Pantagraph reporter Folsom became award-winning short story writer

In her 1923 short story “Natural Selection,” Elizabeth Irons Folsom tells of the doomed love affair between working-class stiff Larry Quold and the well-off Marcia May.

“You wouldn’t understand me, nor I you,” Marcia tells Larry. “I have generations of culture behind me. I don’t say it as a snob would. I say it because it is true. What have you?”

“Nothing but myself,” says Larry. “That is not enough for you, is it?”

“Today, yes. Tomorrow, yes. Next year and the rest, no,” she replies. “I’ve known that love is one thing and marriage is another. Love is a passion between two. Marriage is an endless adjustment to the ways of one class. Only fools say that complete love makes a happy marriage. Love is — well, just love. And marriage is living. And oh, Larry! Life is so much more than love, isn’t it?”

Needless to say, this love story does not end happily ever after.

Folsom, a Pantagraph court reporter turned award-winning author, was one tough cookie. Although her writing occasionally veered toward the sentimental, she could be as pointed as the real-life lawmen, prosecutors, and criminals she covered in McLean County.

Born in Peoria about 1862, “Lizzie” Irons moved to Bloomington with her parents, Charles and Ettie Irons when she was still a child. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1879, and two years later married Percy Folsom, an advertising manager for The Pantagraph. After 19 years together, the two separated for unknown reasons around 1900.

With her marriage kaput, Folsom appealed to Pantagraph Publisher W.O. Davis for a job, considering she now had to support both herself and her ailing mother Ettie.

“I was afraid he’d assign me to society reporting,” Folsom recalled. “I don’t think I could have stood that. It was too effeminate.” Instead, she would spend the bulk of her 14-year Pantagraph career covering the courts.

“The job was no light one,” she added. “It meant sitting through days of disillusioning drama, of seeing life laid bare to the bone, of having all the Pollyanna burned out of me and something else, harder, colder, more sophisticated and bitter, burned in.”

Folsom often had to go out at 3 a.m. to get the details of a murder case or try to catch a cab or walk in the middle of the night to report a fire miles away from her home at the center of town.

The deadlines were ever-present and the hours long, but the characters and incidents Folsom encountered as a reporter proved a boon to her fiction. “I am not sorry about these years; they were a necessary foundation for the work that was to come,” she said.

By all accounts, she was an outstanding reporter, but when her eyesight began to fail (as it had with her mother and maternal grandparents), Folsom turned toward fiction writing as an alternative means of support.

Davis advised against the career move. “You’ll spoil a good court reporter,” he told her, “to make a bad fiction writer.” Yet Davis was unaware of the extent of Folsom’s deteriorating vision. “He didn’t understand what it was that I faced in the dark hours of the night,” she said.

Folsom’s first published short story appeared in Munsey’s Magazine (an all-fiction monthly magazine in New York City) in 1914. Folsom often recounted that she had written her first short story while traveling to Chicago by train that year. An idea struck her during the journey and she put it to paper.

When she arrived in Chicago, Folsom sent it off to Munsey’s and they bought it. The magazine sent her a check and with that check, a request for more stories.

“It was written without any serious expectation of its getting anywhere, but to pass the hours on a railway journey,” she recalled several years later. Her next eight stories were sold to that same magazine.

By late 1919 Folsom was living in New York City and had more than 60 published short stories to her name. This was the golden age of weekly and monthly magazines, many of which featured page after page of short stories and longer-form serialized fiction.

She was very persistent in getting publishers to review her stories and publish them. One of her stories was rejected 35 times before it was published by a magazine that had rejected it before.

Folsom did not just write one type of story; she published stories on a variety of topics. She described the way she wrote as one which used real people “with unusual personalities and a real setting, but the rest was fictional.”

She even used court cases which she had reported on during her time as a court reporter for inspiration for some of her stories. Furthermore, she wrote the last paragraph of one of her stories first and when “a story germ arrived,” the opening paragraph arrived with it.

Her snappy stories appeared in “American Magazine,” “Good Housekeeping,” “McClure’s” and other titles. At a time long before broadcast and cable television (to say nothing of the internet) the reading public had an insatiable appetite for these magazines, meaning short story writers such as Folsom enjoyed an outsized readership mostly unimaginable in today’s media environment.

In 1924, Folsom received the O. Henry Award for best short story under 3,000 words. The prizewinner, “Towers of Fame,” appeared in the August 1923 issue of McClure’s. Her award made headlines across the country and all of her friends and family back in Bloomington took great pride in her achievements.

Folsom also wrote two novels — “Free” (1925) and “Mad Rapture” (1926), both published by Macaulay Co. of New York.

In August 1930, Folsom (who by this time was in her late 60s), married Chicago broker William Fox.

Around 1934, Folsom Fox’s health took a precipitous turn for the worse. She spent her final year at the state mental health hospital in Kankakee, passing away on March 2, 1935, at the age of 73. She was laid to rest at what is now Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on Bloomington’s south side. As with her mother, Elizabeth Irons Folsom Fox was buried in an unmarked grave, though in the family plot of their friends Theodore and Carrie Braley.

Pieces From Our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History. Bill Kemp is librarian at the museum. Candace Summers, the museum's director of community education, contributed to this report.

