The summer of 1969 saw a shift in LGBTQ+ activism in response to the police raid on the Stonewall Inn, located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City. The Stonewall Riots were a series of spontaneous protests, over the course of six days, by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969.

While the riots initially reverberated mostly in the New York City area, what happened at Stonewall is widely acknowledged to be the birth of the modern gay rights movement in the United States. Word of the riots spread quickly, and soon activists and organizations all across the country used Stonewall as a springboard to further raise awareness and demand social justice for LGBTQ+ people.

Bloomington-Normal was not immune to this wave of energized activism. Prior to Stonewall, there is scant evidence of any local gay rights movement, but that all changed in 1970 with the formation of two student organizations at Illinois State University: the Gay Liberation Front and Women’s Liberation.

These two organizations worked together and sponsored ISU’s first gay dance on March 15, 1970, in the ISU Solarium atop Fairchild Hall. Bob Sutherland, an ISU faculty member, served as an observer for the American Civil Liberties Union as there was talk that ISU football players had threatened to crash and break up the dance.

Other student organizations, including Students for a Democratic Society and the Black Coalition were present at the dance to prevent any such disruption. Fortunately, the football players never showed up.

According to Sutherland, a band provided good music, and strobe lights transformed the Solarium into a fun dance floor.

It can be argued that this inaugural event, and the two student organizations who sponsored it, established the modern gay rights movement in Bloomington-Normal.

The dance was also notable in that Sutherland brought with him Allen Ginsberg, openly gay American poet and writer who was in B-N participating in the Fine Arts Festival at Illinois Wesleyan University that weekend. Ginsberg was a lightning rod as some viewed his writings as obscene. But that attention overshadowed his support of full equality for LGBTQ+ people, support that long preceded the Stonewall Riots.

Ginsberg made himself at home at the dance and wrote his thoughts in the form of a poem called “Police State Blues.”

Ginsberg’s appearance in the Twin Cities was the first of many visits by famous LGBTQ+ activists.

Barbara Gittings visited B-N twice in the 1970s; both times speaking at ISU. Like Ginsberg, her support of LGBTQ+ equality far predated Stonewall. In 1958 she organized the New York City chapter of the Daughters of Bilitis, the first lesbian civil rights organization in the United States.

She also was among a small group of LGBTQ+ activists who, in 1965, picketed in front of the White House to demand an end to the federal government’s discrimination against LGBTQ+ federal employees.

In her 1973 visit to ISU, Gittings drew an audience of more than 500 people. According to a Daily Vidette article, she described her history of activism and shared information about her work as coordinator of the American Library Association Task Force on Gay Liberation. Many in the large crowd stayed for the reception with Gittings that lasted until 2 a.m.

Gittings returned to ISU in the fall of 1976 with her presentation, “Homosexuality in the Literature of Children and Young Adults.” Gittings discussed her ongoing work with the American Library Association. According to a Daily Vidette article from Oct. 13, 1976, Gittings also provided guidance to members of the ISU Gay People’s Alliance (formerly the Gay Liberation Front) and their gay speakers bureau.

Sandwiched between Gittings’ visits to Bloomington-Normal was LGBTQ+ rights pioneer Frank Kameny, who came to ISU in April 1975.

In 1957, Kameny had been fired from his position as an astronomer with the U.S. Army because of his sexual orientation. He subsequently sued the government, and his appeal eventually ended at the Supreme Court, which declined to consider his case. Kameny’s case is the first known civil rights case based on sexual orientation pursued in the U.S. court system.

Kameny drew upon that and many other experiences in his presentation at ISU, and spoke against the myths that homosexuals should not be teachers, join the armed forces, or work for the government. His strong convictions undoubtedly opened the door for openly LGBTQ+ people to hold jobs in these areas.

The 1970s saw more noted LGBTQ+ activists visiting Bloomington-Normal. Lesbian stand-up comics Robin Tyler and Pat Harrison in 1975 entertained a crowd in what is now Braden Auditorium. Their routine drew the wrath of the Daily Vidette reviewer who dismissed the presentation as “revolting.”

In 1976, Morty Manford visited ISU’s campus to speak on “The Fear of Homosexuality.”

Manford, who was at the Stonewall Inn the night of the raid, with his mother Jeanne Manford later founded PFLAG, a national organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. This year the organization — which includes a chapter in Bloomington-Normal — celebrates its 50th anniversary.

