Watch now: Bloomington-Normal works to keep Black history alive

BLOOMINGTON — Fannie and Peter Duff are not in most history books. Ruth Waddell’s name, too, would be hard to come by. Eugene Gray Covington, Carl Samuels, Willis Stearles, Eva Jones — their stories are not squeezed into February’s history lessons, but in Bloomington-Normal, they are remembered.

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project began decades ago as the curiosity and hunger for knowledge about local Black history makers became evident. It was officially organized in 1982 and found the need for a resurgence in 2018.

“The past helps us inform the present and the future,” said Arlene Hosea, chairwoman of the project committee. “When I think about the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, I have a greater sense of pride for my community and also to know the history of those who came before me and the role that they played in shaping this community and providing opportunity for future Black Americans in McLean County.”

In the 1960s and '70s, founders Caribel Washington, Mildred Pratt and others began collecting artifacts and conducting interviews that eventually would become the foundation of the Black History Project.

More than 80 oral histories have been collected and several transcriptions of those interviews are available on the McLean County Museum of History website. Additional resources are at bit.ly/MCMHblackhistory.

“We cannot lose that process of storytelling, of telling our stories and passing those stories on from generation to generation,” Hosea said. “That’s the beauty of what Dr. Mildred Pratt, what she envisioned, is continuing to bless this community. She wanted to hear these stories in the original pursuit of what she was trying to do. She knew the value of capturing these oral histories, and today we are blessed to have those. That’s a treasure trove.”

'Bring you into their story'

Around 2018, Jeff Woodard, director of marketing and community relations at the McLean County Museum of History, invited a group of people to revitalize the Black History Project, standing on the shoulders of those giants to carry on the work together.

Elaine Hill, a member of the BNBHP committee, said her focus in the last few years has been to collect as many stories as she can and the oral history that stands out most to her are the ones she has heard yet.

“There is something about sitting with someone and watching their reactions and hearing their voices and they bring you into their story,” she said. “The one thing that I love about talking to these people is the tenacity, is not to give up but to just keep on just making one step at a time.

“They were just jewels and they were just being polished and polished and polished and they just shine and shine and shine. We as Bloomington-Normal can so proud of the richness, of the creativity that’s here in our community.”

Woodard said collecting these stories is vital because sometimes they are the only accessible resource.

“Sometimes the only known facts, if you will, can come from someone who was actually there or their parents remember it and they pass it down through the oral tradition,” he said.

Willie Holton Halbert, former program coordinator for BNBHP and second vice president of the local NAACP, was instrumental in bringing a Juneteenth celebration back to Bloomington-Normal in 2019 with storytellers, skits, musicians, dancers, artists and even a fashion show.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, “we still could not let it die again,” and the celebration went virtual for 2020 and 2021.

With the 2020 theme “And Still I Rise” in honor of Maya Angelou’s work, Holton Halbert said, “it gives pride to young boys and girls of color to let them know you can achieve whatever goals and it is so important for our children to see people that look like them doing great things.”

Though the project’s roots spread over decades, new history makers continue join the ever-growing list of names to be remembered, including in the last 10 years and more recently, Meta Mickens-Baker, the first Black school board member and board president for McLean County Unit 5; Carla Barnes, the first Black judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit; and Mboka Mwilambwe, Bloomington’s first Black mayor.

The names etched into history go beyond firsts, though.

“The whole goal is to gather up accurate information by interviewing the individuals and we tried to get as many individuals as we could before they actually passed away,” Holton Halbert said. Through the oral histories, residents can “learn about the accomplishments of African Americans within our community locally, to have that pride and for even our children to know that we have doctors, we have lawyers, we have people of color that have done an awesome job within our community.”

'Make sure that legacy is not lost'

Holton Halbert recalled one story collected among the oral histories that touched her heart: Lucinda Posey’s first shot at a typist job.

Williams Oil-O-Matic, which later merged with the vacuum cleaner company Eureka, asked Posey’s professor at Illinois State University to send students for temporary typing work.

The woman in charge of hiring was impressed with Posey’s record and asked her to come back the next day to work, but before Posey could leave, the woman stopped her. She had noticed Posey’s race marked as Negro on her application.

“She said, ‘What race are you?’ And me with my flip tongue I said, ‘I'm anything you think I am,’” Posey said in her interview for BNBHP.

The woman asked her to select “anything except Negro. … I can't hire you if you are a Negro.” Posey refused to change her application and walked out without the job, “completely crushed.”

Her professor told the company to never call for her help again, but Posey noted, “That was my introduction to prejudice in this town.”

Hers is neither the only story of discriminations nor the only of defiance spoken into the Black History Project’s recordings and written into Bloomington-Normal history. Numerous Black figures in local history are woven throughout the exhibits at the McLean County Museum of History.

“It’s aligned with our mission which is to preserve, educate and collaborate in sharing the diverse stories of McLean County,” said Julie Emig, executive director of the museum. “We in so doing with the Black History Project were able to preserve their stories and share them and use them as educational tools.”

Emig said since the museum has collaborated with the Black History Project since 1989, it has helped to ensure a broader, fuller history of the community can be shared.

“For a long time we didn’t always tell everyone’s story, and in this way we can be absolutely sure that they are integrated into the fabric of history of the community,” she said.

Several of the project’s biggest names have also been honored by the museum as “history makers” in recent years, including Henry Gay, who fought against redlining and the segregation of Miller Park Lake; Jeanne and Charles Morris, former ISU professors who helped Black students gain housing; and Merlin Kennedy, who landed in "Jet" magazine after he became known as the city’s first Black Santa defying city officials who tried to have him removed from a Christmas parade.

“It makes you feel good to know that we have soldiers that are still living and then those from the past that we can still pull from because we took the time to gather the history,” Holton Halbert said. “That’s so important to make sure that legacy is not lost, that we keep it living and breathing.”

