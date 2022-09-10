 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: SAR honors Constitution Day, hears from Barickman

  • 0

NORMAL — State Sen. Jason Barickman on Friday spoke with the local Sons of the American Revolution about what sets the state constitution apart from the federal one.

Barickman spoke to the General Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the SAR on Friday during their Constitution Day event. The actual holiday is Sept. 17. 

091122-blm-loc-1sar

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) speaks to the General Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution at Grace Church on Friday in honor of Constitution Day. 
A prince in Central Illinois: King Edward VII's time in Livingston County

As a state-level politician, Barickman said he planned to focus his talk on Illinois' constitution and its history. The latest state constitution, passed in 1970 and effective the next year, is the fourth in Illinois history.

It includes that Illinois voters are asked every 20 years about a constitutional convention, something Barickman said more people might consider now given problems in the state's finances, redistricting and representation. Voters will be asked about a new constitutional convention in 2028. 

100 years ago: Raid shuts down 'wet' cafes in Havana

"I don't know my own answer to that question today," he said.

The SAR also honored local first responders for acts of service, heroism and lifesaving. Those awarded included retired Normal Police Chief Rich Bleichner. A full list of recipients can be found on the GJBSAR website at gjbsar.org under the SAR Programs tab.

Legion established burial site for WWI vets at Bloomington's Park Hill Cemetery

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News