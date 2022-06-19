Remembering downtown Bloomington's 'Great Fire,' 122 years later

BLOOMINGTON — The development of downtown Bloomington collapsed in a fiery overnight frenzy exactly 122 years ago.

An alarm was sounded by 12:20 a.m. June 19, 1900, about a fire at the Model Laundry, 111 W. Monroe St. The events that ensued would later be described as both a “conflagration” and the “Great Fire of 1900.”

Pantagraph archives contain extensive accounts of the destruction, both in detailed breaking reports filed hours after the event and comprehensive coverage of the rebuilding efforts that followed.

Banks, stores and offices were reduced to smoking embers. The courthouse was turned into “a ruin.” Most records held by the county treasurer’s and clerk’s offices were saved, but few of the circuit clerk's documents were recovered. Documents from Abraham Lincoln's early law career perished. The courthouse's iconic bell came crashing down to the basement level; it was later salvaged and restored.

Residents hastened to save precious documents and goods from the flames, which were driven from building to building by winds bearing from the northeast. The Windsor Hotel on the north part of the square was evacuated of all of its guests, who rushed out with their baggage. Oil and fuel stores exploded as they were reached by flames and heat.

Debris from the five-story Griesheim building landed hundreds of yards away. West side residents near Allin and Front streets fought off the extending embers with buckets, yet some homes were still lost.

Crowds stood for hours and gaped at the flames, according to The Pantagraph's account published that morning under the banner headline "ACRES OF ASHES."

"The burning embers whirled over the heads of all and settled, some upon the heads or clothing of the awed spectators," the newspaper reported. "Many a hat blazed up while the owner was unconscious of it. All were intensely interested in the heroic efforts of the firemen ..."

Additional fire crews were brought in by rail from Peoria and Springfield to tackle the blaze. Ultimately, over five city blocks of buildings were destroyed. Estimates tallied the losses above $2 million, pre-inflation. A 17-year-old boy died from shock of exploding dynamite used to create a firewall; he was the only reported fatality.

Calling the event "the greatest disaster, incomparably" in Bloomington history, The Pantagraph nevertheless offered a hopeful sentiment in its June 19 edition. Times of great disaster also allow for "a display of true manhood, heroism and fortitude," the newspaper said, noting that Bloomington is a "community of sensible, courageous and hopeful people."

It continued: “A great opportunity has arisen and it must be met by mutual forbearance, sympathy, and concession among the bankers and businessmen and a common purpose to bring victory out of ruin. It will take time, patience and courage, but these will not be wanting and a newer and better Bloomington — still distinctly to the front — will follow this scourge.”

The paper’s printing and stationery company later stated in a souvenir pamphlet that the city was rebuilt “phoenix-like, rising from her ashes,” with stores reopening within a few days in different spaces. The Bloomington baseball club played Decatur as scheduled the next day.

Today, signs of desolation from this event are hard to find, save for a steel dome at Miller Park and a plaque outside the former Model Laundry site, which now houses event rental space Reality on Monroe.

Echoes of history

As general manager for Reality on Monroe, Leah Powell is tasked with marketing the same space that was once the origin of immense devastation. Today, she said, that's “the easiest job in the world.”

“All I had to do is open the door and brides come in and just look at the space in their soul,” she said, adding the building sells itself.

Catering to weddings, birthdays and other events hosting up to 120 guests, visitors are greeted by glossy, exposed brick, vintage lighting and partially preserved “ghost” advertisement signs. An old vault door still leads to a back room behind the bar.

She said Reality’s owner, Butch Thompson, loves and cares for downtown and wants to see it thrive. Powell also noted the property owners, Bobby Vericella and Fred Wollrab, do a great job of preserving the buildings, maintaining them and their character.

So when guests arrive to celebrate their big day, she said, memories made there have a special tie with Bloomington. In a way, Powell said, they’re bringing something new to the city: “Just like that fire took out a lot, but yet a lot of new things did spring from that.”

The first adjacent property to be destroyed by the fire was the Benoni Green harness factory, which supplied equipment for various horse buggies and wagons. Green rebuilt his factory and the adjoining six-story building where the big blaze began, said property owner Fred Wollrab.

Now 73, the Bloomington landlord of several downtown properties recalls Green babysitting him as a child. He said he’s being working to save downtown for 50 years, by buying and rehabbing historic buildings.

