How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 12, 1923: Bachman's Million Dollar Band brought the Kiwanis-Bloomington chautauqua to a close in a blaze of glory. Tumultuous applause followed almost every member of the band, which includes Minier boys, Nathan and Graydon Lower, and also Harold and Myron Bachman, formerly of Minier. Harold Bachman is the director, his brother the trombonist and the Lower brothers play the euphonium. Read the story.

75 years ago

July 12, 1948: If horses were as numerous everywhere as they were in Stanford, it would seem the automobile is on its way out. The occasion was the Stanford Horseman's Association's third annual horse show, attended by 2,000 people. There were 125 entries, with 27 horses competing in the pleasure class alone. Read the story.

50 years ago

July 12, 1973: A printer who can remember getting out the big type and black border when President Warren G. Harding died 50 years ago this summer has decided to take things a little easier. Henry "Hank" Freedlund, 922 W. Grove, is leaving the Daily Pantagraph, where his job is to assemble headlines with the proper stories and run off copies for production. He has worn out two proof presses and put considerable wear on the one that will now have to do until the paper converts completely to photographic composition. Read the story.

25 years ago

July 12, 1998: Area high schools say the state's new driver's education plan, which requires teens seeking a license to drive with a licensed adult for 25 hours before taking the road test, is rolling along smoothly. Bloomington District 87 is going a step farther, asking parents to complete 50 hours of driving time with each student. Read the story.

