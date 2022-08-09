Watch now: Local woman finds essay by JFK Jr. among brother's effects

BLOOMINGTON — As she went through papers belonging to her late brother, a former teacher at a prestigious New York prep school, one name jumped out to Becky Leach O’Donnell.

One of the essays her brother had saved was written by John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was an eighth grade student at the Collegiate School in New York City. O’Donnell’s brother, Blake Leach, taught at the school for years, and Kennedy was one of his students.

“I was just kind of in shock when I found that,” O’Donnell said.

Kennedy, son of President John F. Kennedy, died in 1999 when a plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. He was 38. His wife, Carolyn Kennedy, and sister in law, Lauren Bessette, also died in the crash. Leach wrote a column for The Pantagraph when Kennedy died, remembering some of their interactions.

The topic of the essay Kennedy wrote also raised O’Donnell’s eyebrows. He wrote about being accident-prone.

“That was the irony in the whole thing, (...) as a poet and as a writer myself, I’m trained to recognize irony in life,” O’Donnell said.

The essay follows a format that will be familiar to many who remember their grade school assignments, with a thesis statement and then evidence to support it. For evidence of his clumsy nature, Kennedy described a time falling into a campfire, putting his foot in the spokes of a bicycle and falling off a cliff. The only thing that kept him from being “splattered” was a “five-inch deep puddle,” Kennedy wrote.

“I could go on for pages about accidents but I’ll spare the reader the pleasure,” he wrote toward the end of the essay.

The original of the essay is going up for auction in September through One of a Kind Collectibles in Florida. A note from Kennedy’s mother, then Jackie Onassis, that was in Leach’s papers is also being auctioned.

Leach scored the essay as a 79, with many of the missing points from spelling errors. He also left notes asking Kennedy to write out numbers; Kennedy appeared to have used the bottom of the last page to try out potential spellings of “exist.”

Leach died in 2000 at the age of 59. He and O’Donnell were born and raised in Bloomington-Normal. Both left, with Leach going to New York and then Florida. O’Donnell has lived in St. Louis and Florida, before moving back to Bloomington-Normal in 2019.

Both of the siblings worked in education. For O’Donnell, it was her career, but for Leach, his real focus was playwriting. He acted in local productions and while getting his bachelor’s degree at Northwestern. He later earned a master’s from the University of Iowa (CHECK) and a doctorate from New York University. While in New York he wrote several plays that were produced off-Broadway.

“He just was born to be an actor, to be in the field of drama,” O’Donnell said.

One of the plays Leach wrote also has a Kennedy connection. The play, titled “Petticoats and Union Suits,” tells the story of Mother Bickerdyke, a prominent nurse from Galesburg during the Civil War. Kennedy played a young soldier who died onstage during the play. Leach later wrote in his 1999 Pantagraph column that he did not think about how that could relate to the president’s death.

“So involved was I that it didn’t occur to me that people would relate this onstage death to the real death of his father 13 years before. The moment was electrifying and perhaps very sad for Mrs. Onassis, who, nevertheless, came night after night to see (Kennedy) in the play,” Leach wrote.