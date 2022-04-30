Watch now: 'Ghost signs' tell stories of McLean County history

BLOOMINGTON — Promotions from days past still haunt the Twin Cities.

Drive south through Bloomington's warehouse district and across the Center Street bridge, and you just might feel spooked by one of the most visible specters of a long-gone era.

Inscribed in white dye on the outside walls of a six-story warehouse building at 401 S. Center St. are services rendered by Johnson Transfer and Fuel Co., along with its banner: “General Teaming / Household Goods & Pianos / Packed and Moved.

“Hard and Soft Coal / Coke, Wood, Charcoal And Kindling. Baled Hay At Wholesale Dealers In Secondhand Ironbound Barrels.”

To embracers of history, that’s one of Bloomington’s “ghost signs,” a term denoting aging, painted advertisements that have become eerie and partly degraded by the forces of nature and the passage of time. They persist in Decatur, too.

One embracer is Bloomington Ward 6 Councilperson De Urban, who runs Alley Kats Arts & Antiques out of the first floor of the old Johnson Transfer building. She finds the former business’ signage to be “amazing.”

“I have a love of antique,” she said while giving The Pantagraph a tour of her shop and other parts of the 126-year-old building. Urban said Model T and Model A cars were once driven onto the elevator and brought to upper floors.

Despite the lift’s age of 100-plus years, she said it’s still used a lot.

Urban said the warehouse district was an integral part of the city’s development, and her shop’s building was a key part of the district. People came there to get coal to heat their homes, and also to get furnishings.

“Survival was dependent on these buildings,” Urban said. “Nowadays, we just have Walmart delivered to our front step.”

Now gone is a neighboring pump station, Urban said. Also not present is another warehouse next door to the north that collapsed in 2011, spilling debris onto an occupied adjacent business.

Urban said Alley Kats’ home is solid, and inspectors carefully check the structure often. However, she said her products are sometimes knocked off of shelves by a “ghost.”

A lot of the time, she said that turns out to be a train passing along the tracks next to the building, which is “perfectly normal and acceptable.” And it can be fun.

The trains go by often, Urban said. From the rattling, Urban said it’s almost like “they’re saying hello.”

Craftsmanship and care

Like a catchy jingle that gets stuck in your head, ghost signs have stood the test of time.

Bill Kemp, librarian for the McLean County Museum of History, finds beauty in their resilience, and how certain weather and lightning conditions alter their appearances.

He said ghost signs speak of an entirely different era: “An era of craftsmanship and care, and work that was intended to last for some time.”

“We live in a very disposable, cheap age,” Kemp continued. In the modern era, he said the look of vinyl signs is not pleasing, and digital LED signs added to old churches mismatch classic architecture.

“Today, we are in an epidemic of ugly,” he said of modern signage. But back when signs were painted, Kemp said that was a craft taken rather seriously. And it could also be an art form.

He said skilled and graphically knowledgeable folks painted the advertisements on brick walls and commercial buildings by hand, and their work has lasted — even if neglected. They promoted both local and national products.

Even though some signs have been lost over the past decades, he said there are others to be found in town, such as at Allin and Washington streets in Bloomington. There, you can see: “Ice Cream / Soda / Cigars / Bakery Goods.”

“That was obviously one of dozens upon dozens of corner stores — so-called 'mom and pop' grocery stories,” he said.

Kemp recalled how a promotion for "America’s Cup Coffee" was discovered during 2003 construction work in uptown Normal.

He said the Johnson Transfer building holds the best known example of a local ghost sign, signaling services for the moving of personal and commercial goods.

The Pantagraph published a profile on Johnson Transfer on May 10, 1987, noting the company was founded during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency in 1862. William C. Johnson started the company in Bloomington, seeing how the nation was moving west and there was a market for a commercial hauler.

Teams of horse drays ran goods for the company. Johnson was run over and killed by his own runaway team in 1886, but his sons and grandsons carried on the business for another century until it was sold.

Over the decades, Johnson Transfer took over other horse dray lines and began acquiring motorized trucks in 1908. It was a member-agent of Allied Van Lines since 1928, and by 1987, the operation would boast 160,000 square feet of warehouse space.

Kemp said for middle-class communities in the 1910s through 1940s, “everyone had a piano in their homes.” That made moving services profitable for Johnson Transfer, he said.

He believes ghost signs are worth keeping, and they’ve been restored in some cases, like in LeRoy.

Steve Dean, mayor of LeRoy, said his city's downtown ghost sign was unearthed after another building was demolished around 12 or 15 years ago, its original blue color still showing.

He said Steve Woods of LeRoy did the restoration work on the sign.

"We knew we were right on color," Dean said.

Kemp said that as ghost signs become more “anachronistic, more old-fashioned and out of time, they become more interesting to us.”

Kemp has further detailed history on ghost signs and the Bloomington warehouse district in the Pages From Our Past column. Go to Pantagraph.com to read more.

New dream

When the current tenants moved into the lower floor commercial space at 1311 W. Olive St. in Bloomington, they found that someone else had covered half of a ghost sign in red paint on the west side of the building. Community volunteers have since repainted that red space into a mural, and restored what was left of the ghost sign.

Still advertised thanks to the touch-up are Beich Candies — which ran a factory in west Bloomington before it was bought out by Nestle — and the banner for grocery store owner A.G. Erickson.

Erickson was a Swedish immigrant who went on to serve a term as Bloomington mayor in the early 1900s. He opened the West Olive Street grocery in 1895, and his son inherited it after he died in 1937.

Mary Campbell, co-director of nonprofit women’s workforce training center Dreams Are Possible, said neighbors at first heard false rumors that their Olive Street space was being turned into a bar.

“Once they knew what we were doing, everyone was on board and everybody loves the mural,” she said.

Campbell agreed that neighborhood art and murals help their students take pride in their hometown. Passersby have even told her they remember shopping at the old grocery store.

Co-director Feli Sebastian said Bonnie Bernardi, retired art district from Bloomington School District 87, worked with teenagers from Youth Global Citizens to paint the mural in 2019. Doug DeLong of Bloomington used camera equipment to help restore part of the ghost sign, Campbell said.

Noting that 97% of their students are under the poverty line, the two directors said they’ve seen their nonprofit make a difference. Alumni have gone one to work at Rivian or become certified welders.

There was one new addition placed next to refreshed ghost sign: the word “Dream!”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.