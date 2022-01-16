Smith a vet, pilot, NAACP leader and ‘hidden’ figure in Bloomington history

Born in Litchfield on April 11, 1911, Smith came to Bloomington in 1929. He attended Illinois State Normal University for three years and lettered in football. He also attended Wilberforce University in Ohio. Smith married Cora Keene of Alton in 1936. The 1937 Bloomington city directory lists his occupation as “chauffer, Murray and Carmody Funeral Home.” This kind of work was typical for Black people as other employment opportunities were rarely granted at the time.

McLean County has a long history of people volunteering for military service. Smith was one of them, enlisting in the Navy to fight in World War II. He followed a family tradition as his father, Floyd Smith, served in the Navy in World War I and reenlisted in World War II, serving in the South Atlantic. Joseph’s brother Theodore also served in the Navy and was stationed on a ship in the Pacific.

While home on leave in July 1943 to see his wife, Cora, at their home at 708 S. Oak St. in Bloomington, Chief Steward Joseph Smith spoke with Pantagraph reporter Harold Liston.

In the interview Smith shared that he carried with him the scars from torpedo fragments. He was wounded when two torpedoes struck the ship in the North Atlantic. The order was given to abandon ship, and Smith found himself on a life raft drifting at sea for three days before being picked up by a British corvette.

He had a close friend who was killed in the attack and swore to avenge his death. Smith received gunnery training at Naval Station Great Lakes on Lake Michigan and went on to be a gunnery crew captain.

Upon returning from the war, Smith turned his head to the skies and obtained his pilot’s license at the Bloomington Airport in 1945. He did not stop there. He went on to secure an instructor’s rating in 1948. Smith taught flying at Lakeside Airport in East St. Louis and was able to return to Bloomington as a flight instructor in 1958 at the Bloomington Airport.

Also, as a flight instructor for Capital Aviation in Springfield, Smith served as an accident prevention counselor. He became the second person outside of the Federal Aviation Administration to receive such a designation.

Unbeknownst to most, in December 1967, Richard Knoedler of Streator, owner of Norbi Air, the operator of Bloomington Airport, announced Smith would be the new manager of the airport. However, just a brief time later, Clark Aviation took over as operator of the airport and named Smith the chief instructor for its preflight ground school in March 1968.

In March 1969, Smith was authorized by the FAA to conduct multi-engine land flight tests as a pilot examiner, flying the Beechcraft 95-55 and Cessna 310. This was indeed quite an accomplishment.

While Smith was pursuing his aspirations in the sky, he also was busy on the ground, deep in the struggle for equal rights. Further research into his life reveals that he served as president of the local NAACP and was outspoken on the issues of equality as early as 1955.

He penned a letter to the editor of the Pantagraph titled, “Believes Law Only Way to Racial Equality.” The letter was in rebuttal to an editorial in the Pantagraph that suggested that progress was being made on the “early and effective removal of racial barriers without a Fair Employment Practices Commission (FEPC).”

In response to these assumptions Smith stated, “Yet the examples of progress cited in the editorial are those in which such progress was made through the enactment of a law either through legislation or through precedent-establishing court decisions.” Smith went on to state, “Though the Pantagraph opposes FEPC, it contradictorily furnishes evidence toward erasing of the racial barriers through the very process it condemns, that of progress originating in new laws emanating from legislatures and courts.”

The letter was signed, “JOSEPH M. SMITH President, Bloomington-Normal NAACP.”

It's interesting to note that this kind of local public debate was taking place the same year the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. graduated from seminary at Boston College.

Indeed, Smith was very community minded. He and his wife, Cora, were well connected in both the Black and white communities. He served as pallbearer for notable members of the Black community, along with Girard Covington (the son of Dr. Eugene Covington), Paul Ward and Reginald Whitaker.

Smith ran for Bloomington City Council in 1953, and he was a charter member of the Bloomington Corn Belt Kennel Club for over 25 years, judging dog shows, giving talks in the community, and serving as vice president and treasurer of the organization.

In 1966, an elderly citizen left Smith $1,500 in her estate “for years of faithful service.” He continued to be active in the community and was appointed to the Bloomington Citizens’ Community Improvement Committee in 1970.

On June 2, 1971, in a letter to the FAA district office of Illinois, Smith voluntarily surrendered his certificate of designation as pilot examiner, as he did not have a current medical certificate.

Smith died March 31, 1975, en route to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Just before his death, he was playing the organ with other music students at the Unitarian Church at 1613 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington.

He served as the Illinois state director of the International Negro Airmen, an organization dedicated to promoting the involvement of African Americans in aviation along with other minorities and had recently been elected as chair of their board of directors.

Smith was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where services were officiated by Father Alphonse.

The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project today continues to collect stories of members of the community, illuminating "hidden" figures of history and preserving their stories for future generations.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Candace Summers is the museum's director of community education.

