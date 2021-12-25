Watch now: Famous St. Louis sandwich creator shares Bloomington-Normal roots

ST. LOUIS — Running one of the best-known sandwich shops and bakeries in St. Louis was hard work, Marge Amighetti admitted.

“I worked hard, but I didn’t feel like I worked hard. It was a challenge every day,” she said.

Amighetti, a McLean County native, is the widow of Louis “Junior” Amighetti, the second-generation owner of Amighetti’s Bakery on The Hill in St. Louis. Together, Marge and Junior Amighetti expanded the bakery into a popular sandwich shop.

Much of the shop’s popularity can be traced to the Amighetti Special, invented by Marge Amighetti and first served in 1969. The restaurant’s current menu says it took her eight months to develop.

Amighetti would often find herself meeting her husband down at the bakery at 4 a.m., she said. She would have some new idea for the sandwich. Eventually, she landed on a mix of roast beef, ham and salami with some toppings, including pepperoncini and a special sauce.

“It was the best time of my life and my husband was the best baker ever,” she said.

Customers can still buy the real deal at Amighetti’s location in Rock Hill, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. The flagship location in The Hill has closed after legal problems with a franchisee, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, but current brand owner Anthony Favazza has plans to open a new location in the neighborhood.

Route 9 roots

For Marge Amighetti, it all started a little ways east of Bloomington along Illinois Route 9. She was born Marge Sanders in 1927 to a farming family. Her father rented around 300 acres from George J. Mecherle, Amighetti said. She remembers sitting on his knee as a child and backing Mecherle up when he tried, and failed, to get her father to invest in State Farm.

She also knew the Belt family, including Steak 'n Shake founder Gus Belt and his daughter Wanda Belt.

Growing up around these enterprising families was something that stuck with her through her later life, even after she moved away from McLean County, she said.

“Maybe that’s what instilled in me to take Amighetti’s and make it grow,” she said.

She also came into contact with other Bloomington-Normal movers and shakers while working in The Pantagraph's classifieds department in the early 1950s.

“I was with The Pantagraph, at least, probably four or five years. I really enjoyed that position,” Amighetti said.

Sometimes the mix of city and rural coverage in her job would lead to humorous situations, she said. One time she was working at the front desk when a man came in irate about a classified ad that he had placed but had not run.

“'My ad is not in the paper, I paid for two weeks,'” Amighetti remembered him saying.

The ad had been for Poland China pigs, something Amighetti was familiar with from growing up out in the country. She called over the woman who had taken the ad, who had grown up in town.

“She said, ‘Oh, I thought that was dishes,’” Amighetti said.

Another famous Bloomington resident worked at The Pantagraph at the same time as Amighetti. She remembered Jerry Sohl as a sort of outsider in the newsroom, but overall a great guy.

“He was going to write a science fiction book; everybody thought he was all kinds of crazy,” she said.

One day Amighetti took her coffee break to line up with his and followed him up the road to a café to talk with him about his book and encourage him in his dream, she said.

Sohl went on to write more than 20 science fiction novels along with film and TV scripts, including for "The Twilight Zone" and "Star Trek: The Original Series." He was fascinated by the Earth’s future, Amighetti said, and she thinks he would be amazed by the advancements and changes in today’s world.

She remembers her time at The Pantagraph fondly and a friend, Lincoln Heritage Museum Director Olivia Partlow, often brings Amighetti copies of the paper.

Living on The Hill

A husband took Amighetti to St. Louis. While the marriage did not last, the move did.

“The Hill is a great place to live, St. Louis is a great place to live,” she said.

In 1960, she was working as an apartment building on-site manager when she heard that Amighetti’s needed a new bookkeeper. The bakery was just a couple blocks away, so she went over and applied. She got the job, but an unsolved break-in and battery put Junior Amighetti, and the bakery, out of commission for a while, with uncertain futures.

Eventually, he was ready to reopen the shop. He took her out to dinner and asked her to come back to be his right arm, Amighetti said.

“And I said, ‘Do I accept this as a proposal?’” she said.

He agreed, and in the 1970s she eventually became Mrs. Amighetti.

Working at the shop gave her a chance to meet thousands of people, many from around the world. She kept a guest book to have people sign, and still looks through them at times.

Their partnership lasted for decades, until Junior Amighetti died in 2001. They had expanded the business together, taking it from just the one restaurant in The Hill to a chain of franchises. They reached a licensing deal with Anheuser-Busch for a time, Partlow said. However, a boycott of the brewery by other area restaurants that sold Anheuser-Busch beers led the brewery to sell the rights soon after.

As the Amighetti's brand grew, locations could be found as far as Springfield, Illinois, Partlow said.

In 2016, Favazza purchased Amighetti’s, and he has since become good friends with Marge Amighetti. He plans to open a new location in The Hill sometime next year, Partlow said.

Amighetti remains a supporter of the restaurant in Rock Hill and is looking forward to the new location and the return to The Hill.

At 94, Amighetti hopes for at least another 11 years, she said. She will take what she can get, however, and says she is enjoying her life as each day comes. She still lives in the St. Louis area.

“It was just wonderful to have the privilege to be Mrs. Amighetti,” she said.

