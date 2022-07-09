Watch now: Residents rally to save historic Gibson City building

GIBSON CITY — A group of residents have taken it upon themselves to revitalize the once-cherished Burwell Building, 107 N. Sangamon Ave., in downtown Gibson City.

“A lot of downtowns are dying because they’re not saving their downtown structures and tearing them down,” said Dawn Klintworth, secretary of the Gibson City Restoration Association. “I don’t want to see that happen here.”

Established in 2019, the Gibson City Restoration Association is a local nonprofit seeking to repair and restore historical buildings.

Recently, the group purchased the Burwell Building, which has been deteriorating since its last occupant, a business called The Store, closed in 2018. Now they are looking to renovate and make repairs to return the building to its former glory.

Klintworth said the building will require a new roof and gutters, tuckpointing around the outside brick, new windows and doors, plumbing and electrical systems, an all-new HVAC system, mold and lead paint remediation, replacement flooring in areas, accessibility upgrades and other repairs to remain structurally sound.

Origins

The building, named for past owner Moses Thorp Burwell, was actually rebuilt after a fire on Jan. 30, 1883, that destroyed most wooden structures on the west side of Sangamon Avenue between 8th and 9th streets, Klintworth said.

Burwell, a local banker, started to rebuild this part of downtown, using brick so that it would be more resistant to fire.

Klintworth said the early occupants of the first floor were furniture dealers who also made wooden coffins; later, they added an undertaking business. Evidence of the former occupants remains on the front facade of the building, where "FURNITURE" is painted in large, fading white letters.

Businesses during the early years included S.L. Harnit and Wood (1884), S.L. Harnit (until 1887) and W.W. Lamb & Co. (1887 till 1937), Klintworth said.

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wachs of Galesburg moved the Wachs' Ben Franklin store to the building in 1942. They lived above the store and were sometimes visited by the famous poet Carl Sandburg, who was Mrs. Wachs’ brother, Klintworth said.

“I retired from the local library last year and I always saw all the old photos of the downtown area, the carnival, and everything,” said Sharon Heavilin, president of the Gibson City Restoration Association. “Even all the furniture that was here was in each one of those pictures, so I thought, 'We got to save this sucker.'”

The Wachs sold the business around 1958 to W. Phillip Loy, who started a variety store called Loy's Store until 1986. The store then changed to KAS Variety Store (1988-1990) and Dollar General (1992-1994) before becoming specialty stores including The Silver Lion (1996-2001), Avalon Tea Garden (2001), Shirley Duncan Real Estate (2002-2004) and The Store (2016-2018).

“When I was in school, I took home economics and this was where I got my patterns and fabrics, down near the middle of the first floor, and there were even candy jars where you could pick out whatever you wanted,” said Martha Heavilin, board member of the Gibson City Restoration Association. “I mean, if you needed something in Gibson City, this is where you came.”

Gathering place

Klintworth said the second floor was also home to the Burwell Opera House, which hosted many events, local shows, and even high school commencement ceremonies.

“At one time, Burwell had part of his business in this building and would look for speakers and entertainers to bring in,” said Denis Fisher, vice president of the Gibson City Restoration Association. “When times were a little slow, he would then open it up for roller-skating and community kids, probably parents too, would come in and skate in the huge room upstairs.”

Unfortunately, over the years, the building has been underused and is in need of all repairs to resume its place as the community's entertainment center.

In the end, Klintworth said, they hope to restore the structure and add an elevator so that anyone in the community can use it for meetings, concerts or even family reunions.

As part of its fundraising efforts, the group has regularly hosted a Queen of Hearts drawing at 7 p.m. each Wednesday at Jay’s Bar and Grill, 117 N. Sangamon Ave.

Additionally, it hosted a garage sale Saturday, and another is planned from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 to sell whatever was left behind in the building. If they do not sell everything by the end of July 16, they will open the doors on July 23 and give the rest away for free.

HOW TO HELP The Gibson City Restoration Association, a registered 501c3 nonprofit, accepts donations the following ways: PAYPAL: GCRestorationAssociation@gmail.com VENMO: @GibsonCityQueenofHearts - just note in the comments that your payment is for a donation CHECK: Mail to 617 S. Sangamon Ave, Gibson City, IL 60936 ONLINE: Learn more about the association and building history at bit.ly/gibsoncity