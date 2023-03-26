High-schooler Elmo C.J. Quinn acquired superior customer service skills when he worked after school for his father, Elmo A. and his uncle, Eldon A. Quinn, at the Texaco service station at 802 N. Main St. in Bloomington, along what was then Route 66. The Quinn brothers bought the station in 1941.
They pumped gas, washed windows, checked engine fluids, changed oil and checked the tires. They also did limited mechanical work in their two-bay garage.
Not surprisingly, the brothers were a couple of pranksters who enjoyed being identical twins. Elmo laughed as his dad and uncle approached a car; one brother began to wash the windshield and the other approached the driver’s window, momentarily confusing the driver.
His grandfather dropped off his car and handed the keys to one of the brothers. By the time the church service ended, the car had had its own weekly service; it was gassed up with windows washed, tires checked etc.
Greg became a lifelong patron of the station, transferring his loyalty to Elmo when he became the owner. Greg joked that there were two “Catholic gas stations” in town — one on each side of Holy Trinity — Jerry Welch’s Standard Station at Main and Locust and the Quinn station.
Elmo married classmate Eula Rapier in 1963 and, after working as a heavy equipment operator and part time at the station, he began working full time at Quinn’s Texaco by 1968. Eula kept busy with their four children: Brian, David, Susan, and Catherine.
Elmo bought the station in 1978, after his father’s death and his uncle’s retirement. In 1985, when Texaco no longer distributed to the area, Elmo switched to Shell gasoline and the name was changed to Quinn’s Shell.
The station had two gas islands with a total of six pumps. Although Elmo had employees at various times, he often worked 70- to 80-hour weeks, gaining the reputation as the hardest-working man in Bloomington.
The station remained a family business as sons Brian and David worked part time at the station during high school. Eula ran errands, did accounting and brought Elmo lunch every day, accompanied by Shelly, the family shih tzu dog. One of the garage bays even became a space to sell the crafts that Eula made.
Open for 72 years, the station survived multiple gas wars, the 1970s oil crisis and gas shortages, implementation of self-service, and even the advent of mega-pump gas stations.
When one of those mega stations opened just down the street, the business was only slightly affected. Elmo still had his regular customers who would rather pay a few cents more and frequent a “mom-and-pop” business where they were greeted by the genuinely nice Elmo.
Even those who didn’t have time to stop would toot their horns or shout out Elmo’s name as they drove by. Loyal customers ensured the longevity of the station, becoming much more than customers but lifelong friends.
Longtime Twin Cities resident Larry Carius frequented Quinn’s until its closure. Larry recalled he always looked forward to buying gas from the station, which he said was only a few cents more expensive than self-serve. But Larry’s visits included more than a fill-up.
Sometimes he stopped by just to say, “hi,” and to talk local politics or discuss sports teams. Elmo was known as “the mayor of Main Street” because, as Larry recalled, he seemed to know everything that was going on around town —perhaps it was news he picked up from talking to his regular customers.
Larry remembered it was bittersweet when the station closed in 2013, saying, "Elmo deserved a retirement, but he is sure missed.”
In an oral history interview Elmo did in 2022, Elmo said “(I had) a few tears. Once in a while, I’d turn around and wipe (the tears) off. So many special people.” Eula added, “We were blessed. Everybody was a friend.”
Elmo A. and Eldon, along with Elmo C. J., and Eula Quinn were inducted into the Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame in 2012. The station closed the next year when Elmo and Eula retired, and the gas tanks were removed in 2015.
A marker is planned for the site of Quinn’s station.
Elmo Quinn is celebrating 70 years of history at his Main Street Quinn's Shell, Friday, October 14, 2011. The old station was founded by his father, Elmo, left, and his uncle, Eldon. The photo was make around 1945, shortly after they went into business in 1941. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Guest columnist Terri Ryburn is proprietor of Ryburn Place at Sprague’s Super Service, Normal; ryburnplace66@gmail.com
Elmo C.J. Quinn is seen here in this Oct. 15, 1991, Pantagraph photo taken on the 50th anniversary of his Shell service station, 802 N. Main St., Bloomington, which his father and uncle opened on Oct. 15, 1941.
In this undated photo from the McLean County Museum of History's archives, Elmo A. and Eldon Quinn are seen with two unidentified men receiving an unknown award at their Texaco service station at 802 N. Main St., Bloomington.