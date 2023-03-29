BLOOMINGTON — Veterans and other community members gathered Wednesday at the McLean County Museum of History to recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The ceremony in downtown Bloomington began at 11 a.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. This year's event also came exactly 50 years from when the last U.S. troops withdrew from Vietnam, on March 29, 1973.

The program was followed by military recognition of each branch, a three-shot volley by rifles, taps, a bagpipe performance of "Amazing Grace" and a tribute flyover.

American Legion Post 635 Adjutant Jerry Vogler delivered remarks on the history and impact of the Vietnam War, particularly what it was like for veterans coming home to an overwhelmingly negative response from the American public.

"Vietnam veterans really do not need remembrance events like this to recall that difficult time in our nation's history, and yes, Vietnam veterans, we're now history. We're not news," said Vogler, who served during the Vietnam War. "However, that makes it more important that remembrance day events like this one continue to evolve so that the rest of the nation does not forget what Vietnam veterans did for the country."

A total of 58,220 military personnel died over the course of the war and approximately 1,500 still remain missing in action, Vogler said, citing statistics from the National Archives and military.com. The average age of those killed was 23 years and nine months old, he said.

Thousands of those who served, both in combat and non-combat roles, died from service-connected injuries and medical issues caused by exposure to Agent Orange and other substances, Vogler said.

Post 635 Honor Guard Commander Mike Scott recalled memories of his service during the Vietnam War, including an incident during a companywide operation where four soldiers were fired upon, leaving three injured and one dead.

"I couldn't help but think of the families that did not know that that had happened yet, how they would respond and how that would affect their lives," Scott said. "Each of you here have had things that impact your life and control many things that you've done and things that you wished you hadn't done ... please share that today."

During and following the war, Vogler said veterans were subjected to protestors calling them names and shaming them for their involvement in the conflict, but veterans prevailed despite those views.

"Why would young men and women commit such acts of selflessness, commitment, bravery and patriotism by serving, especially after the tide of public opinion seemed increasingly negative about not only the war, but the country itself and our service members," Vogler said. "I believe it was because we all have a sense of the importance of being a part of something bigger than us as individuals."

The museum grounds hold a bronze marker for McLean County servicemembers who died in the Vietnam War; it can be found on the south side of the museum square, at the corner of Washington and Main streets.

