and sold by the scoop.

Here are nine facts about our own Bloomington-made snack star.

1937

Arlo Shirk and his father Edward Shirk buy the Caramel Crisp Shop, a peanut and popcorn store at 413 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington. One of the popular products created by previous owners Herbert and Edith McCollum were sugar-coated Virginia and Southeastern Jumbo Runner peanuts.

20

Age of Edward's son, Russell Shirk, when he returned to Bloomington in 1940 after the death of Arlo to run the store and eventually oversee the expansion of the operation.

1950

Year the first “Shirk’s Glazed Peanuts" were packaged for a local liquor store. The "Beer Nuts" name was adopted three years later.

7,000

Square footage of 505 N. Prairie St. building that housed operations starting in 1954, a year after the confectionary store was closed so attention could be focused on Beer Nuts. Shirk Products Inc. was incorporated in 1955. With the help of Eldridge C. Brewster, who sold Blue Star Potato Chips, the snack would be available in all 50 states by 1960.

4 million

Amount of Virginia peanuts sold in 1963, according to a Pantagraph article, which described the company as a "$2 million a year business." It employed 50.

1973

After expansions of the North Prairie Street plant in 1957, 1961 and 1962, the company moved to a factory at 103 Robinson St.

15 million

Sales, in pounds, in 1985.

5 million

Gift from Russell Shirk's family foundation for the Shirk Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, where he graduated from in 1943. The longtime company leader died in November 1999.

100,000

Square footage of current plant, which started as a dairy building. The business remains a family operation and Bloomington-made Beer Nuts are available far and wide.

