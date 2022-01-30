Star born in Bloomington once most photographed woman in the world

McLean County has been the home of many individuals who have made a name for themselves in the field of entertainment, gaining international attention and the praise of reviewers. Operatic singer Marie Litta (Marie Eugenia von Elsner), stage actress Margaret Illington (Maude Light) and playwright Rachael Crothers are just three women who gained fame and fortune after leaving their childhood homes in McLean County for the bright lights of New York City.

The careers of these women have been well documented, but another McLean County debutant who made it big in New York City and beyond has not garnered the same attention — though in her day she was celebrated as the most photographed woman in the world.

Josephine “Joey” Lucille Sanders was born on July 21, 1900, to Della Soverns and Royal W. Sanders. Royal was a teacher and coach at Bloomington High School when he met Della, a student and a player on the girls’ basketball team that he coached.

Joey, like her mother, spent her formative years attending Bloomington schools. But around 1908, her father accepted a sales position with Johns-Manville, and the family moved to New Orleans and later to Minneapolis.

In 1909 both Joey and her younger brother Findley contracted scarlet fever. Joey survived, but her brother did not. After burying him in Bloomington, the family moved to Chicago where Royal continued to work for Johns-Manville.

Joey described herself as skinny and weak after her illness, and her doctor suggested “esthetic dances, taken in small doses to put a bit of flesh on her spindly legs, and perhaps coax the irregular heart out of its reluctance.” In Chicago, she began to take ballet lessons, an activity that transformed both her heart and body.

Joey returned to Bloomington around 1913 and lived with her paternal grandparents while she completed high school. Her senior prom date was with none other than Adlai E. Stevenson II, with whom she remained friends until his death in 1965.

In 1918 Joey tried won a ballet part at the Chicago Grand Opera. Her father insisted she go to college, so she promised to do so after completing her contract in Chicago.

But she traveled to New York that same year and soon had a role in the raunchy 1919 comedy "A Night Off" — which failed immediately. However, she continued to get roles — the next being in an off-Broadway review, G.M. Anderson’s "The Frivolities of 1919."

By then she was claiming to be two years younger than her actual age and was using the stage name Irene Delroy — a combination of the first three letters of her mother’s and father's first names who, by then, had both acquiesced to her desire to be a performer.

For the next few years, Delroy sang, danced, and honed her comic skills doing vaudeville in New York and touring the country. She was chaperoned throughout her career by her mother.

In 1923 Delroy landed the female lead in "Hitchy Koo." a popular Broadway musical revue, and then joined the Greenwich Village Follies, touring the U.S. and London, England.

Press releases for the tour noted: “The opulently endowed Irene Delroy is the vivacious and distractingly beautiful ingenue of the Greenwich Village Follies. … Her ankles and her dimples are among the most alluring to be found on the contemporary stage.”

When the Greenwich Village Follies folded, Delroy, who now was getting top billing, was immediately picked up by the Ziegfeld Follies.

In the 1920s she was recognized as “one of the best comedy ingenues on Broadway.” Ziegfeld insured her famous legs and ankles, regularly discussed and admired in the newspapers, for $100,000.

Dismayed by the focus on her physical attributes, in early 1926 Irene penned a newspaper article in which she noted, “The newspapers have said much about my ankles and dimples. Where is the dramatic critic who will toss off a few superlatives regarding the acting of Irene Delroy?”

Later that year, she clarified her ambition to be a serious actress, declaring, “I want to make people cry.”

Her audience grew across the U.S. when in 1926-27 she teamed up with the famous dance instructor Arthur Murray in a series of photo articles that provided step-by-step instructions for fox trot and Charleston variations.

She was spotted in 1929 by a Hollywood producer in the Broadway musical "Top Speed" and in 1930 she left for Warner Bros. in Hollywood.

Her first movie was "Nancy in Naples" (later renamed "Oh, Sailor Behave!").

“I thought I was too terrible for words when I saw the first rushes,” she said. “I remember I came out of the projection room crying and met Jack Warner in the hall.

‘You’d better tear up my contract’ I told him, ‘I know I’m dreadful ... I’m going back to New York.’ But after he watched the rushes he sent word to me that I was to stop worrying and go on working.

"He liked me, and if he thought I was all right, nothing remained to be said on the subject.”

Her Warner Bros. contract was extended to four movies. Her next films were "Life of the Party" and "Divorce Among Friends" (both in 1930), and "Men of the Sky" (1931). Having completed four films in a little more than a year and with a new contract for more movies, Delroy returned to New York in spring 1931 for a respite.

She had many admirers, including notorious prohibition rumrunner and New York nightclub owner Larry Fay and playboy New York Mayor Jimmy Walker, who likely introduced her to William L. Austin Jr., a real estate tycoon with Atlantic City investments and two clubs on Long Island.

Delroy was strong willed and determined to succeed, but she struggled with the pressure of the spotlight and tension between her parents when they disagreed over her associates and how she managed her money.

Her mother had long hoped for an advantageous marriage, so when Delroy accepted Austin’s proposal — to the dismay of her many admirers — her mother was ecstatic. The couple married on July 15, 1931, with the nuptials performed by Walker.

At the time of her marriage, Delroy had a lucrative, long-term contract with Warner Bros. But Austin, wanting her to retire, offered her a prenuptial agreement that included a large amount of stock in his company if she canceled the contract. Delroy reluctantly signed.

While on their honeymoon in Montreal, she was thrown from a horse and badly injured. On July 22, 1931, she announced, “I’ve given up all thought of acting again.”

She had often spoken of retiring to domestic life when she married, but domestic bliss was not in the cards. Not long after she recovered, Austin put her to work as a hostess in one of his clubs.

By 1935 they had separated, and Delroy went back to Broadway, performing in Victor Moore's "Anything Goes" — her last contract — and to radio work, initially using the name Josephine Austin.

She divorced Austin in 1937 on “charges of cruelty.” She spent a good deal of 1940 looking for movie roles, but to no avail. During World War II, she was a volunteer nurse’s aide at Memorial Hospital in New York.

In 1972, she married Dr. Girard F. Oberrender, and they settled in Ithaca, New York, where she died in 1985.

Delroy’s charisma, quick wit, stage presence (During a performance attended by President Woodrow Wilson, she accidentally tripped, picked herself up and announced, “I just had to fall for Wilson.”) and drive for success gained her fame and fortune.

Few got close enough, however, to see that she was also very intelligent —well read in politics and history and capable of holding her own on just about any topic of conversation.

The McLean County Museum of History is fortunate to have a large collection of objects and photographs associated with her career and family.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator at the museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0