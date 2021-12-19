Search for freedom, land, community transformed McLean County

Editor's note: Koos, emeritus executive director of the McLean County Museum of History, has written "Freedom, Land & Community: A History of McLean County, Illinois, 1730-1900," which will be released in January by the McLean County Historical Society.

"Freedom," "land," and "community" are value-laden words. We all know what freedom means — for ourselves. We think we have a clear understanding about land, and we are usually comfortable within our communities. But we rarely acknowledge that others have understandings of these same words that can and will differ deeply.

Consider the experiences of people in our community in the years following the U.S. Civil War. The slogan “Free Labor, Free Soil” summed up the promise of the Civil War for the North. This call for freedom took the lives of 780,000 freedom-fighters. That fight produced hundreds of thousands of men from whom vital years were taken. After their sacrifice, veterans and their families expected that personal freedoms would be realized.

However, steam-powered technology and multistate corporations utterly changed the way work and business were conducted. Many of the new workplaces were absentee-owned and were managed by business organizers, not by craftworkers. Steam-powered technology cheapened production and improved transportation, providing manufacturers the means to serve larger markets, extending well beyond their counties to state and regional customers.

The railroads became central to the success or failure of nearly all who wielded the hammer or sped the plow. The challenges of these changes were profound. The people of McLean County were left to wonder how they could build homes for their families when the environment they left in 1861 was utterly changed by these forces 10 years later.

The book, "Freedom, Land & Community: A History of McLean County, Illinois, 1730-1900," which will be released by the McLean County Museum of History in January, views these circumstances as touchstones by which we can understand the unfolding of 290 years of local history.

This book explores questions about the inherent conflicts associated with freedom, which is experienced in a place (land) that is claimed by a community. The events are not terribly unique to McLean County, and much of what was experienced here was experienced elsewhere. And like elsewhere, the people who came here were diverse in every way. They were Native Americans, Blacks, Whites, women, men, Yankees, Quakers, Kentuckians, folks from Ohio, Baptists, Congregationalists, Catholics, Irish, Germans, Swedes, farmers, shop workers — all seeking some combination of freedom, land, and community as they defined it.

For example, tens of thousands of African Americans fled the South and settled in northern towns and cities where they experienced challenges to their freedom in a white society. Skilled tradesmen joined with small shop owners to try to maintain control of workplace conditions and claim the liberties they had held for a half-century or more. When these workers organized to ensure the rights they believed they were entitled to have, they found allies in the Republican press, but their efforts were blocked by police action and more. Farmers seeking relief from oppressive railroad shipping rates found common cause with one another and formed powerful lobbying groups. Immigrants continued to come to central Illinois in search of opportunity and work. They hoped for full stomachs and a chance to be more than serfs tied to land they did not own. Women used the organizing skills they developed during the war and took up the work of protecting their families through political action.

Women wanted to gain economic security as well as legal equality. Their lives were thought to be centered on hearth and home. Acknowledging that, many women wanted to strengthen this role while opening up new opportunities.

One such woman was Jennie Fowler Willing, a temperance leader and professor of English language and literature at Illinois Wesleyan University, who accepted the nomination for state superintendent of public education in 1874.

Willing ended up withdrawing from the campaign to work on a larger project, the national organization of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU). She chaired the group’s founding convention in 1874 and served as the first president of the WCTU of Illinois. In addition to her state and national work with the WCTU, Willing continued to teach at Wesleyan.

She also worked with women of the community to provide affordable housing to give female students a supportive environment for their academic studies.

Willing’s work was to aid women in finding their voice. WCTU was an all-female organization. The speaking, writing, and organizing was all done by women. In taking on this role, women assumed and mastered the public voice, a voice that many thought was only appropriate for men. Willing recalled, “Very few could make a speech at that early period — we have speechlets instead, offhand talks of from five to fifteen minutes.”

That all changed due to teachers and experienced female leaders like Willing. She coached other women using an apocryphal quote she attributed to fighter for African American civil rights Sojourner Truth, “What’s de use o’ makin’ such a fuss about yer rights? Why dun ye jes’ go ‘long an’ take ‘em?”

This was a time of great upheaval on many fronts, as workers, farmers, people of color, and women found their voices and began to speak out about the issues that directly affected their lives.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Greg Koos is emeritus executive director of the museum.

