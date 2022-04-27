Watch now: Bloomington-Normal's oldest club marks 140th anniversary

NORMAL — American poet and educator Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was known for lyric poems including “Paul Revere’s Ride” and “The Song of Hiawatha,” an epic that features Native American characters from the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes.

Following Longfellow's death on March 24, 1882, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a group of Bloomington-Normal educators and prominent professionals founded the Longfellow Club in memory of the poet.

“The club in itself is pretty diverse as far as involving different people’s passions about a variety of topics,” said David Wilson, president of the Longfellow Club, which started April 6, 1882. “This isn’t a religious organization. Back in the day when he died in 1882, it was a literary organization, so those roots are still there.”

Seasoned and new members gathered recently at the Illinois Art Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal, to learn more about the nonprofit and celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Longfellow Club.

Similar to the history of the club, the property where the Art Station is located goes back to the early beginnings of Normal in 1890, when the town's main source of income was derived from horses, university students and nurseries, including the Custer Brothers Nursery, where the nonprofit is today.

In 2007, the property was sold to Longfellow members John and Marilyn Freese, who renovated the building and lived there until 2020, when they sold the property to Laura Berk, president of the Art Station’s foundation board.

“We actually purchased it in order to preserve it until we found this potential owner,” said John Freese, who joined the Longfellow Club with his wife Marilyn just over two years ago. “We knew they were doing some really great things in the art community, and particularly programming art for children and youth. This is such a nice location because they can do a lot of outside artwork and other programs involving science or the environment.”

Nan Rutledge, who joined the club about eight years ago with her late husband Don, said the club is a great group of people to spend time with and to learn something new.

Presenting programs is part of the process, with members taking time to research a variety of topics or people in history. For example, Rutledge’s program was about her father-in-law who fought during World War II in the 2nd Armored Division, named “Hell on Wheels.”

“It’s just a great group to spend time with and we always have time to just talk with each other as an informal fellowship,” said Rutledge, who is a Master Naturalist with the University of Illinois Extension and a retired teacher. “I’m always interested to hear each individual give their program or share something new each meeting.”

Club membership is limited to no more than 32 people, and people can only be invited by existing members before being voted into membership, said club member and former Normal Mayor Paul Harmon. Right now, the club has 28 members ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. They meet at least nine times per year.

For Harmon and his wife Sandra, they were approached about 35 years ago by Marilyn and Wayne Townley about joining the club. Harmon was still in office at the time, and after one meeting, he and Sandra were both hooked.

“When we first got in, there was a Dr. Tony Chrisman who always recited ‘The Night Before Christmas’ from memory, but he also recited it in Pig Latin,” Harmon said. “It was an interesting rendition.”

Marilyn Townley, who joined in the 1970s, said earlier on, the club was unique in that it included both men and women, which was uncommon at the time, but also made for more interesting and diverse conversations.

Having done multiple programs on American photographer and ethnologist Edward Curtis, Townley has seen people share their passions and others develop new interests all just from coming together as a group.

“I’m one of the older ones, and so now it’s fun to be with younger people,” Townley said. “The difference in ages is also a plus, it’s not all just one group of like-minded individuals, and we try to find members that wouldn't all be a part of the same social group, or others from different parts of town.”

Membership for the Longfellow Club is by invitation only from current members. They do not take requests to join the club.

