A bell rings inside the station as you pull your car across the rubber strip and stop at the gas pump. A smiling man in a spotless uniform bustles out of the station.

“Good morning. Fill ‘er up?”

“Yes, thanks.”

He opens the gas cap and inserts the nozzle. Gas gurgles into your nearly empty tank as he whips a tire gauge from his pocket to check the air in your tires.

“You’re a little low,” he calls from his kneeling position, then runs into one of the garage bays, pulls out a hose, adds some air, and twists the valve cap tightly.

He steps to the front of your car, deftly opens the hood and checks the engine fluids. He walks quickly to the window and presents the oil dipstick.

“You’re a quart low. Should I put a quart in for you?”

You check the $10 bill in your hand. “OK.”

He doesn’t have to ask what weight you need — he just knows. He opens a can and lets the oil drain into the reservoir.

“How’s your day going?” he asks as he uses a sponge to wash your bug-spattered windshield.

“OK, thanks. And yours?”

He smiles a wide smile. “Pretty good, thanks,” he answers as several well-practiced squeegee swipes completely dry the now-spotless window.

He removes the oil can, eases your hood closed, then goes to the back of the car and removes the gas nozzle, replacing it on the pump.

“That’ll be $7.75,” he says, wiping his hands on a shop rag. He takes your $10 bill, zips into the station, comes back and counts your change into your hand.

“A quarter makes eight, and two dollars makes ten. Thanks and see you soon,” he calls as you pull onto Main Street.

“See you soon, Elmo,” you respond. “Have a good day.”

He turns with a big smile to the next car at the pump island. “How are you today? Fill ‘er up?”

This was full service with a smile from Elmo Quinn at Quinn’s Shell gas station.

Quinn died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the age of 82, but his impact on the community will live on.

High-schooler Elmo C.J. Quinn acquired superior customer service skills when he worked after school for his father, Elmo A. and his uncle, Eldon A. Quinn, at the Texaco service station at 802 N. Main St. in Bloomington, along what was then Route 66. The Quinn brothers bought the station in 1941.

They pumped gas, washed windows, checked engine fluids, changed oil and checked the tires. They also did limited mechanical work in their two-bay garage.

Not surprisingly, the brothers were a couple of pranksters who enjoyed being identical twins. Elmo laughed as his dad and uncle approached a car; one brother began to wash the windshield and the other approached the driver’s window, momentarily confusing the driver.

Greg Koos, emeritus executive Director of the McLean County Museum of History, recalled that his grandfather was an usher at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He remembers accompanying him as a young boy to Quinn’s Texaco across Chestnut Street from the church before the service.

His grandfather dropped off his car and handed the keys to one of the brothers. By the time the church service ended, the car had had its own weekly service; it was gassed up with windows washed, tires checked etc.

Greg became a lifelong patron of the station, transferring his loyalty to Elmo when he became the owner. Greg joked that there were two “Catholic gas stations” in town — one on each side of Holy Trinity — Jerry Welch’s Standard Station at Main and Locust and the Quinn station.

Elmo married classmate Eula Rapier in 1963 and, after working as a heavy equipment operator and part time at the station, he began working full time at Quinn’s Texaco by 1968. Eula kept busy with their four children: Brian, David, Susan, and Catherine.

Elmo bought the station in 1978, after his father’s death and his uncle’s retirement. In 1985, when Texaco no longer distributed to the area, Elmo switched to Shell gasoline and the name was changed to Quinn’s Shell.

The station had two gas islands with a total of six pumps. Although Elmo had employees at various times, he often worked 70- to 80-hour weeks, gaining the reputation as the hardest-working man in Bloomington.

The station remained a family business as sons Brian and David worked part time at the station during high school. Eula ran errands, did accounting and brought Elmo lunch every day, accompanied by Shelly, the family shih tzu dog. One of the garage bays even became a space to sell the crafts that Eula made.

Open for 72 years, the station survived multiple gas wars, the 1970s oil crisis and gas shortages, implementation of self-service, and even the advent of mega-pump gas stations.

When one of those mega stations opened just down the street, the business was only slightly affected. Elmo still had his regular customers who would rather pay a few cents more and frequent a “mom-and-pop” business where they were greeted by the genuinely nice Elmo.

Even those who didn’t have time to stop would toot their horns or shout out Elmo’s name as they drove by. Loyal customers ensured the longevity of the station, becoming much more than customers but lifelong friends.

Longtime Twin Cities resident Larry Carius frequented Quinn’s until its closure. Larry recalled he always looked forward to buying gas from the station, which he said was only a few cents more expensive than self-serve. But Larry’s visits included more than a fill-up.

Sometimes he stopped by just to say, “hi,” and to talk local politics or discuss sports teams. Elmo was known as “the mayor of Main Street” because, as Larry recalled, he seemed to know everything that was going on around town —perhaps it was news he picked up from talking to his regular customers.

Larry remembered it was bittersweet when the station closed in 2013, saying, "Elmo deserved a retirement, but he is sure missed.”

In an oral history interview Elmo did in 2022, Elmo said “(I had) a few tears. Once in a while, I’d turn around and wipe (the tears) off. So many special people.” Eula added, “We were blessed. Everybody was a friend.”

Elmo A. and Eldon, along with Elmo C. J., and Eula Quinn were inducted into the Route 66 Association of Illinois Hall of Fame in 2012. The station closed the next year when Elmo and Eula retired, and the gas tanks were removed in 2015.

Holy Trinity Catholic Church purchased the property in 2019 and razed the station for additional parking. While the station may be gone, nothing can erase all the memories for locals and travelers alike.

A marker is planned for the site of Quinn’s station.

