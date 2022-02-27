Watch now: Here's a peek at an aviation exhibit coming to the DeWitt County Museum

CLINTON — From plowing farm fields to crewing B-17 Flying Fortresses, remarkable careers in aviation have gone airborne in DeWitt County.

Their stories are being preserved by a passion project headed by volunteers making a new aviation exhibit at the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum.

Designer-photographer Denis Hambucken of New Hampshire, his friend John Warner, and Edith Brady-Lunny, WGLT correspondent and former reporter for The Pantagraph, are joining up with museum director Joey Long to ensure the exhibit takes off this June.

The Pantagraph got a sneak peek Sunday of what they’ve researched and gathered for the exhibit over the past six months. Hambucken said his goal is to make the exhibit as immersive and vivid as possible, and that’s been a monumental task.

“The exhibit really is a month-long celebration of flying,” he said. Events for guest speakers and book signings are also in the works.

Warner also warned that it’s a limited-run exhibit, running from May 28 to July 3, and those interested should mark their calendars. After it ends, artifacts that were loaned for display will be returned to their owners.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” he said.

Hambucken envisioned the exhibit, which will be located in the Carriage Barn at the museum, to entirely transport people with dramatic lighting, large, informative graphics, and highly detailed mannequins dressed in flight gear.

“It’s going to be top notch,” he said.

Hambucken said: “We’re hoping to show that a small town like Clinton can put together a world-class exhibit.”

One DeWitt County figure to be featured includes Donna Gross, who Warner said ferried all kinds of aircraft from the factories to the front in World War II. When she returned to Clinton, he said she left her aviation life behind and worked as a secretary in a law office.

There's also "Red" Irwin. Warner said he began flying in 1928, piloting stunts as a barnstormer, and later commercial flights for major airlines. He said Irwin finished his career as the president of Gulf Oil Co.’s flying division.

“He started in an open-cockpit biplane on a clover field,” said Warner, “and by the end of his career, he was flying four-engine jets all over the face of the Earth.”

“What we really are after is the story,” said Hambucken, adding the display will include QR codes directing visitors to video and audio interviews.

Warner said these names and faces might be familiar to people living in and around Clinton, but their airtime stories are much less heard.

Brady-Lunny said so far, she’s recorded more than 30 stories for the exhibit. She said she never gets used to sitting down with people who flew helicopters over Vietnam.

To her, the military stories are the most distinctive.

Said Brady-Lunny: “They do have that element of commitment to their country and they just all had an attitude of support and going to do remarkable things — dangerous things that put them in harm's way.”

She added many stories came from relatives of service members who didn’t return to their families.

Financial support is also requested. Warner said they are looking for area businesses interested in sponsoring the exhibit. Their mannequins might also make a visit to store-front windows in town in the coming months.

Warner is hopeful the display will inspire people with connections to the county to share additional aviation history with them.

“You can be from this county, but aviation takes you everywhere and touches everything,” said Warner.

To submit artifacts or tales for the project, or if interested in providing material support to the exhibit, go to www.chmoore.homestead.org or call the museum director at 217-935-6066.

