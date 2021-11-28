People in need on Thanksgiving had a friend in Bloomington's Billy Shelper

For many, Thanksgiving means gathering with friends, family, and neighbors around the dinner table with a turkey and all the fixings. But not everyone can afford to enjoy the luxury of a bountiful Thanksgiving feast. Starting in 1917, there was a place where people could turn if they were in need.

On that Thanksgiving Day, Bloomington confectioner-turned-evangelist William H. "Billy" Shelper founded Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission (today Home Sweet Home Ministries) to provide “food, shelter, and hope to the hungry, homeless, and hurting.”

For the next 35 years, Shelper worked tirelessly to spread the message of salvation to everyone who entered the Mission's doors. And anyone could count on “Uncle Billy” for a hot meal, especially on Thanksgiving Day.

Shelper was born in 1871 at 233 E. Front St. in Bloomington (which 46 years later became the Mission’s first home) to George and Helen Creek Shelper. Billy spent his entire life living in Bloomington, except for the seven years his family lived in Iowa and Nebraska.

When the family returned to Bloomington in 1892, Billy, his brother Charles, and their father engaged in the confectionary business, opening Shelper Bros. at 414 N. Main St.

After the deaths of Charles in 1895, and George in 1896, Billy Shelper was left to run the business on his own. And after several years, he sold the business to an Indiana businessman in 1899. However, the following year, he opened a new business, Shelper’s Palace of Sweets, 407 N. Main St., which he operated successfully for another five years.

After the sale of that shop around 1905, Shelper began work as a traveling salesman. During that time, he returned home to Bloomington twice a year to visit his family and settle business accounts. However, it was during those years as a traveling salesman that Shelper turned to drinking and became an alcoholic.

According to an autobiography by Shelper published in The Pantagraph several days after his death in 1952, he recalled that, on the day after Christmas 1907, he “left his family and went up to Chicago to do the town.” During that visit, he did a lot of drinking, and the visit became “debauch.”

One morning during the trip, he woke up, and “sitting on the end of my bed, crying like a baby, I told my companion ‘I have taken my last drink.’” He took the train back to Bloomington that evening.

Upon his arrival, he met a friend who encouraged him to attend meetings being held in town by Billy Sunday, baseball player turned evangelical preacher. Shelper recalled that his friend was so enthusiastic, “I decided to see for myself.”

Shelper said he attended all of Sunday’s revivals and meetings for the next four weeks. And after attending Sunday’s meeting in the circuit courtroom of the McLean County Courthouse (now McLean County Museum of History) on January 28, 1908, Shelper was a changed man and “vowed to give God a chance with his life.”

After several more years as a traveling salesman, Shelper came back to Bloomington in 1913 because of poor health. He resumed the business of candy making, opening Shelper’s Home Sweet Home Made Candies at 623 N. Main St.

One notable difference between him and his competitors was that he refused to do business on Sundays. Shelper wanted “to repay his debt to the Lord” by continuing to “hold Gospel meetings on Sundays in the McLean County Jail and other places I might be invited.”

He continued operating his candy store until 1920 when he wanted to devote all of his time and energy to the Lord’s work and the mission he had opened in 1917.

After trying unsuccessfully for several years to open a mission, on Nov. 25, 1917 (Thanksgiving Day) Shelper saw his dream become a reality. In his autobiography, Shelper recalled that “with the help of friends and all the churches and pastors in town,” he opened Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission in a little storeroom seating 75 people at 233 E. Front St. (the site of his birth).

Just two years later, the Mission served its very first Thanksgiving Day meal in downtown Bloomington. The Mission, then at 119 S. Main St., hosted a special service with the Rev. P.G. Batty of Beason for an evening talk, followed by supper for all who were in attendance.

In 1920, an all-day meeting was held at the Mission, then at 111 S. Main St., which included Thanksgiving dinner at noon. An estimated 250 people, of whom 200 were children, received a full meal with all the extras. Immediately following the dinner, all of the children in attendance were entertained at the Irvin Theater, courtesy of the owner, C.E. Irvin.

In 1921, an estimated 500 people sat down at “Uncle Billy’s” table to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast that included roast goose, baked chickens, beef ribs, roast pork, Boston baked beans, mashed potatoes, corn, peas, milk, coffee, ice cream, and “cake and cones.” About 12 baskets worth of leftovers were gathered and distributed to those who were not able to attend.

Over the years, hundreds of people joined Shelper around his Thanksgiving table. In 1932, because an estimated 1,200 people were expected to attend dinner at the Mission’s new home at 212 S. Main St., Shelper put out an even bigger request to the community to help him meet this need. And the community responded with donations that included a whole hog, 20 cases of canned goods, as well as pies, jams, jellies, fruit butter, meats, and potatoes.

Shelper never turned a hungry person in need away from his table. Everyone was welcome.

By 1947, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Mission’s founding, Shelper announced the creation of the “Billy Shelper Memorial Trust Fund,” which was meant to perpetuate the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners that had been provided at the Mission since 1919 and 1926 respectively.

Shelper said, “I will always have a Thanksgiving dinner down here while I’m alive. But I want to be sure they have money to go on when I’m gone.”

The initial investment of $27,000 (which today would equal about $313,000) was given mostly by private citizens to support the continuation of these much anticipated, and needed, holiday meals. And continued they have.

Thanksgiving and Christmas meals have continued to be served at Home Sweet Home Ministries long since Shelper’s death in 1952 (though in 2020 and 2021, the sit-down meals have not been open to the general public due to COVID-19).

In addition to the holiday meals served at the Billy Shelper Center (the building’s name since 2006) at 303 E. Oakland Ave., HSHM has delivered hot meals to those who are not able to physically attend. In 2011, HSHM began filling Thanksgiving food boxes with turkeys and all the trimmings that are available to anyone in need in the community.

And starting in 2014, HSHM teamed up with Midwest Food Bank and several other organizations to provide over 2,500 households with a Thanksgiving food box each year. While the methods may look different from when Shelper was alive, the mission is still the same: “to provide a little comfort and hope during the holidays” to anyone in need.

