Watch now: A look at some of Illinois' most unusual town names

A dive into Illinois town names reveals that many of their origins are exactly as we would expect: They’re named after local founders and leaders, other cities and countries, and for geographic descriptions of the area.
Some names appear to be biblical (Bible Grove, Boaz, Corinth, Galatia, Piety Hill, Providence), while others suggest traits that we may aspire to (Confidence, Harmony, Love, Triumph, Unity, Equality, Fidelity, Joy).
Some sound like an insult — hey, Marblehead!
There are names that sound like whoever was in charge of naming ran out of ideas, like America, Hometown, No. 9, Cornland and New City.
Many are not so much towns as remote places on the map, with no easily discernible clue as to their origin (we’re looking at you, Chicken Bristle).
Here’s a closer look at some of Illinois’ oddball town names:
Big Foot Prairie
Location: McHenry County, Illinois/Walworth County, Wisconsin
Population: N/A
Named for: Potawatomi leader Big Foot
Bone Gap
Location: Edwards County
Population: 234
Named for: When European settlers arrived to the area, the village was located in a gap in the treeline, and they found a number of animal bones left behind by the Piankeshaw tribe who previously lived there.
Goofy Ridge
Location: Mason County
Population: 350
Named for: According to a 2003 book called “Passing Gas: And Other Towns Along the American Highway,” the town was once called just The Ridge, but after a group of area moonshiners made a game of shooting a walnut off a man’s head, a witness called it a “goofy thing to do,” and the town took on the name Goofy Ridge.
Grand Detour
Location: Ogle County
Population: 429
Named for: A turn in the Rock River where it flows north past the town, instead of its southwest path
Ivanhoe
Location: Lake County
Population: N/A
Named for: Sir Walter Scott’s 1820 novel “Ivanhoe”
Moonshine
Location: Clark County
Population: N/A
Named for: Unclear. A 1987 article in the Houston Chronicle reported that Moonshine was a dry town, but we wonder if there was a history of bootlegging. The article suggested the name could have come from the “moon shining on swampy land near the store” (now a diner serving up “Moonburgers”), or that residents from Philadelphia may have named it for locations in Pennsylvania.
Muddy
Location: Saline County
Population: 63
Named for: The Harrisburg Big Muddy Coal Co., in 1903
Munster
Location: LaSalle County
Population: N/A
Named for: Unclear. It may have been named for Munster, a province in Ireland.
No. 9
Location: Williamson County
Population: N/A
Named for: Madison Coal Co.’s “No. 9” mine
Normal
Location: McLean County
Population: 52,736
Named for: Previously called North Bloomington, the town was later named Normal for the “normal” school, or teachers’ college, known today as Illinois State University.
Paw Paw
Location: Lee County
Population: 848
Named for: A nearby grove of pawpaw trees
Poverty Ridge
Location: Fulton County
Population: N/A
Named for: A line of nearby hills known as Poverty Ridge.
Ransom
Location: LaSalle County
Population: 356
Named for: Civil War Gen. Thomas E.G. Ransom, who was born in Vermont but lived in Illinois for a time.
Sandwich
Location: DeKalb and Kendall counties
Population: 7,418
Named for: Early town leader and politician “Long John” Wentworth named the town for his hometown of Sandwich, New Hampshire.
Shake Rag
Location: Williamson County
Population: N/A
Named for: It started out as a nickname for this town during the Civil War era. The owner of a store and saloon would raise a red cloth above his roof to signal that a new barrel of whiskey had arrived.
Sources: City of Sandwich, Town of Normal, Williamson County Museum, Wikipedia
