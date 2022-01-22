Visitors get 'mechanic's special' tour at David Davis Mansion in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Sarah Davis, wife of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Davis, only lived in her dream home in Bloomington for seven years, said Jeff Saulsbery.

“So don’t wait, build it right now,” advised the site manager for the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington, to attendees of a special Saturday morning tour.

A group of 20 got a behind-the-scenes look at mechanical implements found in the Victorian mansion built in 1870-1872. Some additions were included in a $2 million renovation between 1985 to 1990 that retrofitted a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, replacing a century-old boiler radiator.

Saulsbery said they hope to put in a geothermal system within the next few years.

Construction costs for the mansion were originally expected to be $35,000 for a six-month project, he said, but that would eventually total $75,000 and take two years to complete.

“Triple the time, double the cost,” Saulsbery added.

Adjusted for inflation, the builder’s fee would be more than $1.5 million today.

Through 19,000 historical documents preserved in Springfield, he said it’s known that Sarah and David Davis wrote of nothing but love in letters addressed to each other. The guide said one of their favorite sayings was “a thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

At the start of the tour, Saulsbery opened a hatch to a 15,000-gallon cistern that collected rainwater from the mansion’s gutters. The original 400-acre estate didn’t have a connection to the city, so water was collected from the well and roof runoff.

He also said the early plumbing setup had lots of problems due to freezing, and invoices from a plumber were found.

“I think that plumber probably put his kid through Harvard just paying for what he did here,” Saulsbery said.

Saulsbery showed the group around the basement, noting the room behind the gift shop was once his office. He said when Rod Blagojevich was governor, he ordered that space heaters could not be used in state offices. The basement workspace in the mansion stayed at 55 degrees.

After offering a look at the new heating systems, the tour guide walked visitors to a two-man pump that connects to a 400-gallon tank in the attic. He said the well water has been tested and is still drinkable.

Saulsbery explained that the gasolier lightning was powered by a byproduct of burning coal. A switch near one of the second-floor bedrooms elicits a spark to light up the gas, much like a modern light switch.

Archeological excavations of the wood house and its privies were completed, Saulsbery said, and helped them source replacement light globes in the same style.

The final stop on the tour was for the unfinished attic space, which the guide said once stored documents for Davis. The group was able to enjoy a high view, looking down Monroe Drive, and observe timbers that were charred in a 1902 roof fire.

The southern portion of the roof was rebuilt early last century, but the northern part remains.

Saulsbery said his favorite part about giving tours is getting a laugh out of his audience. He also likes to say people who don’t like history must have had terrible history teachers in school.

In the group was Normal’s David Zink, who volunteers and gives mansion tours himself. But Saturday was his first time in the attic space, and he said he didn’t know about the cistern outside.

“The stuff we're seeing isn’t on a normal tour,” he said.

With him was 12-year-old old Lauralai Zink, who said it was cool seeing the attic space. But her favorite room was Sarah Davis’ old bedroom.

Although she doesn’t like the color pink, Lauralai said, “It’s so pretty and it has plants, and I love plants.”

