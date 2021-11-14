‘Stag nights’ brought men to downtown Bloomington for shopping

BLOOMINGTON — In the late 1950s and early 1960s downtown Bloomington retailers held annual “stag nights” during the holiday season to attract male shoppers.

Pantagraph coverage often highlighted middle-age or older businessmen being pampered by store models, clerks and cigarette girls (see accompanying photograph), a real-world parody of American patriarchy in the Eisenhower years.

Sponsored by the Bloomington Retail Bureau, stag night embraced the idea that although it was a man’s world when it came to politics, business, finance and other supposedly manly pursuits, men needed all the help they could get when it came to Christmas shopping.

For the Dec. 12, 1962, stag night, The Pantagraph offered in its pages a blank form in which men could pencil in the height, weight and various sizes (hat, blouse/shirt, skirt/slacks, glove, shoe, etc.) of their “little lady.” As evidenced by the use of the term “little lady,” stag night promotional material often carried such patronizing language all too common at the time.

In 1962, downtown Bloomington was the area’s unrivaled shopping district, with local retail leaders Livingston’s, Klemm’s and Roland’s competing against national chains Sears Roebuck, J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward, with all six stores situated on or within one block of the courthouse square.

Ward’s, located in the now-empty building at the corner of Front and Center streets, used young models for a “men only” stag night fashion show at its storefront windows, 6:30 to 7 p.m. There was also “continuous modeling” of everything from coats to negligees inside the store until 9 p.m.

“Fun nite for the boys” at Klemm’s on the north side of the square included door prize giveaways, such as a dyed squirrel stole by Annis Furs valued at $132.50 (or more than $1,000 today, adjusted for inflation). Stag night gift suggestions from Klemm’s included perfume (from Chanel, Jean D’albret, Elizabeth Arden, Prince Matchabelli, Corday and others) lingerie (Artemis, Kayser, Wonder Maid and Miss Elaine) and hosiery (Archer, Berkshire, Hanes and Ballet).

Next door to Klemm’s was upscale Roland’s advertising the likes of Bernhard Altmann long-sleeved cashmere cardigans and alligator handbags.

“A word to wives and sweethearts,” read a Roland’s stag night notice. “Should he carry a dainty scent … he will have sampled the perfumes he’d like you to use. So be wise, don’t criticize.”

Three years earlier, on Dec. 9, 1959, Pantagraph society editor Joan Cullers hired out as a Livingston’s store clerk so she could write about stag night and its “boys-will-be-boys” mindset from a woman’s perspective.

“Once at the lingerie department, inhibitions dropped … and men shoppers fingered pink underthings without embarrassment,” observed Cullers. “They bought them, too. If it was a slip they came for, many men wound up with a nightie also tucked in the box.”

Not unexpectedly, some shoppers wallowed in their own boorishness, with Cullers telling of “more forward men” who “ogled short-skirted and black-stockinged young ladies passing out free cigarettes.”

Back in 1962, Sears, located in what’s popularly known today as the Fox & Hounds building, enticed its stag night crowd with practical merchandise such as Kenmore portable electric hair dryers for $9.99 (the power manicure attachments cost $6.49 extra).

Department stores weren’t the only downtown businesses pitching their wares to helpless men on stag night. Frederick’s on the west side of the square handed out free bottles of perfume to its first 100 shoppers, as well as cigars, cigarettes, coffee and doughnuts to all.

“It’s your chance to ‘live it up,’” enticed Frederick’s. “Shop with no interference from the women.”

“For your lovely lady … a lovely Lady Remington,” announced Biasi’s, a drug store on the east side of the square. The Remington electric shaver sold for $13.95 and came with two coupons, each good for a free cleaning and oiling by Biasi’s service department.

Several businesses not strictly part of the downtown retail scene also participated in stag night, including Clay Dooley, then located at 216 E. Grove St. Although known as “The Tire Man” back then, Clay Dooley also sold home appliances, and as an official Sunbeam dealer pushed electric blankets, shavers, blenders, hair dryers and fry pans.

There was even a “Miss Sunbeam” sales model on hand to assist stag night husbands, fathers and sweethearts looking for something special for that special someone.

Three months earlier, on Sept. 20, 1962, downtown Bloomington retailers got a glimpse of the future when Kmart opened a modern, 88,000-square- foot store near the junction of Illinois 9/Empire Street and the “Belt Line” (now Veterans Parkway). Kmart, with its 1,000-space parking lot, was the first major retailer to locate to the city’s wide-open east side and take advantage of the nation’s postwar embrace of the automobile and “suburban” shopping.

An even bigger blow to downtown came five years later, in 1967, with the opening of Eastland Mall.

Christmastime stag nights in Bloomington didn’t survive the end of the 1960s, a likely victim of changing societal mores and, perhaps more importantly, the decline of downtown Bloomington as the community’s unrivaled retail heart.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum.

