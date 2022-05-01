Post Amerikan pushed envelope in staid Bloomington-Normal

Today is May 1, known by many communities around the world as May Day, International Workers’ Day, or Labor Day, and is a national holiday in many countries. International Workers’ Day in the United States has roots in the May 1, 1886, general strike for the eight-hour workday, which culminated in the Haymarket massacre on May 4, 1886, in Chicago. Today seems as a good a day as any to spend some time digging through one local publication whose focus was the working-class struggle and activism: the Post Amerikan.

The Post Amerikan, published from 1972-2004 right here in Bloomington-Normal, was the longest continuous publication of an underground newspaper in the United States.

Though the paper claimed it was not “published in accordance with a well-developed political theory,” the paper tended to have a leftist and feminist perspective and did not allow any content they deemed racist or sexist. Content included a variety of topics such as incidents with local police, the LGBTQ community, local rallies and protests, perspectives on national and international current events, local politics and more.

The publication was run collectively. Each issue listed upcoming meetings, encouraging people to not only read the paper but also to participate. To be a member of the “staff,” all you had to do was attend a meeting and do one of the “many tasks necessary for the smooth operation of a paper like this,” with the editors adding, “Anyone can be a member of the Post staff except maybe Sheriff King.” (McLean County Sheriff John King was accused of beating prisoners, particularly African Americans, at the McLean County jail in the early 1970s).

No one on the “staff” was paid except for the “one brilliant, dynamic, underpaid coordinator.” That responsibility was shared, rotated among the staff. Decisions were made collectively by staff at meetings, and there was no hierarchy or editor. Each voice was equal.

Early Post staff were mostly affiliated with Illinois State University, and the publication started in one of the staffers’ basements. In December 1973, their office was located at 114½ North St. in Normal. Other offices included 108 E. Beaufort St. in Normal and the basement at 616 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington.

The Post was funded by subscriptions, ad sales and community fundraisers. In 1972, the publication was distributed to 44 businesses in town and two out-of-town locations. Places listed include the U.S. Post Office at Center and Monroe streets in downtown Bloomington, Kmart in Bloomington, Eisner’s grocery store in Normal and the Alamo II near the ISU campus.

In the 1980s it had a circulation of 3,000 papers. Every issue included a list of “Good Numbers,” which were phone numbers to local social service agencies, community centers, and LGTBQ resources.

A wealth of social justice initiatives are documented in the volumes of the Post Amerikan, and luckily, the McLean County Museum of History holds an almost complete paper run. (We are missing some issues from the early 1990s, and the February/March issue from 2000 … if you have these, please reach out!)

In fact, because we have such a complete collection, we were approached in 2019 by Gary Fritz from Eastern Illinois University to digitize each issue and provide access to them online. You can search general topics in each issue in the database, and when you download an issue as a PDF you can keyword search inside of it to find people or places that interest you.

For example, if you look at issues from the 1970s, you will find many articles about local police departments and officers. Post staffers had a campaign to expose undercover agents who were a part of the Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (MEG). Post staff were morally opposed to the undercover agent tactics, stating, “MEG agents take advantage of our trust in each other … They gain our trust and betray us … MEG physically breaks up our community, taking our people off the streets and locking them up in cages … If we have a problem with abuse of dangerous substances, then the way to deal with it is through community, not through isolation.”

They also reported on instances of racism and sexism. One column in 1985 detailed the experiences of two workers in an unnamed local west-side Bloomington bar/restaurant. They claimed that employees — once they were trusted — were told to card all Black people and use an authoritarian tone to discourage groups of Black people from coming into the bar.

If Black people did come in, they would likely wait a long time for service because bartenders were instructed to serve all the white people first.

Women were also discriminated against, though not so overtly. Women were expected to be proper and ladylike in dress and behavior for good service.

Post Amerikan writers also had a sense of humor. Take, for instance, an article called “May Day is J-Day,” where a tongue-in-cheek case is made to change cannabis laws by getting public officials to smoke cannabis.

“Everybody: send at least one joint to some public official along with instructions on how to smoke it …” They recommended not signing your name on the letter, “unless you’ve got some kind of martyr complex.”

On a more serious note, that issue also included a column about the Post’s stance on cannabis, alcohol, tobacco, opium, drug addiction and law enforcement.

The Post was on the verge of ending production many times over the years, but it finally happened in 2004, when the last two staff members decided it was time to close up shop for good. As noted in a 2004 Pantagraph article titled "Passing of the Post," “The Post didn’t die this spring because it was out of money. It was always out of money … No, the Post Amerikan folded because it lacked people to produce it.”

The entire digitized Post Amerikan can be found at https://thekeep.eiu.edu/post_amerikan/

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Torii Moré is curator of digital humanities for the museum.

