Watch now: McLean County sanatorium renovations could begin next spring

NORMAL — Now 103 years after its construction, the former McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium is one step closer to rehabilitation.

Two years ago, Springfield-based Laborers' Home Development Corp. proposed flipping the old medical facility, which is now called the Fairview Building, into affordable senior housing.

Construction has yet to get off the ground, but last year the facility was added to the National Register of Historic Places, opening the project up to receiving more than $1 million in federal historic tax credits.

Now, the company is focused on applying for additional highly competitive tax credits through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. If approved, construction could begin in March 2023, said Tim Ryan, a marketing representative for LHDC.

"It's not uncommon for these projects to take applications two, three, four times to get approval," said Ryan. "That's not a reflection on the development, it's not a reflection on where it's being built, it might just be that there are more projects ahead of you that were funded."

He added, "We just hope people are patient with us and patient with the process. It just takes some time, unfortunately."

A proud history of serving McLean County

The Fairview Building, 905 N. Main St. in Normal, was originally built in 1919 to treat and house patients with tuberculosis. For 46 years the medical facility was a vital asset to McLean County's health care system.

At the time of its operation, tuberculosis was a highly deadly disease with no cure widely accepted prior to World War II.

After its closure in 1965, the sanatorium was converted to house multiple county agencies. The McLean County Health Department operated out of the Colonial Revival-style building until 2012.

"That building has a long and proud history of serving our county in a number of different ways," said McLean County Board Member Josh Barnett, chair of the property committee. "It's been a lot of things over the years, but each time its purpose has changed, there's been a new iteration of serving and providing services back to the citizens of this county."

The Fairview Building was among 15 Illinois sites added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. To join the list, sites must be at least 50 years old and be recommended form the State Historic Preservation Office of the Illinois Department of National Resources.

A new purpose

Over the years the county has explored various avenues for what to do with the building. In 2017, the county board briefly considered razing the structure, which has remained vacant since January 2012. It costs around $17,000 per year to maintain, said Barnett.

LHDC approached the county in November 2019 with a proposal to renovate the structure into affordable senior housing.

The company has built more than 1,000 housing units in the state, but one of its most notable projects involved flipping a 100-year-old high school in Paris into affordable senior housing.

After that, word began to spread about the company and the success of its project. The Paris development was similar to what LHDC proposed for the Fairview Building, and it was also granted state and federal tax credits.

Developers' current plans include renovating the Fairview Building to house a few living units as well as a manager's office, a fitness room and lounge areas. A three-story addition will be built to house the majority of the living units.

The new addition will be outfitted with solar panels, Ryan said.

At the time of the 2019 proposal, the project was anticipated to cost around $8.8 million, but developers say the project has grown and is now estimated to cost around $16 million.

"That's probably going to change," said Ryan. "Unfortunately, the pandemic has affected everyone's life in more than one way. In the construction area, it's really done a number there."

Once construction begins, crews will be made of a 100% local, 100% union workforce, said Ryan.

Once construction is completed, LHDC plans to enter a long-term lease with the county for the building and some of the adjacent land for expansion, said Barnett. The county anticipates signing the lease later this year. Once approved, LHDC would be responsible for maintenance and grounds upkeep.

Since the Fairview Building is next to the McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, LHDC and the county hope the new apartment building can serve as an "age in place" facility. For example, if a couple were to move in and one would need to be transferred to the nursing home, they wouldn't be too far from each other.

“It’s always been my understanding that something needs to be done with the building, but they really couldn’t find what to do," said Ryan. "So, we’re hoping by rehabbing it, keeping it here in the community, is a piece that the community is proud of. Also, it saves a historic structure in the community.

“We hope we can continue its presence in town.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

