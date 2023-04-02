There are many markers of spring in Bloomington-Normal: purple crocuses popping out of the ground, asphalt crumbling into potholes, and Carl’s and Gene’s ice cream shops opening up again. But for many decades, springtime in the city also was marked by the ripe and familiar smell of … rotting garbage.

One April 1857 article stated, “About the best thing the people of this BLOOMING town can do is to remove the garbage that has accumulated in the streets and alleys.” Almost 30 years later in March of 1885 one Pantagraph writer poetically pleaded that the city clean the streets “…as the snow has faded away, gradually the romantic peaks of garbage and street muck … have come into prominence.”

Twelve years later the issue persisted, and in March of 1897 the McLean County Medical Society published resolutions declaring “Resolved, That the sanitary condition of Bloomington — the streets, alleys, and vacant lots and ground, is very bad … All garbage should be taken outside city limits and burned.”

Residents were not only concerned by the sight and smells of garbage, but also the diseases that it could harbor, and rodents it could attract.

Until the late 1930s, garbage collection was done by horse and cart and weather often slowed or prevented the collection of garbage. Horses had metal horseshoes that made it difficult for them to walk on icy surfaces.

Significant rainfall also impacted the wagons’ ability to reach the dumps, which were often beyond paved roads.

Garbage in the 1800s and early 1900s looked a little different than our garbage today. Of course, there was no plastic, takeout containers, or refrigerators to dispose of, but there were also no garbage bags. Garbage would be placed in an open box until the early 1900s when garbage cans with lids were mandated.

The garbage collectors would remove “all matter known as garbage including ashes, tin cans, waste paper, bottles, broken crockery, kitchen and cellar accumulations (except slop), green grass clippings … leavings from repair or alterations,” but ashes were to be kept separate from the rest.

Each home was to have their own lidded container and instructed to wrap garbage tightly in paper to keep the cans clean and keep flies at bay. Any additional paper waste was to be burned.

Manure was not collected by the city. It was kept separately in a tightly sealed box and was required to be hauled away once every two weeks at the owner's expense.

The city had contracts with numerous private landowners for dumps on all sides of the city. Some property owners used the opportunity to raise low-lying areas of their land.

Gregor Ihrke had a dump on his property east of the Fans Field baseball park, south of the present-day intersection of Lafayette and Wilson streets. Parts of his land were 7 feet below other areas, so when he started receiving garbage from the city in 1901, he filled the low spots. He topped the garbage with dirt and by 1907 he was growing a “prosperous crop of potatoes.”

A citywide cleanup effort in June 1907 brought what would typically be many months’ worth of garbage to multiple dumps around the city. Ihrke’s land alone got over 78 loads in one day.

Items disposed included broken crockery, baskets, brooms, gutter pipe, tin cans, hoopskirts, vegetables of all kinds, barrels, grass, old hats, pieces of harness, pieces of broken furniture and much more.

However, most did not enjoy living near the city dumps. Complaints about the smell, rats, fires, and flies compelled the city to investigate alternate ways to handle waste.

The possibility of a municipal garbage “crematory” or incinerator was investigated multiple times — in the late 1890s, 1910s, and again in the 1920s — but it wasn’t feasible financially. So, garbage continued to be disposed of in open dumps.

In 1901 there was a large municipal dump near the current intersection of North Division and South Adelaide streets. One writer to the Pantagraph stated that a visitor who had traveled all over the world remarked that this dump was the “…nastiest place he had seen in all his travels.”

In 1908 this dump was the center of a lawsuit brought against the city by Mary Flanagan, whose property was adjacent to it. She described the dump as “a fearsome place” with waste piled 13 feet high.

The smell of “fermenting” vegetables and dead animals and the trash that rolled off the pile into her property led her to pursue $10,000 from the city “for what she believes is an unsuitable method of disposing of the potpourris of the alleys.”

In 1933 another suit was brought to the city regarding a municipal dump on privately owned land. Residents of the west side working-class Sunnyside neighborhood claimed fumes and fires from the nearby dump were ignored by the fire department and poisoned their air, causing health issues for some.

Swarms of flies were frequent, and rats were a major issue. When fires were blazing rats would evacuate the dump, flooding the nearby neighborhood. Residents claimed hordes of rats gnawed the sills underneath one home and even killed dozens of young chickens.

Some in the neighborhood used rat dogs and cats to keep rodents away from their property, while others opted to shoot them. As a result, one person’s cat was injured by a stray bullet.

Residents also made use of items pulled from the dump. Residents had a constant source of free kindling for the winter, would find “perfectly good canned food” and used stale bread from bakeries and groceries for chicken feed. Some were able to make a living off items found.

Even though some were able to make lemonade out of lemons, the neighbors deserved better conditions. As one resident put it, “we are a poor lot but we are entitled to good pure air.”

Other dumps in the area were at the south end of South Mason Street, near the intersection of South Adelaide and Major streets, near Market Street west of Morris Avenue, East Oakland Avenue near McGregor Street, Morrissey Drive near Lincoln Street, and West Oakland Avenue past what is now interstate 55.

In the 1950s the City of Bloomington transitioned from open dumping to a landfill system. Landfills required large machinery to compact trash and cover it with dirt daily. This helped keep bugs and rodents at bay, and kept the stench a little more controlled.