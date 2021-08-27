 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Services planned for identified Gibson City Word War II soldier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — The remains of Army Pfc. Clarence Brotherton are coming back home to Gibson City for a funeral and burial 77 years after he died while fighting against the German military in World War II.

Clarence Brotherton

Clarence Brotherton, right, poses with his family after joining the Army. He served in World War II and was killed in action. His remains have now been identified and he will be buried in Gibson City in September. 

Brotherton was killed Oct. 14, 1944, in the Hürtgen Forest near the German-Belgian border on the German side. His body could not be recovered at the time due to the fighting, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command said in a statement.

His personnel profile on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website says he was killed by artillery fire while his unit retreated after trying to secure a group of German pillboxes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

World War II veteran Ralph Rossman marked 100 years with a classic car parade.

He remained missing after the end of the war, though in 1946 a historian identified two potential sets of remains which could have been Brotherton. The remains were buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium in 1950.

The remains were disinterred in 2017 and Brotherton was identified and listed by the DPAA as accounted for in April 2020, the release said.

People are also reading…

Watch now: Federal disaster declaration sought for Ford County flooding

Services for Brotherton will take place Sept. 7 and are being handled by Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. He will be buried in Drummer Township Cemetery.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News