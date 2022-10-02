Tucker drew on Bloomington-Normal ties for his science fiction, mysteries

The McLean County Museum of History actively collects published and self-published works by authors with local roots. From poetry to prose; fiction to nonfiction; picture books to memoirs; historical epics to paranormal thrillers —the museum collects it all … as long as there’s a McLean County connection, that is!

In August of this year, Normal resident Gary Blakney donated to the not-for-profit museum a collection of novels — hardcover and paperback — authored by Wilson Tucker, a late Twin City science fiction and mystery writer.

And although the Bloomington museum already held many of Tucker’s novels and related works, what makes this latest donation special is that Tucker and Gary Blakney’s father, Karl Blakney, were friends and fellow Twin City movie projectionists. That’s why many of the donated books include personal inscriptions from the author to members of the Blakney family — Karl, Karl’s wife Rose and even their then-young son Gary.

Arthur Wilson “Bob” Tucker authored dozens of novels and short stories for more than five decades. Born in 1914, Tucker spent all but a few years of his long life in Bloomington. His mother died when he was 6 years old, and with his father unable or unwilling to care for him, he spent several years at the Victory Hall boys’ home in Normal.

His formal education ended with eighth grade, but his love of reading and writing came from devouring copies of “Weird Tales,” “Argosy,” and other pulp magazines of his youth. And indeed, many of his earliest published stories —written in his mid- to late-20s — appeared in the fantastically lurid science fiction pulps of the 1940s.

Tucker earned a living as a stage electrician and movie projectionist, serving as president of Local 193 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. And while he enjoyed his share of modest fame as an author (if not exactly fortune), he stubbornly considered himself a “hobbyist” when it came to writing.

Although celebrated for science fiction, he also enjoyed success in the mystery genre with his novels split about evenly between whodunnits and sci-fi. His first book, “Chinese Doll” (1946), featured detective Charlie Horne, who plies his trade in the sleepy — though occasionally deadly! — small city of Bloomington, Ill.

In his often bleak, unsparing science fiction, Tucker grappled — sometimes successfully, sometimes awkwardly — with issues ranging from gender to race. In his 1970 novel, “The Year of the Quiet Sun,” the Black protagonist travels into the future of a racially divided, dystopian America. This work — considered by some to be Tucker’s magnus opus — received the prestigious John W. Campbell Memorial Award for Best Science Fiction Novel.

“Mr. Tucker was greatly admired for his wit and bonhomie,” it was said at the time of his death, “the dark futures of his fiction were in sharp contrast to the brightness and good cheer that he projected throughout his life.”

That good cheer is evident in Tucker’s personal inscriptions to the Blakney family. “For Karl Blakney — old Indian Scout Deluxe,” Tucker wrote in a 1952 hardback copy of his post-apocalyptic tale, “The Long Loud Silence.” He then drew an arrow to the bottom of the page and included the note, “Now turn to the back of the book.”

In doing so, one finds one more message — also in Tucker’s hand — reading “And for Rose Blakney — Merry Christmas — From Karl.” Why Tucker signed as Karl Blakney — and what that means — are mysteries lost to time.

Speaking of such Cronos-induced conundrums, time travel was a frequent plot device in Tucker’s science fiction. In his wonderful 1957 novel, “The Lincoln Hunters,” researchers from the future travel back in time to 1856 Bloomington, Ill., where they hope to record Abraham Lincoln’s famed “Lost Speech,” delivered on May 29 of that year.

Tucker’s legacy rests not only with his fiction, but also his advocacy of science fiction, becoming as he did one of the most influential voices in fandom. Before the internet and the digital revolution, fan-generated publications known as fanzines connected fellow readers, serving as a forum for reviews, essays, and often vociferous debates on topics as wide-ranging as the field of science fiction itself.

There were few voices as widely respected as that of Tucker’s, though he wasn’t afraid to wield his acerbic wit and mix it up with the best of them. He would go on to win a Hugo — science fiction’s top prize — for fan writing.

The inscribed books donated by Gary Blakney were added to the history museum’s Wilson Tucker archive collection, which includes biographical information on the author, newspaper articles, bibliographies and publications.

In addition to the Blakney gift, the museum recently received — also by way of donation — a set of vintage science fiction magazines and fanzines featuring some of Tucker’s short stories, essays and other writings.

Included in this cache are the January 1949 issue of “Super Science Stories,” featuring Tucker’s story “The Other” (though credited to “Stanford Vaid,” one of Tucker’s pseudonyms), and the six-page “1944 Fanzine Yearbook,” published in Bloomington by “Le Zombie” and the National Fantasy Fan Federation. “Le Zombie” was Tucker’s long-running (1938 to 2001) and influential fanzine.

Tucker was known to intersperse his fiction with the first names of friends, fans and fellow writers. So it’s no surprise that Karl, Rose, and Gary Blakney pop up here and there in Tucker’s novels. Today, this practice of “borrowing” real world names for fictional characters is known as Tuckerization or Tuckerism. There’s even a Wikipedia page devoted to this term!

Tucker retired as a Twin City projectionist in 1972. He had two more novels in him — “Ice and Iron” in 1974 and “Resurrection Days” in 1981. During this time his fame as one of fandom’s founders grew, and he was a frequently feted guest at sci-fi conventions in North America and beyond.

The legendary Wilson Tucker passed away in 2006 at the age of 91. His friend and fellow union movie projectionist Karl Blakney followed two years later. Karl was also 91 at the time of his death.

Their friendship is partly preserved in the history museum. Thanks to Gary Blakney’s donation, the Tucker archive collection now includes a 1954 “Science-Fiction Subtreasury” published by Rinehart & Co. that features 10 of Tucker’s short stories.

“(F)or Karl Blakney — a handy man to have around when a guy is having a baby. Thanks,” reads Tucker’s October 4, 1954, inscription. Two months earlier, Tucker’s wife, Fern Delores Brooks, had given birth to their first child, David Roger Tucker.

Wilson Tucker is one of several creative types — there’s also a sculptor, actor, cartoonist, several musicians and circus aerialists — featured in a special section of the McLean County Museum of History’s “Working for a Living” exhibit. Come visit the museum in historic downtown Bloomington and check it out!