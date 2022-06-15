Watch now: Bloomington-Normal environmentalists, community servants recognized as 2022 History Makers

NORMAL — The guests of honor at the 2022 History Makers Gala have poured themselves into the community, but they recognized they weren’t alone in their endeavors to give back.

Deanna Frautschi, Alan Bedell, Myra Gordon and George Gordon received the distinction Wednesday night in the Brown Ballroom at Bone Student Center on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.

Three years after the gala was last held in person, the ballroom was filled with applause as the community came together to honor these History Makers as well as those who had been quietly recognized during a virtual ceremony last year: Carole and Jerry Ringer, Marilyn and Bob Sutherland and Barbara Stuart.

Tom Eder, president of the McLean County Museum of History board of directors, called the four honorees Wednesday the sort of people one can look to as “an example of the highest use of our lives.”

Phani Aytam, whose own community service caused his path to cross with Frautschi, called her the “godmother of good” whose support and advocacy is boundless for the causes she believes in.

“The true mark of a human being is the emotion one evokes when your paths cross with her. Dee, her work, her love for nature and her name evoke peace, empathy, togetherness and joy,” he said.

Frautschi has served on more than 12 nonprofit boards, including the United Way of McLean County, for which she was board chairwoman and campaign chairwoman.

Along with her fellow History Maker and husband Bedell, she is an avid supporter of the Miller Park Zoo, having served as president of the zoological society board and volunteered to help feed the baby snow leopards.

“We, like many of you, believe in giving back to our community … a community where we believe in supporting others and helping others to find their way to make this a better community,” Frautschi said upon receiving the award. “... As we all know, it takes a village.”

Former Normal Mayor Paul Harmon introduced Bedell. Recalling a meeting with the new History Maker’s local AMBUCS chapter, he described them as “exuberant” and showing their “passion to help others who need help.”

Bedell worked with the Corn Belt chapter of the National AMBUCS, building wheelchair ramps throughout the community, eventually serving as national president and working to create more chapters of the nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding mobility and independence.

Thanking those in attendance, he said “With your help we’ve been successful and with your help, we have a better community to live in.”

In accepting their honors, the Gordons emphasized a Hebrew phrase to live by: “tikkun olam,” or “repair the world.”

Michael Brown, executive director of the Ecology Action Center, said Myra Gordon could be called many things, including a visionary, a tree hugger, an educator, a trailblazer and a rebel and radical, laughing at the inside joke.

“Myra and I have often discussed how amusing it is, amusing on good days, how controversial things can be — even something as simple as recycling,” Brown said. “So Myra’s not only a rebel and a radical, but she’s also a collaborator, a builder of bridges.”

Myra Gordon thanked Brown and the many volunteers who have spent countless days planting trees, the latest in the Gordons' environmental missions: plant 10,000 trees.

“It means so much to me that nobody here can do it all by himself, but tikkun olam. If we work together, we can change the world," she said, having served long tenures on the Ecology Action Center board along with her husband.

George Gordon was also noted for his bridge building, working to reach across the aisle during his 24 years on the McLean County Board.

He said it was important to remember “when the good Lord made us, the good Lord made each of us two ears and one mouth, suggesting proportional use.”

“This is a wonderful community. No one does anything by himself or herself, as Myra noted,” he said. “A lot of you have been part of the successes that all of us have had and I think that’s going to continue because I think Bloomington-Normal and McLean County is the kind of community where it is likely to happen. … I think, I hope and I believe that it’s going to continue.”

