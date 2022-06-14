Watch now: Sons of the American Revolution honor local Bloomington flag display

BLOOMINGTON — The local Sons of the American Revolution say that it was pure coincidence they chose state Rep. Dan Brady and wife Teri Brady as this year’s Flag Day honorees. The Bradys just had the best displayed flag they found.

The General Joseph Bartholomew Sons of the American Revolution chapter acknowledged Flag Day with a breakfast at Grace Church on Tuesday. Along with Brady, the group also acknowledged Steve Kern with a meritorious service award and Jay Cummins, Dan Leifel and Bill White with distinguished service awards.

Kern, who is chair of the chapter’s Flag Committee, said that the group had four requirements for the flags it considers for Flag Day honorees: at a private residence, prominently displayed, properly displayed and persistently displayed. The committee asks for recommendations and then visits the property multiple times to check on the flag. The counties included in the search are McLean, Woodford, Livingston and Iroquois.

After the committee chose the Bradys, Kern tried to visit several times to inform the family they had won, he said. He never had any luck and still did not know who lived at the residence.

“Only did I get the picture when I went one evening (and saw a car in the driveway …), I looked at the license plate and it said ‘House Official number six,’” Kern said.

Dan Brady said the couple had been getting calls from neighbors telling them someone was driving around their house taking pictures.

Brady is running for Illinois Secretary of State, facing opponent John Milhiser in the Republican primary on June 28.

He sees the flag as a uniting symbol that connects Americans across disagreements, he said.

“The flag means to me the symbol of our country, our freedom, our independence,” Brady said.

Later in the event, Kern shared a video from Drexel University about the history of the U.S. flag, from its roots as the striped flag of the Sons of Liberty and the starred flag flown at George Washington’s headquarters. Specifics of the flag were not fully settled until 1912. The last star was added in 1960, representing Alaska.

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 in recognition of a resolution adopted on that date in 1777 by the Continental Congress defining the flag, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Flag Day started being celebrated across the country in the late 1800s. It was signed into law as a national observance in 1949.

The original description of the flag was "thirteen stripes of alternate red and white with a union of thirteen stars of white in a blue field, representing the new constellation."

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.