State historical society honors ISU professor emeritus

NORMAL — Local historian Mark Wyman will receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Illinois State Historical Society. He was nominated by the Illinois State University Department of History and the McLean County Museum of History.
Wyman is distinguished professor emeritus at ISU and and has worked with the museum on articles and an exhibit on Adlai E. Stenson II, the museum said in a Thursday press release.
Wyman spent more than three decades teaching in the ISU history department. He has also helped with the Bloomington-Normal Black History Project, with research focused on the history of de facto segregation in the area, including the segregated beach in Miller Park.
The Illinois Sate Historical Society plans to hold its annual awards luncheon April 9 in Springfield.