On March 2, 1977, Massachusetts State Rep. Elaine Noble, the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to a state legislature, spoke in Hayden Auditorium at ISU about her efforts to secure equal rights for LGBTQ+ people in her state. Today, 23 states (including Illinois) and the District of Columbia prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

While these activists drew crowds and much attention in the decade following Stonewall, it can be argued that they were also successful in nurturing and inspiring local activism.

Jack Davis, an ISU student in the 1970s, lived off-campus in a house on Mill Street in Bloomington owned by a lesbian and a gay man. Several of the speakers who visited B-N during the 1970s stayed with Davis at the house because it was a safe, gay-owned property with no risk of harassment from a homophobic landlord.

Davis and fellow activists, emboldened by Stonewall and the speakers that came to Bloomington-Normal in the previous nine years, drove 20 hours in October 1979 to attend the National March for Gay and Lesbian Rights in Washington, D.C. It was the first national march for LGBTQ+ equality and drew between 75,000 and 125,000 people.

Bloomington-Normal soon began to cultivate and produce its own notable figures within the LGBTQ+ community. Tom Chiola, who graduated from ISU in 1974, became the first openly gay person elected to public office in Illinois when he was elected to the Illinois Circuit Court of Cook County in 1994.

ISU alum Rocco Claps became the first openly gay gubernatorial Cabinet official in Illinois history in 2003. In 2019 ISU alum Jim Bennett was appointed director of the Illinois Department of Human Rights. That agency with overseeing the Illinois Human Rights Act, which protects LGBTQ+ people against discrimination.

And IWU alum Phill Wilson went on to become a prominent Black HIV/AIDS activist and founded the Black AIDS Institute in 1999.

The chronicled history of the local LGBTQ+ community is admittedly more recent than that of other local minority groups, but there can be no doubt that much has been achieved in the past 54 years. It can also be argued that national LGBTQ+ activists who visited Bloomington-Normal in the early years of the movement planted the seed, the possibility, that the actions at the Stonewall in 1969 could reverberate across the country and bring about widespread change.

From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history 1969: Stonewall Riots 1969: Gay Liberation Front forms 1972: Sweden allows people to legally change gender 1972: UK has first Pride parade 1973: Lambda Legal forms 1973: Homosexuality is no longer classified as a mental illness 1974: First openly lesbian officials elected 1977: First openly gay man elected 1978: The rainbow flag is created 1979: First national LGBTQ+ march 1981: Norway enacts anti-discrimination laws 1981: Gay men affected with 'rare cancer' 1982: Wisconsin passes LGBTQ+ anti-discrimination law 1983: BiPOL forms 1984: HIV discovered 1986: Bowers v. Hardwick 1986: New York passes anti-discrimination bill 1987: UK opens first HIV/AIDS clinic 1987: Barney Frank comes out as gay 1987: ACT UP 1988: National Coming Out Day starts 1989: Denmark legalizes same-sex unions 1990: First Pride parade in South Africa 1994: 'Don't ask, don't tell' enacted 1994: American Medical Association opposes conversion therapy 1995: Gay and lesbian workers can get government security clearance 1996: President Bill Clinton signs Defense of Marriage Act 1996: High schooler starts Gay-Straight Alliance 1997: Ellen DeGeneres comes out 1998: Bisexual flag created 2000: Vermont recognizes same-sex unions 2000: Netherlands recognizes same-sex marriage 2002: New York City passes LGBTQ+ rights law 2003: US legalizes consensual same-sex acts 2004: Massachusetts performs first same-sex marriage 2009: Hate Crimes Prevention Act 2010: Same-sex marriage legal in Iceland 2011: 'Don't ask, don't tell' repealed 2012: First openly LGBTQ+ senator 2013: Supreme Court recognizes same-sex marriage 2014: Transgender students get federal protection 2014: First transgender person nominated for Emmy 2015: US legalizes same-sex marriage 2016: Ban lifted on transgender troops 2017: First openly transgender state legislator elected 2018: 'Rainbow wave' in politics 2019: Taiwan passes same-sex marriage 2019: Transgender troops banned from military 2019: Mayor Pete runs for president 2019: Being transgender no longer a 'disorder' 2020: NYC Pride March canceled by coronavirus 2021: Biden reverses Trump-era ban on transgender people in the military 2021: Gender-affirming care for minors is blocked—then overturned 2021: Switzerland and Japan make strides toward marriage equality 2022: Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in US states 2022: First openly lesbian women elected governor 2023: Gender-Affirming Care