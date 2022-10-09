Real or not, McLean County museum's flag a reminder of personal side of World War II

While brainstorming ideas for future programming, museum staff came across what we believed to be a "yosegaki hinomaru" in our collection. Countless museums have yosegaki hinomaru, commonly known in the United States as Japanese good luck flags.

They were war prizes taken from fallen Japanese soldiers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. The flags were common souvenirs brought home by U.S. soldiers.

They look like a Japanese flag with writing all over it. “Hinomaru” refers to the name of the Japanese flag, translating as “circular sun.” The word “yosegaki” refers to a “collection of writing,” meaning that yoseagaki hinomaru roughly translates to “a collection of writing around the sun.”

Often, the writing on these flags look like the red sun’s rays.

We’ve learned over the years that these flags hold great meaning for the fallen Japanese soldiers and their families. The writing on the flags are messages from friends and family wishing the solider well. It was believed that these flags protected soldiers and the messages would see them through the horrors of war.

Soldiers treasured the yosegaki hinomaru and wore them folded securely under their clothing as they headed off to the battlefield. They were not only sentimental, but also held spiritual meaning to Japanese soldiers and families as these flags functioned as good luck charms.

As the war in the Pacific raged, Allied troops searched for souvenirs they could take home. Weapons like swords were popular, but the yosegaki hinomaru were common due to their size and ability to be folded discretely.

In the United States, the flags were seen as prizes and victory badges. They were treated as family heirlooms, hung in city buildings, and even donated to museums, including the McLean County Museum of History.

Having good luck flags in a museum collection is not unique. Many were donated to museums by veterans and their families. Moreover, it is not against the law to have these items in a museum or personal collection. This is why you can still find yosegaki hinomaru at auction.

However, for museums, especially those that are not exclusively focused on World War II, keeping an object that has a strong spiritual meaning to another cultural group is more of an ethical gray area.

The flag in the McLean County Museum of History’s collection does not have provenance, meaning we are not sure how it landed in our collection. The flag was likely donated several decades ago before the best practices we now adhere to would have required extensive donor information.

The lack of provenance makes it difficult for us to determine if this is a true yosegaki hinomaru or a fake. In fact, our research makes us think that it could potentially be a replica.

Why would someone make a fake yosegaki hinomaru and how could it end up in our museum?

Counterfeit flags were widespread during and immediately following the war. Soldiers coming home from the war wanted to show off war prizes to demonstrate bravery and patriotism.

Good luck flags were easy to reproduce since it only required a Japanese flag and the ability to write some Japanese characters. Most Americans were not exposed to Japanese language or culture, so even those working in museums and historical societies would have had difficulty in assessing a flag’s validity.

After some research, staff at the McLean County Museum of History believe that our yosegaki hinomaru could be a reproduction. The phrases and names on the flag are generic and lack details a true yosegaki hinomaru would have, such as the soldier’s hometown or date.

Moreover, the size is on the smaller end of what a yosegaki hinomaru typically is. While it is possible to have a smaller flag, it is not as common.

The red circle representing the sun is quite faded and shows some red staining. This makes us think that the red circle is actually paint, which would point to the flag being made by an artist of replicas.

Even the proportions of the flag seem odd, as the red sun takes up a large portion of the flag.

None of us at the museum have the Japanese language skills or expertise to say for sure if the flag is authentic or a fake. This is why we are enlisting the help of the Obon Society. The Obon Society is a mission-driven organization dedicated to reuniting good luck flags with families and communities to which they belong in Japan.

The society studies the writing on the flag, which will usually display the soldier’s name. Although names and addresses change, the Obon Society has a network that is often able to track down families.

Those that receive their loved one’s yosegaki hinomaru report feeling like their ancestor has finally returned home and can peacefully rest. This process facilitates healing between counties that were once bitter enemies and provides closure for those that experienced such profound loss.

Staff at the museum sent a photo of our flag to the Obon Society in hopes they can give us more information on its authenticity. If they believe the flag could be authentic, we will gladly send it to them in hopes it can be reunited with the family of the fallen soldier.

If they determine it is a replica, the museum will have a larger discussion on how to proceed. Regardless of the validity of our flag, the McLean County Museum of History will update when we know its status.

Regardless of our flag’s authenticity, there remain countless authentic yosegaki hinomaru in personal collections across the county. The McLean County Museum of History wishes to assist others who are currently in possession of what they believe is a good luck flag. If you think you have a flag and have questions contact Maria Mears, director of adult education, at mmears@mchistory.org or Jackie Cain, registrar, at jcain@mchistory.org for more information.