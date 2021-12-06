Watch now: Pearl Harbor 80 years later still hits home for McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Charles Shindel had the fortune to sleep in on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, because there would be an inspection at the kitchen he cooked in for the 481st Bombardment Group at Hickam Field in Hawaii.

But he was soon awoken after Japanese airplanes attacked Pearl Harbor that morning, triggering the United States’ entry into World War II.

The dining hall which he worked in was destroyed, and 35 men were killed, including all the cooks.

“My dad never really talked much about Pearl Harbor, which was typical of most Pearl Harbor survivors,” said Lynn Shindel, the son of Charles Shindel.

Lynn Shindel enlisted in boot camp on Pearl Harbor Day in 1967. He served three tours in Vietnam between 1968 and 1971.

It was after he served those three tours that his father began telling him more about the attack that happened 80 years ago Tuesday.

Charles Shindel died in February 1997, but his son continues to spread the message that he instilled in him: Keep America alert.

“We never want America to forget about Pearl Harbor, that day and what the men and women went through,” said Lynn Shindel, a member of the state Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, whose own motto is “Lest we forget.”

After the attack began, Charles Shindel was ordered to go out to the flight line and help to get the U.S. planes off the ground.

“It was too late because they were blowing the planes up, so he never did make it to the flight line,” Lynn Shindel said.

He started attending annual Pearl Harbor remembrance services with his dad in Chillicothe, as the significance of Dec. 7 to Lynn Shindel grew over the years.

It is not only important to continue the message “Keep America alert,” but also for people to understand history and why events happened, he said.

“This country doesn’t learn if they don’t go back and look at the history,” Lynn Shindel said. “What led up to Pearl Harbor? Why did they attack us? They wanted the oil and we cut off all the raw products that Japan needed for their industry: the oil, the iron, the steel.”

He noted that despite destroying Pearl Harbor and the U.S. bases, Japan did not damage any of the oil tank farms in Hawaii.

The whys and the consequences following Pearl Harbor is what hits home to Butch Ekstam, the executive officer for the Bloomington-Normal American Legion and Honor Guard Post 635, whose father and uncle served in World War II.

“The hardest part probably was the wives and families left home worrying about the people over there,” Ekstam said. “My mother talked about that quite a bit – didn’t know if he was wounded, alive or whatever.”

Ekstam never met his uncle who served in the war because he was killed by a land mine while he was laying a communication line around a church in Germany.

“And my father’s very best friend was in the Navy and the Japanese sunk his ship,” Ekstam said. “He became a captive and he was on the Baatan Death March and he died as a result of it, starved him to death.”

These personal connections are only part of why Ekstam feels that it is important to keep the public informed about Pearl Harbor Day.

He’ll be in a group of Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard members Tuesday on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History for a brief invocation.

involving a short story about Pearl Harbor and the lasting effects it had.

The ceremony, which will include a short story about the attack on Pearl Harbor and its lasting effects, will begin 11 a.m. Tuesday at the McLean County Museum of History.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.