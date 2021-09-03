Watch now: Bloomington artist processed 9/11 with art, poetry

BLOOMINGTON — Like many Americans on Sept. 11, 2001, Herb Eaton first heard the news of the terrorist attacks from a friend, who called him unexpectedly and told him to turn on the news.

He soon began to hear from family, friends and neighbors and realized the many ways his personal life was tied to the four jets and the buildings that were hit.

He and his wife waited anxiously until the evening to hear that a family friend had been transferred out of his office in the World Trade Center just the week before. A woman who lived across the street from them in Bloomington had recently quit her job as a flight attendant, where she would have flown on those same flights. A woman stopped by the Eatons' house saying United Airlines Flight 93 had crashed near or on her family farm.

“This is all in this little neighborhood,” Eaton said.

Eventually he became tired and frustrated with watching the news. He went to the building that is now Eaton Studio at 411 N. Center St. in Bloomington and started to paint.

Over the next five days he created a series of paintings on wood panels and on paper, some with clear figures and images, others more abstract. Many of the pieces feature his house, juxtaposed with the chaos of scenes from New York City that morning.

His feelings were like nothing else he had experienced, he said. He and his wife had just come back from a wonderful trip to Germany and now, suddenly, he was feeling anger unlike any he had felt before.

The creation of images, either visually or in writing, is something Eaton has drawn on to sort through his feelings, and something he encourages everyone to do.

“You never know when that might be your only solace,” he said.

At the time of 9/11, Eaton had been starting to do landscapes of tornadoes amid quieter Midwestern farm scenes. He had also started to prepare some pieces with roses, trying to highlight the contrast between the petals and the thorns.

Since those were what Eaton had in his studio at the time, some of those scenes became the backdrops for his 9/11 works.

A rose persists in one painting, in which a female figure looks out a window at New York City. In a piece that started as a landscape, a tornado became the smoke rising from Ground Zero.

Eaton described his work as taking metaphorical and natural dangers and changing them into the human danger of terrorism.

News images from the coming days also made it into his work, like the orange body bags used at some of the sites that were hit. The color had a certain visual attractiveness to it, Eaton said.

“And then you realize these are body bags, there are dead people in there from some act of terrorism,” he said.

A figure he had never painted before also began to appear in his work: skeletons. He continues to paint them, though now they have shifted from the eerie, almost monstrous version in response to 9/11 into a figure he calls Yorick, in tribute to Hamlet. Hamlet also features in a poem Eaton wrote in response to the attacks.

Having worked in construction, including renovating old buildings, the physicality of the collapsed towers fascinated Eaton. He wondered how something the size of the towers could come apart.

“I kept getting struck by those incredible broken towers,” he said.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Eaton and his wife, Pam Eaton, will place his paintings and poem in the studio window from Sept. 11 through Sept. 22. The art serves as a reminder of the fragility of life, even here in the Midwest, Pam Eaton said.

