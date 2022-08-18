Watch now: Ford Model T's, longtime icons in Saybrook, headed for new home

SAYBROOK — Family and friends gathered in downtown Saybrook on Thursday morning to witness the end of an era as two early Ford Model T cars were removed from a two-story building.

Visible through the windows of Secure-Idle, 210 W. Lincoln St., the vehicles had been stored on the second floor of the business for over 50 years.

"When Dad bought the building, they left the cars up there and they've been there all this time," Secure-Idle President Vicki Kennedy said. "There was just this agreement between them and they shook on it."

Eldon Christensen, Kennedy's father and the founder of Secure-Idle, said the cars were there before he rented the building in 2003 to turn it into a manufacturing facility. He later purchased the building in 2006 from Randy and Nancy Coile.

Robert Pearson, the previous owner of the cars and the building, had asked Christensen to leave the cars there until he knew what to do with them.

"I knew he was good for it," Christensen said. "We had no use for the upstairs besides using it for storage from time to time."

Pearson had owned a car dealership out of the building, showing cars on the second floor before loading them into an elevator and bringing them down to the ground level for sale, Christensen said.

Christensen founded Secure-Idle in 1992 after securing a patent for his electronic anti-theft device. The device allows first responders to push a button to keep their squad car or ambulance running without a key in the ignition, while also locking the transmission to prevent theft.

As a founding member of the Bank of Gibson City, Christensen already had experience in insurance, real estate and building businesses, but took on the anti-theft device after a good friend ran out of money and was unable to pursue the patent.

The device did not catch on with law enforcement agencies until 1996, when the Illinois State Police began using it. It is now used in police and fire departments across the U.S. and Canada.

As for those two Model T's, Robert Pearson's son Terry said one is from 1923 and the other is from 1927, with their frames in near perfect condition. The elder Pearson had purchased the cars in the 1950s, and Terry owns them now.

With the Secure-Idle building due for new windows, though, it was time to find a new resting place for the Model T's.

After removing the windows from the building, workers used an extendable boom forklift to lift the vehicles under both axels and bring them down to the ground, said Secure-Idle engineer Alex Akers.

"They used to be able to bring them down in the elevator, but of course that was so long ago and it's no longer operational," Akers said. "So we had it pretty much figured out on how we would bring them down, other than piecing them out and walking them down the stairs."

Akers, who has worked with Secure-Idle for 15 years, said the cars have practically become a landmark in Saybrook, with people stopping by the store to reminisce over their childhood.

"One guy in his 70s came in once and he remembered living here, running around when he was about 8 years old, and talked about seeing those car up there back then," Akers said.

Paula Haney, owner of Havenly Bliss next door, said she would occasionally see people "cranking their necks" outside their car windows to catch a glimpse as they drove by.

Terry said he plans to sell the cars at at Martin Auction Services in Clinton, and put the funds toward a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro convertible.

Meanwhile, Kennedy said business is well at the firm, as they continue to gain new customers. Next up is a renovation of the building, starting with the windows, now that they have already been removed.