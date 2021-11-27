Watch now: About the Kickapoo tribe of Central Illinois

The Native American history of Illinois dates back centuries, with settlements throughout the state.
The original Indigenous residents of McLean County were either the Miami or the Kaskaskian tribes. But it was the Kickapoo who had one of the largest villages in McLean County.
Where the village was
The Kickapoo in the 18th century relocated to Central Illinois from southwest Wisconsin. They moved to Wisconsin in the previous century from southeast Michigan and northern Ohio.
One of the largest Native American settlements in the region was the Grand Village of the Kickapoo, now preserved as a park near present-day Moraine View State Recreation Area in Le Roy.
An estimated 600 to 1,000 people lived there, said Greg Koos, who wrote the book “Freedom, Land, Community: A History of McLean County, 1730-1900.”
A quote from Lakotan Chief Sitting Bull rings true for Nitakechi Muckintubbee: “Let’s put our minds together to see what kind of life we can make for our children.”
Koos said the Kickapoo traded textiles and much of their material culture. In return, they received iron hoes, steel knives and muskets.
The Kickapoo fished, grew beans, squash and five varieties of corn, and gathered nuts and berries. Additionally, they traded the furs that they cured, he said.
Smallpox outbreak
The tribe celebrated feats and held traditions and religious observations. He said the Kickapoo sided with the British during the War of 1812. They also joined the Americans and French at times, adding they were superb at utilizing diplomacy.
Around 1813, the Grand Village was wiped out by the smallpox epidemic, Koos said. That same year, Logan County’s Kickapoo village was raided and burned by the Illinois Rangers also eradicating their food stores.
“The raids they led that were conducted by these militia groups broke the back of the Kickapoo,” he said.
Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas Chairman Lester Randall earlier this year took part in "Breaking Bread," a webinar series hosted by the McLean County Museum of History.
Over the years, the tribe lost millions of acres of land due to colonization and the movement of the French, British and English. Land also was parceled in segments for sale to white settlers and ranchers.
“Even during the (Great) Depression, (the Kickapoo) were so poor they were selling land for cents per acre,” he said.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs also sold their land for cheap, he said, and the railroad companies came in to purchase it.
Status today
The Kickapoo retreated to the Rock River area around 1813, later returning to Central Illinois in 1819. That year they signed a treaty giving large amounts of land to the U.S. government. Part of their tribe left for Missouri, until the U.S. pushed them farther west or south. Some went to land in Kansas, while others went to Texas or the central mountains of Mexico.
Some of the Kickapoo refused to leave Illinois, and villages remained near present-day Mackinaw, the abandoned township of Pleasant Hills, and by Indian Grove near Livingston.
Remaining groups were joined by the Vermilion Kickapoo band near Danville and moved to the upper Mackinaw River.
President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act in 1830. The remaining Kickapoo were then forced into concentration camps with the Potawatomi on the southern shores of Lake Michigan, and later pushed into Kansas.