“I love them,” Wollrab added. He said 111 W. Monroe St. has housed restaurants from the Young Women’s Club of America, beauty shops and even a Steak 'n Shake.

He recalled leaving The Castle Theatre one night in 1967 and smelling smoke coming from the Monroe Street building. The same site of the Model Laundry was burning again.

He said after the fire, the building was reduced to just a single floor, as it appears today.

Firefighters' battle

Bloomington Fire Department engineer and paramedic Rich Batka has documented the department’s history through extensive research. He said while the great fire officially started June 19, an assistant fire chief at headquarters on East Street saw smoke before midnight and ran toward it before the alarm dropped. Traditionally, Batka said, fires are dated by the official time of alarm.

Lacking water main infrastructure in 1900 was a contributing factor to the fire's severity, he said.

There had been an opportunity to address that: Three years earlier, the fire chief had asked the city council to upgrade the downtown water mains, sized between 6 and 10 inches, but they didn’t approve it, Batka said.

Also dampening the response were large water mains feeding each building that became compromised by collapsing debris. He said Model Laundry had a 4-inch feeder main.

Batka said those broken service lines left little water pressure for crews to work with. Their hoses could only spray as high as two or three floors up.

Crews were also working with two 30-year-old horse-drawn fire engines. Batka said one of them had been pulled out from the repair shop. He added one of those engines had fought at the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

It’s believed that crews fought against 30-35 mph southwest winds, with 40 mph gusts. Batka said that was unusual for Bloomington, which normally expected eastward winds.

The city saw a lot of finger-pointing in the fire's aftermath, he said. Buildings had only been insured for half of their value because of assumptions that the stone materials were fireproof. Firefighters and water department workers were both targeted by a public outcry, he said.

Batka said the mayor stepped in to defend the firefighters. Then, upgrades requested by the fire chiefs happened. That included a new central station, plus two others.

The new station on East Street was so grand, Batka said, it made newspapers from Los Angeles to New York.

A 20-inch main was laid from Seminary Street to the square. The department got two new rigs, he said: a “first class Metropolitan steam engine and a trussed hook and ladder truck.”

Eyewitness memories

Over the past century, The Pantagraph has published several accounts from eyewitnesses as they remembered the big fire. In 1962, James Patrick Hennessy stopped by the newsroom to tell his tale of how he believed the conflagration started.

Hennessy, then 77, told reporters that at the age of 15, he had joined a few friends to visit another friend who worked and cleaned up each night at the Model Laundry.

Hennessy said that friend would open one or more windows on the second floor to blow the dust around, and had done just that late in the evening of June 18, 1900.

As the group of friends left the building, Hennessy said, he smelled something burning, dashed back upstairs and found the second floor engulfed in flames. Hennessy said winds had blown the curtains into a gas light and set them afire.

The group of youngsters ran to a police station to alert officers to the fire. Hennessy said the youths then disappeared into the night, and he went home.

“We were all too scared to ever say anything then," he said.

Accounts published by the McLean County Museum of History say the event began when Bloomington patrolman John Brennan spotted the fire.

Batka agreed that Hennessy’s story is plausible, because initial reports show the fire began on the second floor of the building.

Another witness was Ralph Green, son of Benoni Green. He submitted a column published in 1958 in The Pantagraph, stating police alerted his father at 1 a.m. to the blaze next to his factory.

Green recalled his father attempting to retrieve books and records from his office, but heavy smoke foiled him. All that was preserved were papers in a big iron safe that fell to the basement and took two days to cool off, he said.

“The fire burned more fiercely each minute, and our building was soon on fire at the roof and burned very rapidly from the top floor to the basement,” Green wrote.

Believing it was impossible for the stone courthouse to catch fire, he also witnessed birds’ nests around the eaves of that building ignite from the heat. Soon after, Green wrote, the windows cracked and the blaze went inside.

Green reported his father had not sufficiently insured his building, and was forced to sell a farm near Heyworth to rebuild his company. Later on, his dad bought the Model Laundry building property and had a new six-story structure constructed, matching the harness factory next door.

Green commented: “It took a lot of courage, faith in the future and hard work to rebuild the city, but those efforts were rewarded by our having a bigger and more modern city.

“Its steady growth since 1900 is evidence of the wisdom of those hardy citizens.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.