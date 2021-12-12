Watch now: Bloomington-Normal veterans groups struggle with membership declines

BLOOMINGTON — A generation ago, the nation was dotted with American Legion halls and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts hosting weekend bingo games and dances while serving as important communal centers for military members who fought on faraway battlefields.

Today, there are far fewer of these sites, the symptom of societal changes and the passage of time. Groups are hoping to shake off the declines — and some stereotypes.

“Who wants to join an organization where they think everybody’s 70 years old or something, thinking that they’re going to go sit with grandpa?” said Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard Commander Mike Scott.

Scott’s group has performed military rites for 100 or more veteran funerals each year for the past five years. With each passing year, more and more members from the World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War eras are fading away, and that means the old fraternal groups are seeing the ranks thin.

Farmer City’s VFW Post 6190 is down to 65 members, compared to 145 members about 10 years ago. Quartermaster Lowell Spieker said the group hasn’t added any new members in about five years.

“We’re losing some every year,” Spieker said, noting that the vast majority lost is through death, but that some simply lose interest.

“We’ve got life members — once you pay you’re in for life — and then we’ve got annual members,” Spieker said. “The annual members are the ones that are dropping off, just one by one they don’t want to re-up anymore.”

'We want the younger guys here'

Spieker said even if the Farmer City VFW gains two or three new people who are younger, it might not be enough to get the ball rolling again.

“Nobody likes to come in to an old generation. They’re going to feel out of place, so you need to get somebody else in their age group area that’s interested,” Spieker said.

The drop is a sharp reversal for veterans’ groups, which in many communities have served as major stakeholders, sponsoring athletic teams, renting out banquet rooms and holding numerous events. They also host support groups for military members and serve as crucial safety nets for those in need.

The earliest veteran groups — the Grand Army of the Republic and the United Confederate Veterans — sprang up after the Civil War. The Grand Army was founded in Springfield in 1866 and lasted until the 1950s, when its last member died.

Today, the VFW has about 1.5 million members nationwide and historically has wielded considerable advocacy power in Washington. If that number drops below 1 million, Spieker said, the VFW will lose its representation in Congress for appropriations to Veterans Affairs for health care, education, disability and other benefits.

Bloomington VFW Post 454 Quartermaster Jim Waters said their group has about 470 members and that it adds about six to 10 people each year. But he said that’s far below what’s ideal, as he’d like the Bloomington post to add 20 to 30 new members each year.

While their youngest member is about 34 years old, most are 70 to 80, with the oldest being 100, he said.

Unlike with previous generations, younger veterans have seen larger gaps in the years between wars, and some veterans overlapped deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, leading to a smaller pool of veterans for organizations to draw from.

Plus, posts' schedules don’t always match with younger veterans.

The Honor Guard’s events and funerals, for example, are typically held midday during the week, making it difficult for middle-age members to consistently attend.

“Right now, there’s a lot of younger veterans that are starting families, they’re going to school, they have young children at home and so a lot of them don’t have a lot of excess free time, so it’s been tough to get new members,” Waters said.

What others are doing

Nationally, the VFW has mounted a social media campaign and pushed into the digital space. In 2019, the group announced that 25,000 members had been added, ending a 27-year drop in membership.

Other service organizations have overhauled areas of focus to emphasize community service or sought to attract more female members to what had been male-dominated organizations.

Outreach is key. The VFW posts regularly receive mailers with lists of names of veterans eligible to join the organizations.

Arrowsmith VFW Post 2029 Commander Kenneth Stoltz said once they get those mailers, “then you’ve got to go around and pound on doors to find out if they are or aren’t (eligible) or want to join up.”

“That’s pretty much about the only way you can end up doing it, otherwise you’ve got to go around and hit on everybody’s door and that ain’t no fun and games,” Stoltz said, adding that if there was any other approach to increase numbers, “I don’t know what the heck it would be.”

Another method is offering to pay for members’ first dues, allowing them to attend a couple of meetings and see how it works out.

But that, too, is sometimes risky. Previously when soldiers went overseas in a combat zone, they would automatically be signed up to the VFW for when they return home.

“We’d invite them to come in and show them around, show them the benefits and what have you. Well, we would have very few that would even come to that, very few,” Spieker said. “We ended up keep paying their dues for a long time, but said well, this is a losing proposition. It’s costing us and we’re getting nothing.”

Other newer organizations, meanwhile, seemed to have picked up steam among younger veterans. Team Rubicon, founded in 2010 after an earthquake in Haiti, has about 145,000 volunteer veterans nationwide working to provide disaster relief and other community services.

The Wounded Warrior Project, founded in 2003, provides veterans with mental health services, physical therapy, career counseling and other assistance at no cost. The group has served about 158,000 veterans. It has 15 locations in the U.S., but the closest to Central Illinois is in Chicago.

Spieker and Stoltz, with the Farmer City and Arrowsmith VFWs, respectively, each emphasized the difficulties they face being in a small town and trying to appeal to younger people.

“Nobody comes back to the smaller towns for the simple reason that we don’t have anything for them,” Stoltz said.

Waters alluded to that as well, saying that the Bloomington VFW is fortunate to have its own building for meetings, but also as a lounge for members to hang out and grab a drink or a bite to eat.

“In a small town, we don’t have a bar,” Spieker said. “We do have a kitchen which we lease out, but there’s just not a lot of activity for them to get excited about and want to get involved. That’s the biggest thing.”

“Bloomington, Champaign and Decatur, their posts are doing OK because they’ve got a lot more to choose from,” he added. “So, therefore, you get a couple young ones in there and then you’re going, but if we get one or two here in this small town like Farmer City, there aren’t many more.”

Scott, the Honor Guard leader, said he’s working to breathe new life into the ranks. The group sets up booths at local festivals and events, which typically draws interest and leads to a couple of new members.

Normal Post 635 Honor Guard has 37 members and Bloomington Post 56 Honor Guard has three members.

Scott said time is running out.

“We can see our ages all inching up,” he said, “and not many young ones are coming in.”

Said Waters: “We want the younger guys here because the problem with all of the veterans’ organizations, if the younger guys aren’t here, eventually the veterans’ organizations will start to close up one by one. Without new members coming in, as the older ones pass away, then eventually the local organizations will simply fade away.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.