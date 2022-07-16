Regency-era fans dress fine and fair for Franklin Park promenade

BLOOMINGTON — Saturday’s arrangement of the first Regency-era Promenade and Picnic event in Bloomington’s Franklin Park was really just a matter of chance.

Popularized by Jane Austen’s literary works and other media, fans came from as far as the Quad Cities to experience a reawakening of early 19th century British culture by donning their best garbs and dresses.

Tamar Ruehrdanz, who was sporting her middle name as her character name "Lady Rebekah," said she mentioned to her mother they should hold a promenade. And once it was in Susan Lange’s head, the daughter said: “That was it.”

After attendees sauntered down the park paths, lined with colorful pinwheels, the guests were formally presented to Lange, who acted in dress as “the Duchess of Gloucester.” They were provided refreshments, a small flower arrangement, offered professional photo shoots, and invited to relax and socialize over a picnic.

Also provided were activities like "battledore and shuttlecock," a game that’s similar to badminton but doesn’t use a net or boundaries. And there was “pall mall," a croquet-like game that uses only starting and ending hoops.

Lange said they had a modest but dedicated group of enthusiasts attend. She said she wanted to do something happy and sweet.

One group of attendees included Rock Island married couple Christina and Robert Conklin, who are both retired librarians. Mr. Conklin went in character as "Captain Robert Conklin." And he was accompanied by “Mrs. Robert Conklin.”

"Captain Robert Conklin" said he’s an English captain who recently came back from Canada, which was involved in a border dispute with the U.S.

Christina Conklin said they both love history, and Austen is a favorite author of hers. She also said dressing up helps put things into perspective.

“Having your dresses really restrict how you move, following certain etiquette restricts what you can do and say, and it made me really appreciate the rights that women have today,” she said, “because women didn't have very many rights.”

She added another fact was how women were so dependent on who they married, as she lovingly embraced her husband.

Conklin also said it was “so brave” to start something like this. And, she said meeting the Duchess was worth the two-hour trip from the Quad Cities.

Attending as well were Curt Roof, of Bloomington, and Emma Dorantes, of Champaign. Roof noted that “pockets” of nerd culture and fandoms can be found in the Twin Cities, from the Steampunk Festival to programming at Red Raccoon Games. He said Bloomington-Normal is a nice central hub for these events.

Dorantes said it was a good crowd for a first-time event.

Another pair at the promenade were Springfield’s Sarah Adams and Bryanna Tidmarsh, of Normal.

Adams, whose Regency name is "Countess Sarah of Laurel," said she really loves Jane Austen. Her favorite book is "Northanger Abbey," she said, but she does love all of them.

Adams said she started going to Jane Austen events in 2018.

“The whole atmosphere is just really fun,” she said.

In character that day as "Lady Bry of Manchester," Tidmarsh said she really enjoyed spending time with Adams, adding they went to the Bridgerton Ball in Chicago together.

She also said that dressing up, wearing cute things and going out for a picnic makes for a magical day.

Busy bees

Ruehrdanz said her mother is someone who’s “always doing things and she absolutely loves hosting, creating events and experiences.”

She said when the event idea came up, they were discussing Netflix show “Bridgerton,” which shares the Regency time period, but is a separate book series from Austen’s works.

Ruehrdanz said the Netflix show has opened the Regency era to a more popular audience.

Both organizers hope to do another Regency event in the future, but it may not be until May.

Lange said they’re considering renting out the Vrooman Mansion for a proper ball.