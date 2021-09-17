Watch now: 21 cool things to see at McLean County Museum of History

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is a treasure trove of local history, from agriculture and civil rights to life at home and on the job. Here are 21 things that caught our attention at the museum:

1. A baseball from the first World Championship Series in 1884. The ball was used by Charles “Old Hoss” Radbourn, a player who was born in New York but came to Bloomington as an infant. At the time of the 1884 World Series, he was pitching for the Providence Grays as they played a win over the New York Metropolitans.

2. Steak ‘n Shake menu from 1945. A cheeseburger with a side of fries, salad or baked beans would set you back just 60 cents. Add 10 cents for a root beer and 20 cents for a shake. The chain got its start in Normal in 1934 and today has over 550 restaurants in 28 states.

3. Medical syringes from 1950 and 1968. They’re an interesting sight now, in 2021, as we’re in the middle of the COVID-19. At least today’s syringes look a lot less threatening than the ones used in ‘50s and ‘60s.

4. Speaking of scary medical equipment, check out the surgical kit from 1840. It’s typical of what would have been used by doctors during the Civil War.

5. A card written and signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1860.

6. A receipt written and signed by Abraham Lincoln in 1851.

7. A gavel made from oak floorboards in the former Springfield law office of Abraham Lincoln and John T. Stuart. That building was remodeled in 1905, with the floorboards being removed and made into 10 gavels.

8. Firefighter coat and pants from the 1978 firefighters strike in Normal. Up until 1971, firefighters in Normal had been volunteers. The town decided that year to hire and pay full-time firefighters, but disagreements arose in the following years when a union formed to address working conditions. A strike ensued in March 1978, lasting 56 days – the longest in Illinois firefighter history.

9. Men’s bathing suit from 1925. It’s a one-piece tank suit made out of … wool? This style of suit was typical at the time Black residents of Bloomington were not allowed to swim at Miller Park’s white beach or use the bath house. Instead, they had a separate, smaller beach, with no toilets, running water or lifeguards. The NAAP approached the issue in 1919, and the city eventually agreed to make improvements and hire a lifeguard for the Black beach. But the changes were minimal, especially compared to the extensive upgrades made to the white beach that same year.

10. Iron handcuffs from 1842 and a skeleton key from 1840, both used at the McLean County Jail.

11. Farm equipment from Illinois’ agricultural history. A look through the “Farming in the Great Corn Belt” exhibit is a lesson in how difficult, and physical, the job was before today’s technology. Some items of interest: a two-row John Deere corn planter from 1913, a two-man cross saw from 1865, an ox yoke from 1835, a hog snout cutter from 1880, and a handful of corn planters, shellers and dryers, all requiring work by hand. There’s also an interactive wall exhibit to learn how a grain elevator works.

12. A taxidermied cat. Let’s just say it’s tucked away in the “Making a Home” exhibit, and it made this writer jump when she noticed it and saw how real it looks.

13. Spanish-American War equipment, including field rations. Who’s hungry?

14. Men’s and women’s ballot boxes. In June 1891, Illinois became the first state east of the Mississippi River to grant women voting rights, although there were limits to their participation. The following spring, 1,241 women turned out to vote in Bloomington Township. At the time, men and women were required to use separate ballots and ballot boxes, but it was significant step forward in the women’s suffrage movement. The ballot box and corresponding key tags on display at the museum are from about 1920.

15. A desk used by Abraham Lincoln. The 1850 Empire secretary desk was in the office of Kersey Fell, the brother of early Normalite and Lincoln advocate Jesse Fell. One day, Jesse caught Lincoln coming out of the McLean County Courthouse and invited him to his brother’s law office across the street. This desk was in Kersey’s office when Jesse encouraged Lincoln to run for the presidency, and Lincoln frequently used the desk himself.

16. A former jail cell from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office. Step inside to read the history, and take some selfies while you’re in lockup. Fun fact: The Illinois State Police first used radar to identify speeders in 1956.

17. A Santa suit worn by civil rights activist Merlin Kennedy in 1965 and 1966. In 1965, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP joined the annual Christmas parade hosted by the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, and while they had always been invited to participate, they decided to shake things up that year. They filled their float with a racial diversity of children, attached signs asking people to support stores that hired African Americans, and dressed Kennedy up as Santa Claus. It didn’t fly with then-Mayor Bob McGraw — there could only be one Santa, and he certainly didn’t want him to be Black. The NAACP was not invited back for next year’s parade. They showed up anyway, and while the police intercepted the NAACP float, they couldn’t keep Merlin from walking the parade route, clad again in his Santa suit. The incident made national news.

18. A kid-friendly 1840 pioneer homestead. In this third-floor exhibit, children can peek inside an outhouse and pretend to milk a cow, plow a field, pick corn and peppers, gather eggs, saw a log, wash clothing, and make cornbread and butter.

19. The Governor Fifer Courtroom. The second floor of the museum houses what served as the circuit courtroom from 1903 to 1976.

20. The museum has a nice gift shop on the ground floor of the building. If you have guests from out of town, or want to give a faraway loved one a taste of home, this is a one-stop shop for hometown favorites like Funks Grove pure maple “sirup,” Beer Nuts, books on area history, State Farm and Steak ‘n Shake merch, and all things Route 66 and Abraham Lincoln.

21. OK, one last thing about Abraham Lincoln: Take a selfie with Honest Abe on the bench outside the museum’s south entrance. It’s practically a rite of passage.

See all of this and more for yourself at the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St. in Bloomington. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, free for children and students, and free for all on Tuesdays. For more information, go to www.mchistory.org.

Sources: McLean County Museum of History

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

