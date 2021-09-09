Watch now: Bloomington firefighters stood in at 9/11 first responder funerals

BLOOMINGTON — Visiting New York City six weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks gave Jeff Flairty a great deal of pride to be a Bloomington firefighter.

A few weeks after the attacks, he said, many members with the New York City Fire Department were still working the scene at Ground Zero. So the call went out nationwide for firefighters to stand in at visitations and funerals for their 343 comrades who didn’t come home on Sept. 11 or any day after that.

Retired Bloomington firefighter Les Siron said then-Battalion Chief Dave Adelsberger told him they were getting a group together to go to New York that November.

“First thing I thought was if there’s any way I can go, I’m going,” Siron said.

Flairty and Siron boarded a Peoria Charter Coach with 40 other firefighters from Central Illinois — including seven from the Bloomington Fire Department, plus others from agencies in Normal, Peoria, Pekin, Pontiac and more. They departed at 4 a.m., and the bus drove all day to New York City.

Their mission? To stand beside their brothers and sisters as they laid their fallen to rest.

Both said they met several FDNY firefighters, plus others who had also traveled in from across the country. And the locals let them know their presence was appreciated.

“It was not uncommon for strangers, people like yourself, civilians, to come up and give you a hug, shake your hand, tears in their eyes,” Flairty said. They tried to tell people who saw them in uniform that they weren’t working at Ground Zero and they were just visiting.

“No, you’re a fireman,” the passersby asserted to them, Flairty said.

The deadliest day for firefighters in U.S. history

Folks like Al Roker with "The Today Show" also took notice of the group. Flairty said a show producer saw them walking by St. Patrick’s Cathedral, across the street from Rockefeller Plaza, before a funeral.

“'The Today Show' saw us, and grabbed us,” Flairty said. “So, Al Roker came out to do his weather, and we were his background.”

Siron is now retired from the Bloomington Fire Department, but he volunteers with the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District. He said he was sure the New York firefighters were getting between 500 and 1,000 people to show up for services after a line of duty death.

“They were still working the World Trade Center on the pile doing their own jobs. I think it just got more and more difficult to try to get people to the funerals," he said.

Flairty said the atmosphere at the funerals was very solemn. At one service, he said, there were 11 women, all wearing dresses with a patch on their sleeves.

“That represented his company, the 11 men that died, and that was their wives,” Flairty said. “They also were fathers to about 30 or 35 kids.

“Think about that, you know, those 11 women all lost their husbands and they were there supporting his wife.”

9/11 still stands as the deadliest day for firefighters in U.S. history.

“Those guys left home that morning, just like you guys did to go to work and had all intentions of coming home that day,” Flairty said.

He added that the impact beyond the fire service was huge. The chief recognized that 23 New York police officers also died on 9/11, and there were construction workers who later contracted cancer from working at Ground Zero.

“We became friends with a gentleman that was an iron worker down there and he was there for a few months, and he contracted cancer and passed away,” Flairty said.

“I was really saddened by the fact that all the people, including civilians, firefighters and police, were trying to get people out,” Siron said, ”and people who were trying to evacuate — we lost so many lives, but I’m grateful we didn’t lose any more than we did.”

'One of my worst nightmares'

Like others in his generation, Flairty said he can’t believe it’s already been 20 years since that day. He visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum this summer, where he said he relived some memories.

“There's a couple of fire trucks, fire engines that are in the museum,” he said. “They're just destroyed.”

It’s still hard for the deputy chief to listen to the radio traffic recordings they play at the memorial.

“You know some of those guys didn’t survive as you’re listening to it,” Flairty said. “That was the last time they were talking on the radio.”

As he hears those voices, Flairty said that could have been him or one of his fellow crew members. The audio places him in the mind of the incident commander, who radioed in, “I’m going to establish command at Vesey and West streets.”

“And yet, here I am standing there at the street sign, Vesey and West streets,” said Flairty.

On the morning of 9/11, Flairty recalled getting the news about the attack just as he was getting off shift that morning. He said he knew FDNY was sending every firefighter they could get to the site.

“As a firefighter, you knew that from where the plane hit up, you know that was unbelievable conditions, and so you knew that they were going to battle something really horrific, and it was gonna be very tough,” Flairty said, adding he didn’t think the towers would collapse.

“You’re worried about the fire-floor up,” Flairty said. “Fire rises, and so you’re watching that thinking, man, those guys — how are they going to get up there?”

Siron was working a second job at an appliance repair business when he saw videos of American Airlines Flight 11 crashing into the north World Trade Center tower.

“A building like that, as tall as it was,” Siron said, ”being a firefighter, knowing you’re not going to be able to use the elevators, you’re going to have a long climb upstairs, and they’re not going to be able to save everybody.

“To me, that’s one of my worst nightmares.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.