Watch now: SAR honors Constitution Day, hears from Barickman

NORMAL — State Sen. Jason Barickman on Friday spoke with the local Sons of the American Revolution about what sets the state constitution apart from the federal one.

Barickman spoke to the General Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the SAR on Friday during their Constitution Day event. The actual holiday is Sept. 17.

As a state-level politician, Barickman said he planned to focus his talk on Illinois' constitution and its history. The latest state constitution, passed in 1970 and effective the next year, is the fourth in Illinois history.

It includes that Illinois voters are asked every 20 years about a constitutional convention, something Barickman said more people might consider now given problems in the state's finances, redistricting and representation. Voters will be asked about a new constitutional convention in 2028.

"I don't know my own answer to that question today," he said.

The SAR also honored local first responders for acts of service, heroism and lifesaving. Those awarded included retired Normal Police Chief Rich Bleichner. A full list of recipients can be found on the GJBSAR website at gjbsar.org under the SAR Programs tab.