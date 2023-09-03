Back when folks walked more and most everybody “shopped local,” Bloomington’s west side had several small commercial districts apart from the city’s downtown and its fancy department stores.

The largest of these comprised several blocks of West Chestnut Street and served the Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops to the immediate west.

Another working-class, west-side hub was the 1000 block of West Washington Street, with Morris Avenue to the east and Western Avenue and the Chicago & Alton Railroad (now Amtrak/Union Pacific) tracks to the west. Beginning in the late 19th century, this one-block stretch was home to candy, cigar and clothing stores, short-order diners, saloons, groceries, barbershops, modest apartments and some light industry.

Back a century ago the 1000 block of West Washington was a good place to do business. Next door were the McLean County Coal Co. mine, the Chicago & Alton (C&A) passenger station and the Paul F. Beich Co. candy factory, and thus the commercial block served neighborhood residents, the local workforce and railway travelers. In addition to the C&A, two more rail lines, at one time the Lake Erie and Western and the “Big Four,” passed right behind the south side of the block.

One imagines that the piercing whistles and hissing steam of locomotives provided a fitting soundtrack to those who lived and worked in the immediate neighborhood.

The block was long a mix of industrial and commercial enterprises. In 1889, Armour Packing Co. of Chicago erected a two-story wood frame structure on the north side of the block and just east of the C&A tracks. Armour used this building to store dressed beef shipped from Chicago, which in turn was sold wholesale to local butchers.

In July 1897 John Schloeffel erected a handsome two-story commercial building at the southwest corner of Morris and Washington to showcase his grocery and meat market.

A little bit later, African-American entrepreneur George Hoagland opened a cleaning supply factory on the block’s north side. Born in Kentucky to an enslaved mother, Hoagland and his wife Rosa settled in Normal in the late 1880s.

His factory employed African-American men and women involved in the manufacture of Hoagland’s brand name “Oil of Gladness” polish, good for hardwood floors, linoleum and the like.

Schloeffel’s sons, Arthur and Lester, kept the family grocery running for a time, though they ceded the corner (or west) half of their building to one-legged Paul Scholz, who operated a cigar and candy shop from that location into the 1920s.

Later that decade John Schloeffel opened a filling station at the northwest corner of Morris and Washington, opposite his commercial building and grocery. Today the filling station serves as home base for Circle City Cab Co.

In December 1930 brothers Lawrence, Maurice and Leo Irvin launched Evergreen Beverage Co., with the business eventually moving several doors down to 1005 W. Washington St. That building still stands though much of its façade is now obscured with corrugated metal.

“It was a hustling little area,” recalled Lawrence Irvin in 1980, thinking back to the old commercial block and Prohibition. “If it hadn’t been for the bootleggers, we wouldn’t have survived. We sold them soft drinks and they kept us in business.”

Evergreen later became Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. and relocated to Greenwood Avenue on the city’s south side.

From the late 1930s to the early 1950s Walt Bittner ran a confectionary in the corner half of the Schloeffel building. Bittner, who served as Bloomington mayor from 1969 to 1977, in his younger years took to calling the block the “Great West Side.”

Although a little worse for wear, the south side of 1000 block of West Washington Street was still a busy place in 1958. Starting from the Schloeffel building at the east end of the block and proceeding down the street, one could visit John and Gene’s Confectionary, Bee Hive Grocery, the Brokaw Hospital Service League Thrift Shop, Leonard H. Robinson’s barbershop, West Side Cleaners, New Deal Grocery, West Side Clothing and National Wine & Liquors. Today most of the buildings are gone.

By the mid-1970s the once-lively block was in visible decline as old neighborhood commercial districts (to say nothing of downtowns) across the nation were hollowed out by auto-centric suburban development epitomized by the sterile shopping mall. Along the block, vacant buildings were torn down and the empty lots given up to weeds and windblown trash. The wrecking ball met the lovely Schloeffel building in the early 1980s.

Even so, at least one business survived the decline to become a symbol of west side resilience, receiving the loyal support of countless folks from all over the Twin Cities — even the east side! West Side Clothing, dating back to 1914 and the partnership of George Teiber and Hungarian immigrant Steve Yeager, served successive generations seeking work clothes and no-nonsense attire. Clark and Mary Taminger became owners in 1980, and by defying the odds and west-side naysayers, Clark and his daughter Karen Bell kept the store open until 2012.

