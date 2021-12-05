Tinsmith finds success, controversy in frontier-era Bloomington

In the early years of McLean County, many of those who arrived and settled here came looking for opportunities to start a business and, if lucky, make their fortune. They did so knowing there were great possibilities for prosperous enterprises on the western frontier, but with no certainty that they would succeed.

A native of New Jersey, George Dietrich, 19, left his parents’ home in Belvidere in 1835 to train as a tinsmith in Newark, New Jersey.

Three years later he completed this training and headed west, believing an opportunity to start his own business would be revealed on the frontier. He traveled by boat down the Ohio River, stopping and investigating several locations before reaching St. Louis.

By then he was without money and suffering from a malaria fever. Despite this illness, he found work and recovered. But jobs were scarce in St. Louis, and he knew he could not stay.

By chance, he picked up a gazetteer that described communities in Illinois. Intrigued, he purchased the book and studied its contents. After serious consideration, he determined Bloomington, Illinois, to be the best location to start a business.

He purchased transportation up the Mississippi to the Illinois River and on to Peoria. From there he took a stage to Bloomington. When he arrived in 1839, he found no competition, just a failed tin shop from which he bought additional tools and supplies.

Dietrich was soon at work in a two-room frame building on the 100 block of North Main Street. There he hand-fabricated needed household items like buckets, lanterns, candle molds, and candleholders, for which there was a growing demand.

He also sold hardware supplies — some he made himself while others were ordered and shipped from the east by boat. Pekin was the nearest river port where agricultural and manufactured products, as well as raw goods, could be sent and received.

In the early days, Dietrich made the trip by horse and wagon. It was difficult as the dirt roads were muddy when the weather was wet and filled with deep ruts and dusty when the weather was dry. Cash was scarce at this time and Dietrich’s ledgers show that he traded his products for meat, buggy and sleigh rides, home repairs, wood flooring and firewood.

Business was good and with little competition it was not long before he needed additional space for his shop. In fact, business was so good he could afford to move his existing building across the street and add a large brick building at 110 N. Main St.

As his business grew, Dietrich sometimes traveled to the East Coast to purchase products manufactured there or imported from Europe. His purchases continued to be shipped to Pekin by boat until 1852, when the railroad arrived in Bloomington and products from the east and beyond could be shipped directly there.

In 1842 Dietrich married Bloomington resident Harriet Munsell. They had four children, John, Mary, Grace, and Carrie. In his free time, George enjoyed making music.

A “natural musician” according to The Pantagraph, he played the flute quite well, often performing at Bloomington’s First Congregational Church. He also started Bloomington’s first band, which included other prominent men of the community who also arrived in Bloomington in the early years determined to find success, including Abram Brokaw, James Walton, and A.J. Merriman.

As a member of the Congregational Church, George was a good friend of its leader, the Rev. Levi Spencer, who like George and other members of the church was against the Mexican-American War and supported the abolition of slavery.

At the time, the prevailing sentiment in Bloomington was in contrast to the views of the church’s members. To ensure their safety, the abolitionists held their meetings in secret. According to a Dietrich family history, these meetings were often “held in the wheelwright shop of Abram Brokaw, which was reached through a private door from the Dietrich Brothers’ hardware store.”

Despite these precautions, word got out about a meeting and a mob who believed their views to be “treasonous” assembled outside, ready to attack. Fortunately the abolitionists were able to escape unharmed. But this was just one of several incidents.

Led by prominent Bloomington resident Asahel Gridley in 1846, a drunken mob of Mexican War volunteers and supporters attacked the homes of Dietrich and Spencer, throwing bricks and breaking windows and doors. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Despite his pro-abolition views, Dietrich continued to do a brisk business. In 1851 he opened the Cincinnati Stove Company in partnership with his younger brother John Dietrich. John was also a tinsmith and had followed George to Bloomington.

Two years later, in 1853, they added a partner, George Bradner, renaming the business Dietrich & Bradner. The success of this business made them all very wealthy. But in a few years, there would be changes.

In 1857, at the age of 41, George sold his interest in the business to his brother John. We don’t know why, but we could surmise it was because his wife, Harriet, had become ill and he wanted to spend more time with her, or perhaps he was tired of the business. We’ll never know for sure, but we do know Harriet died Dec. 29, 1857, at the young age of 34. The oldest of their four children was only 14 at the time.

Four years later, in 1861, George married Harriett’s sister Elizabeth. They lived in the Bloomington home he had built for Harriett until 1865 when a new home was completed on Willow Street in Normal. They lived and raised the children there quietly, though George remained busy with real estate investments.

In 1875 he and Elizabeth began a series of adventures in Texas, New York and Missouri. In each new location George purchased real estate and in some he started a business. The couple retired to Washington State in 1889.

On Feb. 6, 1900, George Dietrich died in Seattle, Washington. At his death, George’s estate included property in Dry Grove, Bloomington, and Normal townships, as well as in DeWitt County. He also had land in Missouri and in Fairhaven and Seattle, Washington.

George Dietrich’s story is one of great success, but not everyone who arrived in McLean County gained such wealth. The success of the men and women who arrived with trade skills such as seamstresses, carpenters, bakers, wheelwrights, tinsmiths, milliners, and more depended largely upon the demand for their product, the quality of their work, and their drive to succeed.

To learn more about some of the successes and failures of skilled workers who took a chance in the early years of McLean County and to see hundreds of artifacts associated with their trades, visit the Museum’s exhibit "Challenges, Choices, & Change: Working for a Living."

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator for the museum.

