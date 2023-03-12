BLOOMINGTON — For the past century in Bloomington, the coming of Easter has meant another season of the American Passion Play, an earnest, ambitious and highly theatrical retelling of Christ’s ministry, crucifixion and resurrection.

The Passion Play has been nurtured and sustained for several generations now by local residents, with just about everyone — on stage and behind the scenes — working as a volunteer. The annual production helped put Bloomington on the map, and many church groups throughout the Midwest traveling by bus came to know the Twin Cities — and its restaurants, buffets and smorgasbords— through the Passion Play.

But times and public tastes change, and after a full century of robustly retelling the “greatest story ever told,” the curtain is coming down for good in this, the play’s final season.

“Faced with declining cast and crew, in combination with declining audiences and revenues, the 100th year … will be our last,” was the sad but not-unexpected announcement on the play’s official website.

The Passion Play grew out of the Masonic order known as the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Scottish Rite chapters stage mini-plays or pageants of religious and historical nature as their members pass through a series of advanced degrees.

The neoclassical Scottish Rite Temple (now the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts) was built specifically to accommodate the elaborate staging of such Masonic degree work.

It was from this milieu — the golden age of fraternal societies in American society — that Delmar D. Darrah, a local Scottish Rite promoter and Illinois Wesleyan University instructor of elocution, began thinking big. The wildly imaginative Darrah was Bloomington’s version of a Broadway impresario, and his love of theater led him to create several biblical epics for the 1,000-plus seat Scottish Rite Temple — the most successful and longest-running of these being the Passion Play.

In 1923, Darrah staged two plays — the first on the trial, crucifixion and resurrection of Christ (this as part of the Scottish Rite 18th degree ceremony, the Knight of the Rose Croix), and the second on the birth of Christ, meant for a wider audience. The success of the latter convinced Darrah that the community was ready for a bold staging of the Passion of Jesus.

The first formal Passion Play season came the following year, Easter weekend 1924. Darrah continually revised and tinkered with his version of the Passion, involving himself in all aspects of the spectacle — writing, producing and directing as well as having a hand in set design, lighting, costumes and all the rest.

Darrah had a flair for the dramatic, and he knew best how to make use of the Consistory’s jumbo 85-by-45-foot stage. The elaborately costumed and bewigged cast numbered in the hundreds, and scenes could include everything from live animals to flying angels.

There were even Cecil B. DeMille-like special effects, most famously a flooded stage so Jesus could walk on water.

And if that wasn’t enough, the whole production was cleverly framed by an ever-changing array of 46 hand-painted curtains (known as “drops”), which gave cinematic depth to everything from Holy Land vistas to the blue marble and red drapes of Herod’s court.

Although the Passion Play has pared down both the length of its season and scale of its production, many of these dramaturgical traditions and trademarks survive into the current — and last — season.

Initially, Darrah encountered pressure from the Ministerial Alliance of Bloomington, for at this time some clergy and local residents frowned on the notion of a living representation of Christ, especially one placed amid all sorts of theatrical pageantry.

In order to allay such concerns, Darrah made changes to the first full production. In the final scene depicting Christ’s ascension, for instance, it was decided to forgo the living, breathing actor in favor of a prop-like mannequin.

Yet with generally favorable responses from even the more conservative corners of the community — impressed as they were with the reverential tone of the production — Darrah was able to scrap the Jesus mannequin in subsequent seasons.

Given the American Pasion Play’s century-long run, and its wide and deep impact on the greater Bloomington-Normal community, it is not surprising the McLean County Museum of History archives hold a collection of papers that help tell the story of the play and the people who made it possible. The collection includes things like programs, brochures, picture postcards, several oral histories with cast and crew members, stage door passes and anniversary materials.

Late last month, Museum friend David A. Hall of Bloomington donated to the museum a select number of programs and brochures to fill gaps in the existing Passion Play collection. The gift also included posters from 2003 and 2005, rehearsal schedules spanning the early 1990s to the current season, and other goodies. David knows a thing or two about the Passion Play and its history —after all, he’s been a cast member for 32 years!

But the collection is about to get a whole lot larger. After the current and final season, the American Passion Play board will be donating to the museum its historical papers, including scripts and a treasure trove of cast photographs.

