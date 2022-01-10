 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE HISTORY

Watch now: A look at some of Illinois' most unusual town names

The Prairie State is home to towns like Moonshine, Chicken Bristle, Gross, Sandwich, Hicks and many more...

A dive into Illinois town names reveals that many of their origins are exactly as we would expect: They’re named after local founders and leaders, other cities and countries, and for geographic descriptions of the area.

Some names appear to be biblical (Bible Grove, Boaz, Corinth, Galatia, Piety Hill, Providence), while others suggest traits that we may aspire to (Confidence, Harmony, Love, Triumph, Unity, Equality, Fidelity, Joy).

Some sound like an insult — hey, Marblehead!

nick-fewings-ApvcvrkWCaw-unsplash.jpg

There are names that sound like whoever was in charge of naming ran out of ideas, like America, Hometown, No. 9, Cornland and New City.

Many are not so much towns as remote places on the map, with no easily discernible clue as to their origin (we’re looking at you, Chicken Bristle).

james-wainscoat-yEW23jxVsNI-unsplash.jpg

Here’s a closer look at some of Illinois’ oddball town names:

Big Foot Prairie

Location: McHenry County, Illinois/Walworth County, Wisconsin

Population: N/A

Named for: Potawatomi leader Big Foot

Bone Gap

Location: Edwards County

Population: 234

Named for: When European settlers arrived to the area, the village was located in a gap in the treeline, and they found a number of animal bones left behind by the Piankeshaw tribe who previously lived there.

mockup-graphics-YXWRE_zJrDE-unsplash.jpg

Goofy Ridge

Location: Mason County

Population: 350

Named for: According to a 2003 book called “Passing Gas: And Other Towns Along the American Highway,” the town was once called just The Ridge, but after a group of area moonshiners made a game of shooting a walnut off a man’s head, a witness called it a “goofy thing to do,” and the town took on the name Goofy Ridge.

Grand Detour

Location: Ogle County

Population: 429

Named for: A turn in the Rock River where it flows north past the town, instead of its southwest path

pierre-bamin--ltjzTfhpCI-unsplash.jpg

Ivanhoe

Location: Lake County

Population: N/A

Named for: Sir Walter Scott’s 1820 novel “Ivanhoe”

mike-petrucci-uIf6H1or1nE-unsplash.jpg

Moonshine

Location: Clark County

Population: N/A

Named for: Unclear. A 1987 article in the Houston Chronicle reported that Moonshine was a dry town, but we wonder if there was a history of bootlegging. The article suggested the name could have come from the “moon shining on swampy land near the store” (now a diner serving up “Moonburgers”), or that residents from Philadelphia may have named it for locations in Pennsylvania.

joey-harris-hqfD39EPtcY-unsplash.jpg

Muddy

Location: Saline County

Population: 63

Named for: The Harrisburg Big Muddy Coal Co., in 1903

Munster

Location: LaSalle County

Population: N/A

Named for: Unclear. It may have been named for Munster, a province in Ireland.

No. 9

Location: Williamson County

Population: N/A

Named for: Madison Coal Co.’s “No. 9” mine

Normal sign copy for mayor's order

A street sign on Main Street indicates motorists are entering Normal town limits. 

Normal

Location: McLean County

Population: 52,736

Named for: Previously called North Bloomington, the town was later named Normal for the “normal” school, or teachers’ college, known today as Illinois State University.

pawpaw

Did you know that pawpaw is the largest native tree fruit of the United States?

Paw Paw

Location: Lee County

Population: 848

Named for: A nearby grove of pawpaw trees

Poverty Ridge

Location: Fulton County

Population: N/A

Named for: A line of nearby hills known as Poverty Ridge.

Watch now: Let it snow: Measuring the biggest snowfalls in Illinois history

Ransom

Location: LaSalle County

Population: 356

Named for: Civil War Gen. Thomas E.G. Ransom, who was born in Vermont but lived in Illinois for a time.

Sandwich

Location: DeKalb and Kendall counties

Population: 7,418

Named for: Early town leader and politician “Long John” Wentworth named the town for his hometown of Sandwich, New Hampshire.

elevate-FiL5R1_qYiw-unsplash.jpg

Shake Rag

Location: Williamson County

Population: N/A

Named for: It started out as a nickname for this town during the Civil War era. The owner of a store and saloon would raise a red cloth above his roof to signal that a new barrel of whiskey had arrived.

jack-hamilton-EP_OHkgn1JI-unsplash.jpg

Sources: City of Sandwich, Town of Normal, Williamson County Museum, Wikipedia

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

