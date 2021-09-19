Pieces from Our Past: Settler, socialite helped record McLean county History

For the past 27 years, the Evergreen Cemetery Walk has shared a host of unique stories, many of which have never been told or have long been forgotten. This annual event, a collaboration between the McLean County Museum of History, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, and Illinois Voices Theatre-Echoes, has been staged at the cemetery since 1995. In all, it has shared the stories of 196 individuals from all walks of life that help to illustrate the impact the people of McLean County have had locally, nationally, and throughout the world.

One story to be shared this year is that of Mary Ann Cheney Marmon, who was a member of one of the earliest white families to settle this area. She became very interested in documenting and preserving local history because of her deep roots in the county. Mary Ann wrote about prairie fires, indigenous Delaware and Kickapoo settlements, needlecrafts and social life. Without her articles documenting what early life was like in the county, our understanding of the evolution of McLean County history would be much less.

Mary Ann Cheney was born on July 29, 1837, in a four-room log cabin in Old Town Township (located east of Bloomington) to Owen and Maria Dawson Cheney.

Her paternal grandparents, Johnathan and Catharine Cheney, were Virginians by birth and relocated from Ohio to McLean County around 1825. They settled close to the eastern edge of the county, near where Saybrook is today.

Mary Ann’s maternal grandparents, John and Anna Cheney Dawson were attracted to the area by the agricultural potential and groves of fine timber. The family travelled with John Hendrix and his family, first to Sangamon County in 1821 and then to Blooming Grove (now Bloomington) the following spring.

After her father died of typhoid fever while driving cattle in Ohio in 1848, Mary Ann and her family moved to Bloomington in 1853, a year after her mother’s marriage to druggist William Paist.

When Mary Ann was 16, she met her future husband, William Marmon, who worked in her stepfather’s drug store and boarded with her family. The couple married in 1857 and had one son, William, in 1868. The same year their son was born, the family moved into a new Italianate-style house at 307 E. Washington St., where Mary Ann lived for the rest of her life.

Her love of McLean County history led to her membership in and support of both the state and county historical societies toward the end of her life. The Illinois State Historical Society was founded in 1899, and Mary Ann was an active member from 1903 until 1907.

She also was a charter member of the McLean County Historical Society, where she was an active member until her death in 1908. It was founded in 1892 and is the second oldest county historical society in Illinois.

Though many of the earliest records of the society were lost in the Great Downtown Fire in Bloomington June 1900 (because the group stored its archives and a small collection of Native American artifacts in the third McLean County courthouse, which was destroyed by that fire), it is known that Mary Ann served on the executive committee from 1892 until 1907, was a trustee in 1899, and was appointed to a committee for the publication of the second volume of county history for the society in 1900.

In addition to these duties, Mary Ann authored several papers on family and county history for the Historical Society. These papers ranged in topic but only six survive today.

In her paper, “Social Life in McLean County Prior to 1860,” Mary Ann recounted popular pastimes and entertainment, the style of early events held at homes, wedding practices, and the socialites who were prominent in the early days of McLean County.

Additionally, she noted that early settlers in this area enjoyed pie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and that “Sister Phoebe,” a kissing game, was popular at social events. Dancing also was popular, but due to a lack of dancing shoes in the community, dancing in one’s stocking feet was approved.

In “Prairie Fires,” Mary Ann wrote that when she was11 or 12 years old, she rode her horse through the prairie to collect strawberries. She remembered the great diversity of grasses of the prairie as well as the fires that would occur. In her own words, the fires were “fearfully grand and frightful to behold,” but held a unique beauty as “miles and miles of roaring and leaping flames could be seen sweeping over the hills at a tremendous speed and lighting the whole heavens with a brilliant glow.”

She further recalled the efforts of the settlers to protect the valuable split-rail wooden fences surrounding the fields from those fires.

Her “Indian Towns” discusses the settlements and cultural practices of indigenous peoples in McLean County, and white settlers' interactions with them.

Mary Ann also is known to have authored two other papers, of which the full articles are lost: “Early Housekeeping in McLean County” and “Pioneer History of Old Town Twp. and Original Heads of Cheney Family,” which was the last paper she wrote before her death.

Mary Ann Marmon is one of eight featured characters in the 2021 Evergreen Cemetery Walk, which will be staged the weekends of Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3 with tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the museum or cemetery or at mchistory.org.

Tickets for in-person tours are $20 for the general public, $18 for museum members or or $5 with a student ID. Tickets also can be purchased for a virtual version available for viewing Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 at a cost of $25 per general public household and $20 per museum member household. And new this year, hybrid tickets can be purchased for $30, good for one in-person ticket and for household access to the virtual version.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Anastasia Ervin is an intern and the museum, and Candace Summers, is its director of community education.

