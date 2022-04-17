Trades workers’ donations enhance Bloomington-Normal community

Some people can write a check for a community effort, while others donate their time and expertise. McLean County union trades workers and contractors have a long history of hands-on donations, traceable on a community tour.

Starting on the city's west side, Bloomington’s White Oak Park is where local unions often hold their April 28 Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony, remembering those who have fallen on the job. One hundred trees were planted there to remember United Asbestos and Rubber Company (UNARCO) asbestosis victims, a pavilion was built and the park’s flagpole was salvaged and repurposed from the Chicago & Alton Railroad yards.

Leaving the park and driving down North Hinshaw Avenue past Sheridan Elementary School, you reach Poetry Place, an outdoor stage and nature center constructed by local unions in 1996. This effort received a Presidential Points of Light award the following year.

Across the street in O’Neil Park, the American Legion baseball fields were a 1965 effort that included waterlines, lighting, grading and dugouts, and additional enhancements followed throughout the years.

Heading slightly west to the Lawrence Irvin Center at Sunnyside, you'll find the basketball court salvaged from Illinois Wesleyan University and reconstructed for west-side youths. Union apprenticeship schools also work with the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal to offer hands-on activities in hopes of opening young minds to future careers in the trades.

To the south, several union labor-donated projects are found throughout historic Miller Park. Two memorials were created to honor those who had fallen in the line of duty: the Korean and Vietnam War Memorial, in 1988, and the Bloomington Firefighters Memorial, a joint effort between the firefighters and the local construction trades, in 2018.

Additionally, preparing the foundation for the Nickel Plate locomotive, moving the caboose to the site, and installing the old Chicago & Alton Railroad shops whistle were all union projects. To the south in Forrest Park, the nature center was also renovated by the trades.

Moving to the courthouse square in downtown Bloomington, the World War II Memorial on North Main Street, including the monument, new steps, and a sidewalk, were all constructed through donated union labor. Union volunteers also helped prepare the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts for restoration by removing the old seats.

Crossing Division Street into the Town of Normal, more donated projects abound. At the Community Cancer Center, a sidewalk was laid to Constitution Trail and a gazebo built. Restoring the Normal Theater to its 1936 appearance meant first demolishing the split screen and dual seating system and mitigating asbestos.

At The Baby Fold’s Hammitt School on Oglesby Avenue, renovation work was done on the east building, which was formerly an auditorium. The interior was cleared, a level floor replaced the slanted one and other enhancements were done.

Going north along Lake Bloomington, the Girl Scouts' Camp Peairs benefitted from multiple projects. A “women in the trades” program was run at Easterseals’ Timber Pointe Camp in 1995, introducing women to the construction industry. Cabin renovations, electrical upgrades, and most recently, a new horse pen, were all donated at Timber Pointe.

And donated labor is not just construction. Every year at Illinois Special Olympics’ Summer State Games, union volunteers help run the track and field events. Union-sponsored blood drives are held twice yearly. The Children’s Christmas Party for low-income families is co-sponsored with the Chamber of Commerce annually, and The Salvation Army and Tinervin Foundation are assisted with their food distributions.

May 14 will see the 30th annual Letter Carriers Food Drive, led here by National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 522.

Union workers are proud of their skills, learned through apprenticeships and on-the-job training. Using those skills to enhance the community is a long tradition.

Trades & Labor Fest

Visit the downtown square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30, weather permitting, for the Trades & Labor Fest, hosted by the McLean County Museum of History in partnership with the Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly and the Livingston and McLean Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.

The outdoor, family-friendly event will be free and open to the public in the 200 block of North Center Street, the 100 block of West Jefferson Street and the 200 block of North Main Street.

A wide variety of local businesses, unions, trades workers and artisans will be showcasing the skills and services they provide to the community.

Free parking will be available at the Lincoln Parking Deck on Front Street.

Email education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428 for more information.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Mike Matejka is a museum board member.