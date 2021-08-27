Services planned for identified Gibson City Word War II soldier

GIBSON CITY — The remains of Army Pfc. Clarence Brotherton are coming back home to Gibson City for a funeral and burial 77 years after he died while fighting against the German military in World War II.

Brotherton was killed Oct. 14, 1944, in the Hürtgen Forest near the German-Belgian border on the German side. His body could not be recovered at the time due to the fighting, the U.S. Army Human Resources Command said in a statement.

His personnel profile on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website says he was killed by artillery fire while his unit retreated after trying to secure a group of German pillboxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He remained missing after the end of the war, though in 1946 a historian identified two potential sets of remains which could have been Brotherton. The remains were buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium in 1950.

The remains were disinterred in 2017 and Brotherton was identified and listed by the DPAA as accounted for in April 2020, the release said.

Services for Brotherton will take place Sept. 7 and are being handled by Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. He will be buried in Drummer Township Cemetery.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.