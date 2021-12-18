Watch now: Wreaths Across America honors veterans buried in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Over 800 veterans are buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington.

On Saturday, dozens of people came out to honor their legacy and sacrifices made while serving the U.S. military, joining a nationwide event called “Wreaths Across America.”

Misty Porter, manager for Evergreen Cemetery, said at the ceremony that they weren’t there to decorate graves with Christmas wreaths, but to remember the lives of veterans — and not their deaths.

In total, 837 wreaths were provided for the event from community donations and local scouting groups.

Porter encouraged volunteers to say each veteran’s name out loud and to take a moment to thank them for serving our country after setting down a wreath at their final resting spot.

“It is a small act that goes a long way towards keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” Porter said.

She added that part of the event was to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

Military rites were also held in honor of two veterans.

Jill Henry said the rites gave a special moment to remember her father and all of the World War II veterans. Her dad, Loyde “Red” Henry, served in occupied Japan, and grew up in LeRoy before moving to Bloomington.

Henry's father died in 2012. She said they were provided a flag at the time, but her dad wasn’t given his military rites.

“Through him, I learned when people were farming, they were not drafted,” Henry said. And when her father quit farming, she said, he was then deployed.

“That was one thing I never knew,” Henry said.

Gordon Herbert, who’s in the process of moving to Bloomington, said his father-in-law was honored at the Saturday ceremony. He told The Pantagraph that James Russell Kenyon died 12 years ago and was not given his rites, either. He served in Italy during WWII.

Herbert said being part of the ceremony was “heartwarming on a cold day.”

Mike Scott is the Honor Guard commander for Post 635, which is mainly involved to provide ceremonial support. He said they have coordinators who work with funeral homes to provide rites to veterans, and the post expects to have gone to 102 funerals this year.

He said the Wreaths Across America event is a community thing, and its founder is enthusiastic about placing as many wreaths as possible.

Scott said he’s seeing the same attendees and volunteers attend each year, plus new faces as well.

Bloomington Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 99 was there to help support the cause, said business agent Jay Logan, adding that many of their apprentices are veterans.

Karen Head, a leader for the American Heritage Girls, told The Pantagraph they helped bring Wreaths Across America to Evergreen Cemetery about four years ago.

She said the group had been going to Tazewell County to participate in the Washington ceremony, but they were certain there were also veterans buried in Bloomington. So, they reached out to Evergreen Cemetery and asked about hosting an event there.

Head said they started by placing just 400 wreaths and now they’ve surpassed 800.

Porter said although their records tally a total of 832 veterans at her cemetery, they know there are more out there to be discovered.

She said they walked the grounds to place flags for Memorial Day, and found additional veterans who didn’t have military markers.

Several death records from the 19th century were kept at the McLean County courthouse building and lost in the 1901 fire, she said.

Porter said the registries were rebuilt at the time by canvassing the grounds for information. However, she said if their grave didn’t mention their service, or if the person was buried privately by their family, they may not have a service record.

With the help of Newspapers.com, family research and genealogy testing, Porter said they’ve been able to help at least one family unearth their ancestor’s Civil War service.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

