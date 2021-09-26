Pieces from Our Past: German tinsmith made home, family treasures in Bloomington

For many years the neighborhoods on Bloomington’s west side were home to skilled workers who plied their skills at the nearby Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops. These working-class neighborhoods were filled with German, Irish, Swedish, and Italian immigrants who labored at the shops to make a respectful living and support their families with the hope that their efforts would result in a better life for themselves and their children.

Out of necessity these workers often used their skills for needs at home, sometimes to help their neighbors, and occasionally to bring joy to members of their families.

Helmuth Mau, his wife Augusta, his mother-in-law Anna, and his daughter Hattie all immigrated to the United States in 1891. They left the German Empire, like many others, to escape high taxes, religious persecution, the military draft, and civil unrest under the rule of Kaiser Wilhelm II. Thanks to a cousin, Helmuth already had a job waiting for him in Bloomington — a blessing as most who left Germany were not as fortunate and did not know where they would find the necessary work for survival.

A certified plumber and tinsmith, Helmuth’s cousin had arranged for him to work at the Chicago & Alton Railroad Shops. But getting to the United States was still a challenge. Many documents were required, including emigration visas, baptismal and marriage certificates from their parish church, evidence of Helmuth’s trade, and proof that he had fulfilled his military service.

Along with his tools and the few personal items they were able to bring with them in one small trunk, the Mau family carefully guarded these necessary documents that would enable them to leave Germany and enter the U.S.

Their journey began when they boarded a steamship at Bremen. After 13 days at sea, they arrived in Baltimore, Maryland. From there they took a series of trains to Bloomington. As the trains chugged through the changing landscape of their new country, the family wondered what was in store for them.

When they reached their new community, the Mau family settled into a small home at 811 N. Lee St. — just a few blocks from the railroad shops where Helmuth worked for the next 38 years.

Helmuth’s job at the shops required him to cut, shape, and weld sheet metal into tools and equipment for use in the railroad shops and on the railroad. He also did repair work. But when he brought those skills home, he used them for more personal purposes.

Hardworking and determined to make a go of it, Helmuth and Augusta took time to help friends and neighbors. Helmuth used his skills as a tinsmith to put gutters on some of his neighbors’ homes and in exchange received garden produce and other food and supplies for his family.

By sharing skills and resources, the neighbors saved some of their hard-earned money for other necessities and strengthened their neighborhood community.

Helmuth had a small workshop, a simple shed in the backyard that he built himself and where he also worked on home projects. The items he made for his family were often practical but always beautifully crafted, including a bootjack, coffee pot, candlesticks, a spice rack, a letter box and more.

In Germany, Helmuth and Augusta lost five children. Only their daughter Hattie survived to make the trip with them to America. But shortly after they settled in Bloomington, Katie was born. A year later, in 1893, William was born.

All three children thrived and were sometimes spoiled by Helmuth, who also used his skills to make toys for his children. These toys, crafted with love, include doll furniture made from tin that he carefully painted to look like it was made from wood.

Helmuth also made items for himself, including a beautiful tin washstand, also painted to look like real wood.

Typically covered in dirt when he arrived home from work, Helmuth always bathed and shaved immediately, using this washstand. His granddaughter, Helen McCoy Haskell, fondly remembers the completion of this daily ritual long after her grandfather passed.

“I loved to go up and kiss him on the cheek or the forehead because he smelled like Palmolive soap. Sometimes he was pleased, and sometimes he would say, ‘Lass mich in Ruhe!’ (Leave me alone!)”

Helen continues to cherish this memory and others of her grandfather, but after many years she had nowhere to store the beautiful objects associated with these cherished memories that had been passed down through the generations. Today, thanks to her generous donation to the McLean county Museum of History, many of the special items crafted by Helmuth Mau for his family, as well as the documents required to get them here, are in the museum’s collections and can be seen on display in the exhibit "Challenges, Choices, & Change: Making a Home."

The Maus’ story of immigration and making a home in McLean County is unique and personal to them, but nevertheless helps contextualize the local immigrant experience past and present. From the Maus, to the Livingstons, Singhs and beyond, the museum endeavors to ensure that its collections intentionally, accurately, and authentically represent the shared and varied histories of our county’s local immigrant communities.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Susan Hartzold is curator at the museum.

