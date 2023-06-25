BLOOMINGTON — During World War II, disruptions in the food supply chain and rationing made it difficult to source fresh produce and kitchen staples. In summer 1943, first lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed a sustainable solution: victory gardens. She planted one on the White House lawn to grow beans, tomatoes, carrots and cabbage, and she encouraged Americans to follow suit.

All over the country, people took to the soil, turning their backyards and community plots into productive vegetable gardens to support the war effort and make ends meet.

This movement included many patriotic McLean Countians who, too, planted victory gardens in various places. In Farmer City, community members grew 60,000 sweet potato plants and 45,000 tomato plants. Victory gardeners in Normal with limited space were strategic and planted peas early and removed them before planting sweet corn, beans and tomatoes in the same plot.

The 33 4-H clubs across McLean County were vital to the success of local efforts. The clubs tended to 85 victory gardens in addition to producing 240,000 pounds of pork, 160,000 pounds of mutton, and 32,000 pounds of poultry.

The Pantagraph reported that the goal for 4-H clubs in summer 1943 was to increase the size (ages 10-20) from just over 800 members to 1,000 members and for each club to produce enough food for one soldier.

This community took gardening so seriously that the destruction of one plot made the pages of the Pantagraph. In June 1943, four young boys were taken home by a police officer for tampering with a victory garden on North Roosevelt Avenue in Bloomington.

The stakes holding up the tomato plants were pulled up from the ground, leaving the stems to fall into the soil. They also plucked unripened green fruit from the vine.

The destruction of plots was considered unpatriotic. As their penance, the young vandals had to clean up and add plants to the victory garden they attempted to destroy. Police Magistrate Rolla Jones said of the incident, "Parents are responsible for the conduct of these youngsters, and interference with the garden is interference with the war effort."

In July 1943, the Office of Civilian Defense hosted a victory garden contest in Bloomington. Ninety gardeners entered and divided up into four geographic areas: the southwest, northwest, northeast and southeast sections of town.

Center and Front streets were the dividing lines. Winners from each section received one of 12 prizes for their first, second, or third-place wins: $5, $3, and $1, respectively, which are equivalent to $88, $53, and $18 today.

One grand prize, an additional $5, went to the overall winner, the best victory garden in town.

Illinois State Normal University agriculture professors C.E. Hudleson and John Green judged the contest from July 11-18. Both professors agreed they didn't see a single lousy garden, including the hundreds of other gardens they encountered that had not even entered the competition.

When asked about the sheer amount of food being grown in Bloomington, the judges said, "And we know that Bloomington should not suffer this winter from any lack of such foods as beans, tomatoes, and potatoes — if the weatherman cooperates."

The northwest section winner, Mrs. Andrew Hauptman of 1401 W. Forrest St., grew enough cabbage to produce about 100 pounds of kraut by early July and planted about 100 pepper plants.

Charles G. Arbuckle of 1002 E. Oakland Ave. won in the southeast section with 16 rows of potatoes and 140 tomato plants.

Te northeast winner, Mrs. Emma F. Forister of 517 E. Chestnut St., who was 80 years old at the time, did all the work in the garden except for the spading, and the judges commented that her plot was one of the most weedless. Mrs. Forister recounted that there had been a garden on that land since 1912.

The southwest and overall grand prize winner was James Albrecht of 908 W. Oakland Ave. Mr. Albrecht went to work at the defense plant, Williams-Oil-O-Matic, making sheet metal in the morning, and would come home around 4 p.m. to tend to his garden.

Mr. Albrecht hadn't had a grocery bill since May of that year, feeding his family from the garden's harvest. By the time he won the contest, his family had 20 quarts of beans and eight quarts of pickled onions canned and on their shelf, ready for winter.

Today, people still look forward to gardening every summer, but the scale of food production from "average" Americans in 2023 does not compare to 1943. In 1943, victory gardens supplied 40% of the nation's produce, but today about 90% of food consumed in Illinois is produced elsewhere.

Much of the produce consumed today travels hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to corporate conglomerate chain supermarkets before making it to our dinner plates.

Many folks point to our busier schedules, the economic barriers to homeownership and various environmental factors affecting our ability to garden in this "modern" age. Hence, the importance of community gardens.

Serving as a vital resource, community gardens not only provide space for people to garden who may not have room otherwise, but they also encourage teamwork and working collaboratively with neighbors to grow food for all.

Community gardens work to beautify neighborhoods, foster meaningful relationships, improve the soil, protect the watershed, and provide fresh produce to areas that would otherwise be considered food deserts. They teach children and adults the importance of protecting our environment and empower everyone through growing, preserving, and preparing food.

Eleanor Roosevelt’s victory garden on the White House lawn garnered media attention and became a nationally recognized community garden in the United States. Alas, her efforts and those of the patriotic gardeners across the country were merely a resurgence of communal harvest practices that have sustained people for thousands of years. A garden plot with beans, squash, and corn was central in many Native American communities, including the indigenous peoples that first called McLean County home.

Many lessons sprouted from the seeds sown by the victory gardeners and the communal harvesters before them that the McLean County Museum of History has taken to heart.

As grocery prices continue to rise everywhere, learning from the past and how we persevered through difficult times can help us be more sustainable and more united as people.

The museum is cultivating a victory garden at the Westside Community Garden, a West Bloomington Revitalization Project initiative, on the southeast corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Mulberry Street.

