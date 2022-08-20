Watch now: Explore the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Just one block off old Route 66, near the edge of downtown Atlanta, sits one of the only restored wooden grain elevators in Illinois.

Painted a deep mahogany red on the beveled outer siding, the J.H. Hawes Grain Elevator opened in 1904 as a hub for grain storage and commerce throughout the region, with locally farmed grain being shipped to cities like Chicago, Decatur, Peoria and Terre Haute, Indiana.

Over 100 years later, the studded walls are still standing, a contrast to most modern-day grain elevators. Today, the structure serves as an outdoor museum where visitors can learn about agriculture and what it took to operate the old grain elevator.

Museum officials and local volunteers agreed to give a tour of the 55-foot-tall elevator to Pantagraph journalists as part of a new series, “Off Limits,” taking a peek into places that are typically restricted or closed off from the public.

That’s not to say people can’t tour the elevator, said Julianna Nordman, co-director of the Atlanta Public Library and Museum.

“A lot of what surrounds Atlanta is agriculture,” Nordman said. “So (with) this beautiful building, everyone’s like, ‘What’s a grain elevator? I’ve never seen one before and especially a wooden one,’ so this is a huge tourist stop.”

Nordman said she sees everyone from local farmers to Route 66 travelers stop by for a look at the grain elevator. She's even had visitors from as far as Australia, China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Early beginnings

Construction of the elevator began in 1903, and it opened in 1904 near the crossover of the Chicago and Alton Railroad — now known as the Southern Pacific Railroad — and the Old Illinois Midland Railroad, whose tracks have since been removed.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the elevator was built by the McIntyre and Wykle construction company, which had previously built Atlanta High School and the Chicago & Alton Railroad Depot in Atlanta.

With a capacity of 30,000 bushels, Nordman said the elevator operated for decades before closing down in 1976. In 1988, the city had planned to burn it down as a training opportunity for the local fire department.

Instead, a group of concerned citizens banded together to create the Atlanta Historical Preservation Council and begin restoring the elevator. Their work eventually landed the elevator a listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

“When I was a kid, it was just an old building and the paint was all worn off,” said Bill Blankenship, a member of the Atlanta Historical Preservation Council. “If somebody doesn’t maintain it, repair it and work with it, then in time it’ll go right back to where it was 25 years ago, and it doesn’t take long for an old building.”

The elevator reopened July 17, 1999, as an outdoor museum, where guests can view the elevator's scale house, engine house and a 1927 boxcar that once traveled between the city and the outside market.

How it works

Inside the elevator is a driveway extending across the full length of the building. A vintage farm wagon sits on two dump logs once acted as a teeter-totter to tilt the rear of the wagon down, letting the grain slide into the receiving pit below, said local historian Larry Brandt.

“As the horse pulled forward to leave, the dump logs or ramps would then tilt back down to the level of the floor and lock into position for the next load,” Brandt said.

Twelve-inch cups positioned on a conveyer belt then carried the grain from the pit to the top of the elevator, where a spout would drop the grain into one of four storage bins positioned on either side of the main floor, Brandt said.

From the bottom looking up, you can see the wood framing and studs where they would carousel around the elevator. A stairwell leads individuals to the top floor underneath a gabled roof.

Those who brave the sweltering heat and a thick layer of dust upstairs will see the individual tubes that funneled the grain into the bins. A look outside the windows reveals a birds-eye view of downtown Atlanta.

Back on the ground, the brick engine house just east of the elevator building holds a 10-horsepower 1920 Fairbanks Marris gasoline engine with a drive shaft to run power to the pulleys and conveyors belts inside the elevator. The engine itself was reconstructed by late Atlanta-area farmer Dean May.

Historical Preservation Council President Laura Coleman said the engine house was reconstructed with materials from the period, including old bricks that had to be cleaned and rebuilt on the original foundation.

“Looking at that building, I would have never guessed that it was not the original, but I mean, it looks like the real deal,” Coleman said.

A building once used by the Cracker Jack Co. sits on the foundation of the original scale house, where workers used to weigh and record grain amounts. The building is filled with period items including a wood-burning stove, sieves used to grade the grain, and a scale made by the Chicago Scale Co., Coleman said.

Agricultural connection

Coleman said her family moved to Atlanta in 1973 and her mother, Marge, always had a passion for agriculture and preserving the grain elevator. Both of her parents, including her father Jim, were part of the group that founded the Historical Preservation Council.

After moving around the U.S. for 10 years, Coleman moved back home in 2012, and the council asked her to join.

“I just think that it’s something that a lot of people drive by and don’t really notice, but it’s worth the time to stop and look because it is a really unique structure and unique part of our history,” Coleman said of the grain elevator. “Even if you’re not a farmer, it still holds the roots of this area, its development, and the reason we’re here today.”

Nordman, originally from Belvidere, said she grew up on a farm, where she raised pigs to show at the county fair. When she first gained access to the elevator, she wanted to share photos with her parents.

Whitney Ortiz, tourism development director for Atlanta, said the city's story cannot be told without highlighting the importance of the elevator.

“It definitely brings tours back to that time in history because it's been there for so long,” Ortiz said. “It also brings a new set of people who are interested in coming to Atlanta, and they will never just go to the grain elevator because there is always something to check out.”

In terms of repairs, Nordman said the elevator may need a new coat of paint and the roof fixed someday, but that will not possible without the necessary funds.

“Although it’s not my story, I can really relate to it,” Nordman said of the grain elevator. “Things like this that are historical and need to be preserved — it’s able to tell a story for future generations.”